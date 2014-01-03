Editor's Choice

Pallbearers carry the coffin during the funeral honors of Russian police senior sergeant Dmitry Makovkin who was killed by a suicide bomb blast in the city main railway station in Volgograd January 2, 2014. The suspected involvement of converts to Islam in Russian suicide bombings points to the growing reach of jihadists far beyond the Muslim provinces of Chechnya and Dagestan, where insurgency and separatism have simmered for two decades. Russian news media say the authorities suspect an ethnic-Russian convert to Islam may have been behind one of the two suicide bombings that killed a total of 34 people in the past two days in Volgograd, a southern Russian city. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko