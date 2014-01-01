Editor's Choice
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode over the city of Innsbruck and the Nordkette mountains during New Year celebrations January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf is seen during a pre-recorded video statement played for his supporters and members of the media in Islamabad December 31, 2013. Musharraf is due to appear before the special court on January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
The U.S. flag is reflected in the window of a police car as a police man stands guard in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in New York, December 31, 2013. Security has been stepped up in the area around where the celebrations will take place. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Free Syrian Army fighter throws a Molotov cocktail during what activists said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Jeb Chalabi neighborhood, West Aleppo December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A demonstrator jumps over a turnstile during a protest against private security guards at Taksim metro station in central Istanbul December 31, 2013. Hundreds of left-wing demonstrators gathered at Istanbul and Ankara main metro stations to protest against private security guards working at metro stations. Aykut Kelek, a 20-year-old man, who attempted to board the metro without paying in Istanbul was beaten by a security guard and hospitalized on Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Light and laser illuminate the Great Wall of China to celebrate the new year before a new year countdown event at the Badaling section of the Great Wall, in Beijing December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Outgoing mayor Michael Bloomberg waits for a train on the subway platform at 42nd St. after he left City Hall for last time as Mayor of New York, on New Year's Eve in New York, December 31, 2013. Bloomberg rode the subway home to his Upper East Side home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. The world's first state-licensed marijuana retailers, catering to Colorado's newly legal recreational market for pot, are stocking their shelves ahead of their January 1, 2014, grand opening that supporters and detractors alike see as a turning point in America's drug culture. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Freed Palestinian prisoner Rami Barbakh, who was held by Israel for 20 years, adjusts his kufiya, or headscarf, after his release, at his house in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip December 31, 2013. Israel freed 26 Palestinian prisoners on Tuesday, days before U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was due back in the Middle East to press the two sides to agree a framework peace deal. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Former U.S. diplomat Richard Haass (C) arrives at a news conference in Belfast following the end of talks to resolve divisive issues that have hampered the Northern Ireland peace process which have broken up without agreement, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Freed hostage Georges Vandenbeusch, a French Catholic priest, disembarks from a military plane as he arrives in Yaounde December 31, 2013. Vandenbeusch, who was kidnapped in northern Cameroon last month and released on Monday, said he had spent the weeks pacing his tent prison, torn by a mixture of boredom and anger. REUTERS/Darzee Kalend
A man walks along an alley at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Nepal's capital Kathmandu December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Soldiers walk near the Motherland Calls statue in Volgograd December 31, 2013. Police detained dozens of people on Tuesday in sweeps through the Russian city of Volgograd after two deadly attacks in less than 24 hours that raised security fears ahead of the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
An Afghan woman is reflected in a mirror at a small music shop in Kabul December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Men walk under an umbrella during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 31, 2013. Temperatures in Srinagar, which received the season's second snowfall on Tuesday, dipped to -1.4 degrees Celsius (29.5 degrees Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in Jeb Chalabi neighborhood, West Aleppo December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Children pose for pictures with their paper-cut works of the Chinese character "horse", ahead of the Year of the Horse in Chinese zodiac, at a primary school in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Democratic Republic of Congo military personnel (FARDC) patrol against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (NALU) rebels near Beni in North-Kivu province, December 31, 2013. The Democratic Republic of Congo is struggling to emerge from decades of violence and instability, particularly in its east, in which millions of people have died, mostly from hunger and disease. A 21,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) is stationed in the country. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A woman places flowers at the site of an explosion on a trolleybus in Volgograd December 31, 2013. Two more people wounded by suicide bombings in the Russian city of Volgograd have died, increasing the death toll in the attacks to 33, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country's emergencies ministry. REUTERS/Sergei Karpov
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A guard looks on as the Norwegian frigate "Helge Ingstad" leaves the port of Limassol in Cyprus December 28, 2013. The vessel is part of the Danish-Norwegian force that will transport Syria's chemical agents out of the country to destruction. The force is ready for a quick response when they get the green light to go into Syria. Picture taken December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lars Magne Hovtun/Norwegian Armed Forces/NTB Scanpix