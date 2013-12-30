Editor's Choice
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bmore
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in the southern Indian city of Chennai, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A boy plays behind a backdrop designed to resemble the fuselage of a plane, during a promotional event by Bmore
A boy plays behind a backdrop designed to resemble the fuselage of a plane, during a promotional event by Bangkok Airways at a New Year countdown party in Yangon, Myanmar, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman displaced as a result of religious violence rests in a house within the Catholic Church in Bossangamore
A woman displaced as a result of religious violence rests in a house within the Catholic Church in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Workers walk along a floating platform while arranging "wishing spheres" along Marina Bay in Singapore, Decmore
Workers walk along a floating platform while arranging "wishing spheres" along Marina Bay in Singapore, December 30, 2013. People penned their wishes for the new year onto the spheres before placing them into the river. REUTERS/Low Youjin
An unidentified man swings a doner kebab knife at anti-government protesters in Istanbul, December 29, 2013more
An unidentified man swings a doner kebab knife at anti-government protesters in Istanbul, December 29, 2013. Supporters of left-wing Freedom and Solidarity Party (ODP) taking part in an anti-government protest were attacked by two unidentified men with knives. Nobody was hurt during the incident and the two men were detained by plainclothed police officers. The protesters had been demonstrating against Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and the recent corruption scandal in the country. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademikmore
The Xue Long (Snow Dragon) Chinese icebreaker sits in the ice pack unable to get through to the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, in East Antarctica, December 28, 2013, some 100 nautical miles east of French Antarctic station Dumont D'Urville and about 1,500 nautical miles south of Hobart, Tasmania. The Snow Dragon was one of three icebreakers sent to free the MV Akademik Shokalskiy, which became stranded on Tuesday in ice driven by strong winds. REUTERS/Andrew Peacock
Investigators work near the body of a victim after an explosion outside a train station in Volgograd, Decemmore
Investigators work near the body of a victim after an explosion outside a train station in Volgograd, December 29, 2013. A female suicide bomber blew herself up in the entrance hall of the Russian train station, killing at least 13 people in the second deadly attack in the space of three days as the country prepares to host the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
Lawyers loyal to Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami shout slogans as policemen usemore
Lawyers loyal to Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami shout slogans as policemen use water cannons during a protest inside the premises of Supreme Court in Dhaka, December 29, 2013. At least three lawyers were injured after they were attacked by pro-government activists during a protest inside the Supreme Court premises. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Pro-European integration protesters hold a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013.more
Pro-European integration protesters hold a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013. Police in Ukraine accused five suspects detained over the savage beating of a reporter of links to the opposition, an allegation the opposition condemned as an attempt to deflect suspicions of government complicity. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon troops react at the site of a shell that was launched from Lebanon more
United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon troops react at the site of a shell that was launched from Lebanon to Israel, which according to activists landed 500 meters from the Lebanese-Israeli border, in the southern Lebanese village of Sarada, December 29, 2013. Rockets launched from south Lebanon struck northern Israel on Sunday and Israel responded with artillery shells across a border that has been largely quiet since a war in 2006. The cross-border fire, which caused no injuries on either side, coincided with heightened political tension in Beirut following the assassination on Friday of a former Lebanese government minister. It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Pope Francis blesses the audience as he leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace inmore
Pope Francis blesses the audience as he leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Faithful are pictured through the water of a fountain as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the winmore
Faithful are pictured through the water of a fountain as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Visitors take pictures for remembrance at the Qing-Feng steamed buns restaurant where Chinese President Xi more
Visitors take pictures for remembrance at the Qing-Feng steamed buns restaurant where Chinese President Xi Jinping visited and dined in Beijing, December 29, 2013. Xi showed off the common touch with a surprise visit to a steamed bun restaurant in Beijing where he paid for his food and happily chatted to surprised customers. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kashmiris transport their belongings to a safer place after their houses were destroyed by a fire at Dhobi more
Kashmiris transport their belongings to a safer place after their houses were destroyed by a fire at Dhobi Ghat, on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 30, 2013. At least 14 residential houses were gutted in the fire, according to residents. There were no reports of casualties in the fire, officials said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A pro-government activist sets fire to a motorcycle during a clash with lawyers loyal to Bangladesh Nationamore
A pro-government activist sets fire to a motorcycle during a clash with lawyers loyal to Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami inside the premises of Supreme Court in Dhaka, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad run during clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters in the more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad run during clashes with Free Syrian Army fighters in the Alleramoun labs area of Aleppo, December 29, 2013, REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Priests in white robes walk to give communion to people at an outdoor Catholic mass in Madrid, December 29,more
Priests in white robes walk to give communion to people at an outdoor Catholic mass in Madrid, December 29, 2013. Tens of thousands attended a mass celebrating the traditional family unit in Madrid, nine days after the government proposed to change the abortion law making it more difficult for women to terminate a pregnancy. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Stationmore
Shizuya Nishiyama, a 57-year-old homeless man from Hokkaido, rests on a bench at a park near Sendai Station in Sendai, northern Japan, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man dressed up as Spiderman poses for photos as he takes part in the annual "air worthiness" test of confmore
A man dressed up as Spiderman poses for photos as he takes part in the annual "air worthiness" test of confetti in Times Square in New York, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, whichmore
Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the Syrian regime, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Opposition leader and boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko addresses pro-European integration protesters duringmore
Opposition leader and boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko addresses pro-European integration protesters during a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A labourer rides a bicycle past the newly built Guangzhou Circle building on the banks of Zhujiang River inmore
A labourer rides a bicycle past the newly built Guangzhou Circle building on the banks of Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, December 27, 2013. The upright circular building, designed to resemble an ancient Chinese jade disc but popularly known as the "flashy rich people's circle," was recently completed in China's southern Guangdong province. The 33-stories-tall Guangzhou Circle Building, which features a 47-meter-wide hole in the middle, is becoming a landmark of Guangzhou city, despite its location in the middle of a developing suburb some 40 minutes away from the city's central business district. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Ronnie (L) and Omar Chatah, sons of former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blastmore
Ronnie (L) and Omar Chatah, sons of former Lebanese Minister Mohamad Chatah, who was killed in a bomb blast on Friday, stand next to their father's coffin during his mass funeral at al-Amin mosque in Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, December 29, 2013. Chatah, who opposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was killed in the attack, which one of his political allies blamed on Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah militia. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory inmore
A Chinese immigrant makes a phone call as police officers conduct a check at the Shen Wu textile factory in Prato, Italy, December 9, 2013. Prato, the historical capital of Italy's textile business, has attracted the largest concentration of Chinese-run industry in Europe within less than 20 years. Yet Prato is also a thriving hub of illegality committed by both Italians and Chinese, a byproduct of globalization gone wrong, some people in the city say. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
