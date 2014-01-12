版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 12日 星期日 19:30 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A man places an identity document of a relative on the wall of a mausoleum built in memory of Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the cemetery of San Rafael in Malaga, southern Spain, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A man places an identity document of a relative on the wall of a mausoleum built in memory of Republicans kmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

A man places an identity document of a relative on the wall of a mausoleum built in memory of Republicans killed during and after the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War at the cemetery of San Rafael in Malaga, southern Spain, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
1 / 24
<p>Haley Walker, 5, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Haley Walker, 5, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stockmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Haley Walker, 5, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 24
<p>Manchester United's Alexander Buttner (C) challenges Swansea City's Alejandro Pozuelo as his manager David Moyes (L) watches during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Manchester United's Alexander Buttner (C) challenges Swansea City's Alejandro Pozuelo as his manager David more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Manchester United's Alexander Buttner (C) challenges Swansea City's Alejandro Pozuelo as his manager David Moyes (L) watches during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
3 / 24
<p>A woman is reflected in a puddle from rain and melted ice as she walks her dog during winter in Toronto, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A woman is reflected in a puddle from rain and melted ice as she walks her dog during winter in Toronto, Jamore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

A woman is reflected in a puddle from rain and melted ice as she walks her dog during winter in Toronto, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 24
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Students wearing masks stand in front of their classroom after Mount Sinabung erupted at Naman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Students wearing masks stand in front of their classroom after Mount Sinabung erupted at Naman Teran villagmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Students wearing masks stand in front of their classroom after Mount Sinabung erupted at Naman Teran village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
6 / 24
<p>French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just "Dieudonne", attends a news conference at the "Theatre de la Main d'or" in Paris January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just "Dieudonne", attends a news conference at the "more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala, also known as just "Dieudonne", attends a news conference at the "Theatre de la Main d'or" in Paris January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
7 / 24
<p>A prisoner (C) tries to pass through a hole in a fence during a strike of prison guards at Tacumbu prison, Asuncion January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

A prisoner (C) tries to pass through a hole in a fence during a strike of prison guards at Tacumbu prison, more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

A prisoner (C) tries to pass through a hole in a fence during a strike of prison guards at Tacumbu prison, Asuncion January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
8 / 24
<p>Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Cmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam perform in the senior dance free program at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
9 / 24
<p>An investigator points at a bullet hole in the window of a cafe after a shooting incident near the Khao San Road tourist area in Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An investigator points at a bullet hole in the window of a cafe after a shooting incident near the Khao Sanmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

An investigator points at a bullet hole in the window of a cafe after a shooting incident near the Khao San Road tourist area in Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 24
<p>School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

School girls attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 24
<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000m event at the European Allround Speed Skating Championships in Hamar January 11, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000m event at the European Allround Speed Skatingmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000m event at the European Allround Speed Skating Championships in Hamar January 11, 2014. REUTERS

Close
12 / 24
<p>Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is escorted by police after his car was blocked by supporters of the African National Congress near the homestead of South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is escorted by police after his car was blocked by supmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is escorted by police after his car was blocked by supporters of the African National Congress near the homestead of South African President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Close
13 / 24
<p>Will Wilcox of the U.S. drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Will Wilcox of the U.S. drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Will Wilcox of the U.S. drives off the 16th tee during the third round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
14 / 24
<p>Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), sits in the VIP lounge of Bangui airport January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), sitmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Alexandre-Ferdinand Nguendet, the head of Central African Republic's (CAR) transitional assembly (CNT), sits in the VIP lounge of Bangui airport January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
15 / 24
<p>Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Prmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
16 / 24
<p>Players get ready for a game of bubble bump soccer during an amateur championship in Almaty January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Players get ready for a game of bubble bump soccer during an amateur championship in Almaty January 11, 201more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Players get ready for a game of bubble bump soccer during an amateur championship in Almaty January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
17 / 24
<p>Carolina Ruiz Castillo of Spain jumps during the World Cup Women's Downhill race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Carolina Ruiz Castillo of Spain jumps during the World Cup Women's Downhill race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee Jmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Carolina Ruiz Castillo of Spain jumps during the World Cup Women's Downhill race in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
18 / 24
<p>Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGOmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Hindu pilgrims wait in line for an eye check up at a camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 24
<p>People take pictures with their mobile phones of a model presenting lingerie made of gold during a promotional event at a gold store in Wuhan, Hubei province January 11, 2014. REUTERS</p>

People take pictures with their mobile phones of a model presenting lingerie made of gold during a promotiomore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

People take pictures with their mobile phones of a model presenting lingerie made of gold during a promotional event at a gold store in Wuhan, Hubei province January 11, 2014. REUTERS

Close
20 / 24
<p>A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central of Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central of Bamore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

A boy plays with an unloaded gun while he attends national Children's Day at the Army base in central of Bangkok January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man takes down photos of women covering the windows of a building housing a bathhouse in Changsha, Hunan province January 10, 2014. REUTERS</p>

A man takes down photos of women covering the windows of a building housing a bathhouse in Changsha, Hunan more

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

A man takes down photos of women covering the windows of a building housing a bathhouse in Changsha, Hunan province January 10, 2014. REUTERS

Close
22 / 24
<p>Supporters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party sing during the launch of the party's election manifesto at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee</p>

Supporters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party sing during the launch of the parmore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Supporters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party sing during the launch of the party's election manifesto at the Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee

Close
23 / 24
<p>Massacre survivors Yousef Hamzeh (L) and Abu Jamal walk together at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Massacre survivors Yousef Hamzeh (L) and Abu Jamal walk together at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massamore

2014年 1月 12日 星期日

Massacre survivors Yousef Hamzeh (L) and Abu Jamal walk together at the site of the Sabra and Shatila massacre on the outskirts of Beirut January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

2014年 1月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 1月 10日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 1月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 1月 8日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐