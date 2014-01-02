版本:
中国

Editor's Choice

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A man watches the sunrise on New Year's Day at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A man watches the sunrise on New Year's Day at Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
1 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Diana Vy of Philadelphia strikes a pose as she is photographed by friends amid police and confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Diana Vy of Philadelphia strikes a pose as she is photographed by friends amid police and confetti after New Year celebrations in Times Square, Midtown, New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

(From left) U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Diana Taylor, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo watch during Bill de Blasio's public inauguration for the mayor of New York at City Hall in New York January 1, 2014. Bill de Blasio was formally inaugurated as New York City's 109th mayor on Wednesday at a City Hall ceremony where he promised to take "dead aim" at closing the affordability gap he has...more

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

(From left) U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Diana Taylor, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo watch during Bill de Blasio's public inauguration for the mayor of New York at City Hall in New York January 1, 2014. Bill de Blasio was formally inaugurated as New York City's 109th mayor on Wednesday at a City Hall ceremony where he promised to take "dead aim" at closing the affordability gap he has decried as New York's tale of two cities. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

An activist of the Ukrainian nationalist parties burns a flare as he takes part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
4 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A man jumps into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A man jumps into a hole cut in the ice on the Ottawa River during the annual Great Canadian Chill polar bear dip in Ottawa January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
5 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a baby Jesus statue as he leads a mass at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a baby Jesus statue as he leads a mass at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
6 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Ice covers an apartment building which was destroyed by an explosion and a fire in Minneapolis January 1, 2014. The explosion and fire at a Minneapolis apartment building injured about a dozen people, who were rushed to hospitals on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/David Bailey

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Ice covers an apartment building which was destroyed by an explosion and a fire in Minneapolis January 1, 2014. The explosion and fire at a Minneapolis apartment building injured about a dozen people, who were rushed to hospitals on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/David Bailey

Close
7 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A boy stands next to a camel in the desert of Ghat, during the 19th Ghat Festival of Culture and Tourism, in Ghat, in the Libyan desert about 1,360km (845 miles) south of Tripoli December 28, 2013. In the annual event, Tuareg tribes from the region and tourists meet to celebrate Tuareg traditional culture, folklore and heritage. Picture taken December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A boy stands next to a camel in the desert of Ghat, during the 19th Ghat Festival of Culture and Tourism, in Ghat, in the Libyan desert about 1,360km (845 miles) south of Tripoli December 28, 2013. In the annual event, Tuareg tribes from the region and tourists meet to celebrate Tuareg traditional culture, folklore and heritage. Picture taken December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
8 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Graffiti is seen on a deserted building near the Israeli-Jordanian border at the Israeli side of the Jordan Valley January 1, 2014. A panel of Israeli cabinet ministers endorsed proposed legislation on Sunday to annex an area of the occupied West Bank likely to be the eastern border of a future Palestinian state. The Jordan Valley region of the West Bank which Israel captured in a 1967 war and Palestinians seek as part of their...more

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Graffiti is seen on a deserted building near the Israeli-Jordanian border at the Israeli side of the Jordan Valley January 1, 2014. A panel of Israeli cabinet ministers endorsed proposed legislation on Sunday to annex an area of the occupied West Bank likely to be the eastern border of a future Palestinian state. The Jordan Valley region of the West Bank which Israel captured in a 1967 war and Palestinians seek as part of their future state, has been a focus of recent disagreement. Palestinians reject Israel's demand to maintain a security presence there. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Maurizio Palmulli, known as Mister Ok, dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations, in Rome January 1, 2014. Four men dived the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Maurizio Palmulli, known as Mister Ok, dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations, in Rome January 1, 2014. Four men dived the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made rocket launcher in Old Aleppo, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally made rocket launcher in Old Aleppo, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Close
11 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Employees of Hyundai Motor Group salute the national flag during the company's new year ceremony in Seoul January 2, 2014. South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to boost global sales by 4 percent this year to a combined 7.86 million vehicles, the pair said in regulatory filings on Thursday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Employees of Hyundai Motor Group salute the national flag during the company's new year ceremony in Seoul January 2, 2014. South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to boost global sales by 4 percent this year to a combined 7.86 million vehicles, the pair said in regulatory filings on Thursday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
12 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014. Austria's Thomas Diethart won ahead of his compatriot Thomas Morgenstern and Ammann. The prestigious four-hills tournament will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Switzerland's tournament overall leader Simon Ammann soars through the air to take the third place in the second jumping of the four-hills tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, January 1, 2014. Austria's Thomas Diethart won ahead of his compatriot Thomas Morgenstern and Ammann. The prestigious four-hills tournament will end in Bischofshofen on January 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
13 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem January 1, 2014. Ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in Jerusalem on Wednesday against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, a proposal supported by the secular majority pushing for a more equal share of the burden on Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem January 1, 2014. Ultra-Orthodox Jews protested in Jerusalem on Wednesday against plans to enlist men from their community into the military, a proposal supported by the secular majority pushing for a more equal share of the burden on Israeli society. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
14 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Activists of the Svoboda (Freedom) Ukrainian nationalist party hold torches as they take part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Activists of the Svoboda (Freedom) Ukrainian nationalist party hold torches as they take part in a rally to mark the 105th year since the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo January 1, 2014. Many people from across Japan visit shrines and temples to make new year wishes as they pray for the safety of the household, good relationships and success in business on the first day of the New Year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

People offer prayers on the first day of the new year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo January 1, 2014. Many people from across Japan visit shrines and temples to make new year wishes as they pray for the safety of the household, good relationships and success in business on the first day of the New Year. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
16 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A woman, displaced as a result of religious violence, sits with her child on her hospital bed in Bossangao, north of capital Bangui in the Central African Republic January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
17 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
18 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A Tuareg band performs a traditional dance during the 19th Ghat Festival of Culture and Tourism, in Ghat, about 1,360 km (845 miles) south of Tripoli December 29, 2013. In the annual event, Tuareg tribes from the region and tourists meet to celebrate Tuareg traditional culture, folklore and heritage. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

A Tuareg band performs a traditional dance during the 19th Ghat Festival of Culture and Tourism, in Ghat, about 1,360 km (845 miles) south of Tripoli December 29, 2013. In the annual event, Tuareg tribes from the region and tourists meet to celebrate Tuareg traditional culture, folklore and heritage. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
19 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Kashmiri men try to push their boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 1, 2014. The Srinagar-Jammu highway, Kashmir valley's link with the country, has been closed on Tuesday following heavy snowfall, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Kashmiri men try to push their boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar January 1, 2014. The Srinagar-Jammu highway, Kashmir valley's link with the country, has been closed on Tuesday following heavy snowfall, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
20 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (L) is challenged by Southampton's Rickie Lambert during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (L) is challenged by Southampton's Rickie Lambert during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
21 / 22
2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2014年 1月 2日 星期四

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
22 / 22

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »