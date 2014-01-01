Editor's Choice

A guard looks on as the Norwegian frigate "Helge Ingstad" leaves the port of Limassol in Cyprus December 28, 2013. The vessel is part of the Danish-Norwegian force that will transport Syria's chemical agents out of the country to destruction. The force is ready for a quick response when they get the green light to go into Syria. Picture taken December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lars Magne Hovtun/Norwegian Armed Forces/NTB Scanpix