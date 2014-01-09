Editor's Choice
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hit trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia'smore
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hit trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People enjoy the view from a snowy bank of the Yenisei River, with the temperature at around minus 20 degremore
People enjoy the view from a snowy bank of the Yenisei River, with the temperature at around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 degrees Farenheit), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Pamela Duggan, the mother of Mark Duggan, has her tears wiped as she stands outside the High Court in Londomore
Pamela Duggan, the mother of Mark Duggan, has her tears wiped as she stands outside the High Court in London January 8, 2014. An inquest jury ruled on Wednesday that Mark Duggan, whose death sparked riots in England in 2011, was lawfully killed by police. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands over the shoes off his feet to help a homeless man under the overpasses on Lowemore
Doctor Patrick Angelo hands over the shoes off his feet to help a homeless man under the overpasses on Lower Wacker Drive in Chicago, Illinois, January 7, 2014. Angelo visits the homeless several times a week to hand out food, clothing and blankets to those living on the streets with the funding coming from his oral surgery medical practice and profits from his healthcare company. Angelo is in his 13th year doing charity work. REUTERS/Jim Young
Men carry a body, believed to be one of the detainees held and executed by fighters from the Islamic State more
Men carry a body, believed to be one of the detainees held and executed by fighters from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), after it was discovered in a hospital in Aleppo that had been an ISIL stronghold before it was captured by rival rebel forces January 8, 2014. Five days of heavy rebel infighting has shaken the al Qaeda-linked faction, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which lost its main base in the northern city of Aleppo to rival rebels on Wednesday, according to a monitoring group. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a comore
India's Central Reserve Police Force personnel take part in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2014. India celebrates its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Siert Bruins, a suspected Nazi war criminal, leaves a courtroom after his trial in the western German city more
Siert Bruins, a suspected Nazi war criminal, leaves a courtroom after his trial in the western German city of Hagen January 8, 2014. The 92-year-old who served in the Waffen-SS, Adolf Hitler's elite Nazi troops, went on trial on charges of having shot in the back and killed a Dutch resistance fighter at the end of World War Two. In an televised interview with broadcaster Das Erste, Bruins says he was present at the murder of Aldert Klaas Dijkema but says another soldier, now dead, shot him. The Hagen court already sentenced the Dutch-born accused, who acquired German citizenship while serving as a German security and border guard in the Netherlands during World War Two, to seven years in jail in 1980 for being accessory to the murder of two Jewish brothers in April 1945. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Fulani nomadic tribe members look on during a traditional dance performance in a remote region of Al-Rosarimore
Fulani nomadic tribe members look on during a traditional dance performance in a remote region of Al-Rosaries on the Blue Nile January 6, 2014. In the tribe, men adorn themselves with makeup and trinkets to attract future mates, with tribe members travelling between Sudan, South Sudan and Eritrea seeking pasture for their cattle. REUTERS/Stringer
Newly recruited members of the Yemeni military police force participate in exercises at their barracks in Smore
Newly recruited members of the Yemeni military police force participate in exercises at their barracks in Sanaa January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Golden Circus performs in front of Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Samore
A member of the Golden Circus performs in front of Pope Francis during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. The frigid air and "polar vortmore
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. The frigid air and "polar vortex" that affected about 240 million people in the United States and southern Canada will depart during the second half of this week, and a far-reaching January thaw will begin, according to AccuWeather.com. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Participants arrange sushi to create the largest sushi mosaic in an attempt to break the Guinness World Recmore
Participants arrange sushi to create the largest sushi mosaic in an attempt to break the Guinness World Records during the 10th anniversary of a sushi chain store in Hong Kong January 8, 2014. A total of 20,647 sushi pieces were used for a 37-square-metre space to break the record on Wednesday, which was verified and announced by the Guinness World Records at the end of the event. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. A deadly blast of arctic aimore
The Chicago skyline is framed by icicles in Chicago, Illinois, January 8, 2014. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans against thmore
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood and ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans against the military and interior ministry, while gesturing with four fingers, during a protest in front of riot police outside a police academy, on the outskirts of Cairo January 8, 2014. Mursi's arrival at the Cairo court where he was due to stand trial on Wednesday was delayed by poor weather, state TV reported. Mursi was due to be flown to the Cairo police academy where the court was due to convene. Mursi is currently in a jail near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. The four-finger "Rabaa" sign is in reference to the police clearing of the Rabaa al-Adawiya protest camp on August 14 last year that killed hundreds of supporters of Mursi who were camped out in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Morning commuters are reflected in a subway window as they stand bundled to keep warm during unusually frigmore
Morning commuters are reflected in a subway window as they stand bundled to keep warm during unusually frigid weather caused by an arctic vortex in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An anti-EU protester is briefly detained by riot police during a protest following the official inauguratiomore
An anti-EU protester is briefly detained by riot police during a protest following the official inauguration of the Greek EU Presidency in Athens January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Pave Hawk helicopter, military personnel and emergency services attend the scene of a helicopter crash onmore
A Pave Hawk helicopter, military personnel and emergency services attend the scene of a helicopter crash on the coast near the village of Cley next the Sea in Norfolk, eastern England January 8, 2014. British police said on Wednesday they would be working with the U.S. Air Force and others to find out why a U.S. military helicopter crashed on the coast of eastern England, killing all four crew on board. The helicopter, a Pave Hawk assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath air base, was performing a low-level training mission along the Norfolk coast when it went down in marshland on Tuesday evening. The helicopter pictured is not the crashed helicopter but a second helicopter, which had been taking part in the same training exercise as the one that crashed. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mohammad Salim Al-Awa, lawyer of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, waits in a car outside a police amore
Mohammad Salim Al-Awa, lawyer of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, waits in a car outside a police academy where Mursi's second trial session was due to take place, on the outskirts of Cairo January 8, 2014. Mursi's second day in court was held up on Wednesday when bad weather delayed his flight to the Cairo police academy where he was due to face trial for inciting the killing of protesters, state media reported. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A child climbs onto a truck during an evacuation as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano hit Payung village in Kmore
A child climbs onto a truck during an evacuation as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano hit Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. About 20,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for Sinabung to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area, about 7more
A helicopter assists in fighting a forest fire in the rural town of Melipilla of the Bollenar area, about 71 km (44 miles) southwest of Santiago, January 7, 2014. According to local authorities, more than 17,000 hectares of land in central and southern Chile have been burned due to multiple fires, with no deaths or injuries reported currently. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Calvin Simpson, who is homeless, takes a nap in the overflow room at the Atlanta Mission homeless shelter imore
Calvin Simpson, who is homeless, takes a nap in the overflow room at the Atlanta Mission homeless shelter in downtown Atlanta, Georgia January 7, 2014. The mission reached it's capacity of 350 residents due to record low temperatures. A deadly blast of arctic air shattered decades-old temperature records as it enveloped the eastern United States on Tuesday, snarling air, road and rail travel, driving energy prices higher and overwhelming shelters for homeless people. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Stmore
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 8, 2014. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Wednesday for two days, border officials said. Since July 2013, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed; only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga play a match at Rod Laver Arena during a chmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga play a match at Rod Laver Arena during a charity event in Melbourne January 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (R) is challenged by West Ham United's Joe Cole during their English Leagmore
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (R) is challenged by West Ham United's Joe Cole during their English League Cup semi-final first leg soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
下一个
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.