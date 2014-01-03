Editor's Choice
Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Massachusetts January more
Snowflakes collect on a car window during a winter nor'easter snow storm in Waltham, Massachusetts January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People carry a wounded woman on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, Janumore
People carry a wounded woman on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. The powerful explosion in Shi'ite group Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold killed three people on Thursday and sent a column of smoke into the sky, a witness said.. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan
A security officer waits for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Avmore
A security officer waits for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to arrive at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv January 2, 2014. Kerry arrived in Israel on Thursday in his latest bid to re-energize peace negotiations and find scarce common ground between pessimistic Israeli and Palestinian officials. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Indian soldiers march as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in Newmore
Indian soldiers march as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Palestinian man covers his face to avoid inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with more
A Palestinian man covers his face to avoid inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with stone-throwing Palestinian protesters after the funeral of Saeed Jaser Ali, 85, in the West Bank village of Kufr Kadum near Nablus January 2, 2014. Ali died on Thursday after inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank, witnesses said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpmore
A school boy walks past a street mural depicting a school bus and students in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2014. Malaysia begins the first day of the new school year of 2014 on January 2. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A man carrying a bag adorned with a British Union Jack flag steps into a bus departing from Sofia's centralmore
A man carrying a bag adorned with a British Union Jack flag steps into a bus departing from Sofia's central bus station to London via Austria, Germany and France January 2, 2014. The European Union sought to calm fears in countries like Britain, France and Germany that they face a mass influx of Romanians and Bulgarians following the lifting of restrictions on Wednesday, a change that risks fuelling anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe. From January 1, seven years after their countries joined the EU, Bulgarians and Romanians are free to live and work anywhere in the 28-nation bloc without applying for work permits. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Youths walk towards burning houses in Bossangoa, north of Bangui January 2, 2014. Clashes between Muslims amore
Youths walk towards burning houses in Bossangoa, north of Bangui January 2, 2014. Clashes between Muslims and Christians in Central African Republic's capital killed at least three on Wednesday as angry residents threw grenades and torched homes, witnesses said. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Couples kiss during a contest on New Year's Eve in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, December 31, 2013. According tomore
Couples kiss during a contest on New Year's Eve in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, December 31, 2013. According to local media, the couple who made it through a series of challenging kissing positions won an iPhone 5s. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yamore
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A girl carries a figurine of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletmore
A girl carries a figurine of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as a man pours an alcoholic beverage over it at the saint's altar in Tepito neighborhood, Mexico City, January 1, 2014. Followers gather at altars at the start of a new year to leave offerings of apples, flowers, cigarettes, coloured candles and tequila to thank the saint for favours that have been granted or to ask for new ones in the new year. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The fingers of Rahul Maji, 12, who lives and works with his family at a brick factory, is pictured as he womore
The fingers of Rahul Maji, 12, who lives and works with his family at a brick factory, is pictured as he works in Kathmandu January 2, 2014. A group of Nepalese youth associated with the non-profit organisation called "Gothalo Nepal" has taken initiative to provide basic education to the children belonging to the underprivileged family once a week in this brick factory. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rolf Schumacher, father of seven-times former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher leaves the CHU more
Rolf Schumacher, father of seven-times former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher leaves the CHU hospital emergency unit in Grenoble, French Alps, where his son is hospitalized January 2, 2014. Schumacher was in a stable condition on Wednesday, three days after suffering brain injuries in a skiing accident, according to his agent who spoke to the media outside the hospital. Schumacher is battling for his life after slamming his head against a rock while skiing off-piste in the French resort of Meribel on Sunday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Russian cossacks look at portraits of people suspected of involvement in terrorist acts, released by the Mimore
Russian cossacks look at portraits of people suspected of involvement in terrorist acts, released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in central Volgograd, January 2, 2014. The suspected involvement of converts to Islam in Russian suicide bombings points to the growing reach of jihadists far beyond the Muslim provinces of Chechnya and Dagestan, where insurgency and separatism have simmered for two decades. Russian news media say the authorities suspect an ethnic-Russian convert to Islam may have been behind one of the two suicide bombings that killed a total of 34 people in the past two days in Volgograd, a southern Russian city. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
President Barack Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in more
President Barack Obama walks onto the 18th green during a round of golf at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A pedestrian walks through a winter nor'easter snow storm in Lawrence, Massachusetts January 2, 2014. REUTmore
A pedestrian walks through a winter nor'easter snow storm in Lawrence, Massachusetts January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Field Deployable Hydrolysis System used to destroy and neutralize chemical weapons is watched by U.S. Nmore
The Field Deployable Hydrolysis System used to destroy and neutralize chemical weapons is watched by U.S. Navy Commander Bill Speaks as it sits aboard the MV Cape Ray before its deployment from the NASSC0-Earl Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
New York City Police officers salute during the swearing in ceremony for William F. Bratton as the 42nd Commore
New York City Police officers salute during the swearing in ceremony for William F. Bratton as the 42nd Commissioner of the New York City Police Department at Police headquarters in New York, January 2, 2014. Bratton, who has also served as Police Commissioner in Boston and Los Angeles becomes NYPD Commissioner for the second time having previously served between 1994-1996. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pallbearers carry the coffin during the funeral honors of Russian police senior sergeant Dmitry Makovkin whmore
Pallbearers carry the coffin during the funeral honors of Russian police senior sergeant Dmitry Makovkin who was killed by a suicide bomb blast in the city main railway station in Volgograd January 2, 2014. The suspected involvement of converts to Islam in Russian suicide bombings points to the growing reach of jihadists far beyond the Muslim provinces of Chechnya and Dagestan, where insurgency and separatism have simmered for two decades. Russian news media say the authorities suspect an ethnic-Russian convert to Islam may have been behind one of the two suicide bombings that killed a total of 34 people in the past two days in Volgograd, a southern Russian city. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A worker who had been taking part in a protest is escorted by Cambodian soldiers after clashes broke out, omore
A worker who had been taking part in a protest is escorted by Cambodian soldiers after clashes broke out, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh January 2, 2014. Cambodian soldiers on Thursday broke up the protest by factory workers on strike, who were demanding a doubling of their wages, witnesses and a rights worker said. Around 100 soldiers with riot gear from a nearby base were deployed to move the workers who had been protesting outside their factory about 20km (12 miles) west of the capital Phnom Penh. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Vmore
An Israeli soldier rests after completing a 45 km march near the Jewish settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley January 2, 2014. Control of the Jordan Valley is one of a number of contentious issues on which Israelis and Palestinians are in dispute in current peace talks. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Israel on Thursday to help re-energise peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man gestures as he holds a wounded girl at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, Januarymore
A man gestures as he holds a wounded girl at the site of an explosion in Beirut's southern suburbs, January 2, 2014. A car bomb killed four people in Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold on Thursday, security and medical sources said, the latest in a series of deadly attacks on Shi'ite and Sunni targets in Lebanon. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisi
下一个
精选图集
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.