Editor's Choice

2014年 1月 8日

<p>A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A woman walks through a subway under railways tracks in Mumbai January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman walks through a subway under railways tracks in Mumbai January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 1月 8日

A woman walks through a subway under railways tracks in Mumbai January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>African migrants lean behind a fence in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park on the third day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants it sees as illegal job-seekers, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 1月 8日

African migrants lean behind a fence in Tel Aviv's Levinsky park on the third day of protests against Israel's detention policy toward migrants it sees as illegal job-seekers, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Actress Cate Blanchett arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York January 6, 2014. Blanchett won the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie "Blue Jasmine". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Actress Cate Blanchett arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York January 6, 2014. Blanchett won the award for Best Actress for her role in the movie "Blue Jasmine". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped Central and Atlantic Canada and the eastern United States on Tuesday, canceling thousands of flights. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, January 7, 2014. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped Central and Atlantic Canada and the eastern United States on Tuesday, canceling thousands of flights. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 7, 2014. Cold wave conditions continue across most parts of north India with temperatures at most places remaining below normal, local media reported. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, January 7, 2014. Cold wave conditions continue across most parts of north India with temperatures at most places remaining below normal, local media reported. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a picture with members of a children's choir during his visit to the Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) poses for a picture with members of a children's choir during his visit to the Mariinsky Theatre in St.Petersburg January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

<p>Palestinian students take part in a military-style exercise at a school in Gaza City January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Palestinian students take part in a military-style exercise at a school in Gaza City January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Ice forms on an abandoned dock structure in the East River due to unusually low temperatures caused by a Polar Vortex in New York January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. Shortly after daybreak Tuesday in the Twin Cities, thermometers had inched their way up to anywhere from 8 to 13 below zero. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Tuesday's high is expected to be near zero. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people. At least eight deaths have been reported across the country because of the polar air mass sweeping over North America during the past few days. Authorities have put about half of the United States under a wind chill warning or cold weather advisory. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Jennifer Berry watches the sunset from a lifeguard chair at a beach on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis, January 7, 2014. Shortly after daybreak Tuesday in the Twin Cities, thermometers had inched their way up to anywhere from 8 to 13 below zero. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Tuesday's high is expected to be near zero. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people. At least eight deaths have been reported across the country because of the polar air mass sweeping over North America during the past few days. Authorities have put about half of the United States under a wind chill warning or cold weather advisory. REUTERS/Eric Miller

<p>Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban kisses a child as he marches during a rally in central Bangkok January 7, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's prime minister marched in Bangkok on Tuesday to drum up support for their plans to bring the capital to a halt next week by blockading major roads and preventing the government from functioning.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban kisses a child as he marches during a rally in central Bangkok January 7, 2014. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's prime minister marched in Bangkok on Tuesday to drum up support for their plans to bring the capital to a halt next week by blockading major roads and preventing the government from functioning.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>People gather at a site hit by what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 1月 8日

People gather at a site hit by what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Members of the Australian cricket team wave to passengers sailing past on ferries during a public celebration ceremony at the Sydney Opera House January 7, 2014. Australia hailed the most complete Ashes triumph in nearly 137 years of cricketing rivalry with England on Monday, the media paying tribute to the "unlikely heroes" who claimed a 5-0 series sweep. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Members of the Australian cricket team wave to passengers sailing past on ferries during a public celebration ceremony at the Sydney Opera House January 7, 2014. Australia hailed the most complete Ashes triumph in nearly 137 years of cricketing rivalry with England on Monday, the media paying tribute to the "unlikely heroes" who claimed a 5-0 series sweep. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 1月 8日

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. Serbian Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on January 7, according to the Julian calendar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures with a crutch as she meets carols singers during a reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 7, 2014. Merkel has fractured her pelvis in a cross-country skiing accident in Switzerland over the Christmas holidays and is walking with the help of crutches, forcing her to call off some foreign visits and official appointments her spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2014年 1月 8日

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures with a crutch as she meets carols singers during a reception at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 7, 2014. Merkel has fractured her pelvis in a cross-country skiing accident in Switzerland over the Christmas holidays and is walking with the help of crutches, forcing her to call off some foreign visits and official appointments her spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Local fishermen place their catch on the sand to dry at Ngwesaung beach in Irrawaddy division January 6, 2014. Picture taken January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Local fishermen place their catch on the sand to dry at Ngwesaung beach in Irrawaddy division January 6, 2014. Picture taken January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (R) steps out of a Democratic caucus luncheon to speak privately with Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) (2nd R) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2014. A White House-backed bill to renew jobless benefits for 1.3 million Americans narrowly cleared a U.S. Senate Republican procedural roadblock on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2014年 1月 8日

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (R) steps out of a Democratic caucus luncheon to speak privately with Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) (2nd R) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 7, 2014. A White House-backed bill to renew jobless benefits for 1.3 million Americans narrowly cleared a U.S. Senate Republican procedural roadblock on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a United Nation's hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日

A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a United Nation's hospital at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the UN, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the United Nations, near South Sudan's capital Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

<p>Palestinian villagers stand in front of Jewish settlers after they were detained in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus January 7, 2014. Palestinian villagers on Tuesday detained and beat up a group of Israeli settlers before freeing them, accusing the group of having thrown rocks at farmers tending their fields in the occupied West Bank. The incident added to simmering tensions between Israeli settlers and Palestinian villagers in the West Bank with the United States struggling to usher forward Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that resumed in July after a three-year halt. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Palestinian villagers stand in front of Jewish settlers after they were detained in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus January 7, 2014. Palestinian villagers on Tuesday detained and beat up a group of Israeli settlers before freeing them, accusing the group of having thrown rocks at farmers tending their fields in the occupied West Bank. The incident added to simmering tensions between Israeli settlers and Palestinian villagers in the West Bank with the United States struggling to usher forward Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that resumed in July after a three-year halt. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic (R) scores against Sunderland during their English League Cup semi-final first leg soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

2014年 1月 8日

Manchester United's Nemanja Vidic (R) scores against Sunderland during their English League Cup semi-final first leg soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

