Editor's Choice

Tourists stand on the Salar salt lake of Uyuni before the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, that will more
Tourists stand on the Salar salt lake of Uyuni before the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally 2014, that will run from Salta to Uyuni, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man stands in front of the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon outside the Kmore
A man stands in front of the flag draped coffin of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon outside the Knesset in Jerusalem January 12, 2014. Sharon's body lay in state on Sunday outside parliament in Jerusalem, where thousands of Israelis waited to bid farewell to the maverick warrior-statesman who reshaped the Middle East. Sharon died at the age of 85 on Saturday after eight years in a coma caused by a stroke he suffered at the pinnacle of his political power. He will be buried on Monday in a military funeral on his farm in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outsidmore
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014. Thirty massive tanks filled with air will lift the hulk of the Costa Concordia off the seabed in June so it can be towed away from the Italian island of Giglio where it capsized two years ago, officials said. The 114,500-tonne vessel hit rocks on Jan. 13, 2012, killing 32 people. It was hauled upright in a complex "parbuckling" operation in September but still rests where it capsized, just outside the holiday island's small port. Refloating the Concordia will be one more phase in the largest maritime salvage in history. Where the ship will be dismantled - the final step - has yet to be decided. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Anti-balaka soldiers rest in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanmore
Anti-balaka soldiers rest in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp nemore
Palestinian policemen stand near burning tyres set ablaze by demonstrators outside Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 12, 2014. At least 50 people were hurt on Sunday in a clash between Palestinian police and residents of the refugee camp protesting against a strike in a U.N. aid agency that has paralysed services, police and an ambulance service said. The demonstration was the most violent in a series of protests stemming from a strike for higher pay by local employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Actress Zooey Deschanel reacts to Jesse Tyler Ferguson jumping at the the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards imore
Actress Zooey Deschanel reacts to Jesse Tyler Ferguson jumping at the the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A worker holds a pipe at Mobi Jaya Persada's nickel mining area, Dampala village in Marowali, central Sulawmore
A worker holds a pipe at Mobi Jaya Persada's nickel mining area, Dampala village in Marowali, central Sulawesi province January 12, 2014. Hundreds of small Indonesian mines, like nickel miner Mobi Jaya Persada, are preparing for the worst after the government imposed a controversial mineral export ban on Sunday that could force them to close down. Mobi Jaya Presada, which contributes to Indonesia being the world's biggest exporter of nickel ore that is used in stainless steel production, has already laid off half of its 100 employees ahead of the ban coming into force. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
An SPLA soldier is pictured behind a South Sudan flag as he sits on the back of a pick-up truck in Bentiu, more
An SPLA soldier is pictured behind a South Sudan flag as he sits on the back of a pick-up truck in Bentiu, Unity state January 12, 2014. South Sudan's army said on Friday it had regained the rebel-held town of Bentiu, restoring government control of Unity state where oil production had been halted by fighting. The rebels said they made a "tactical withdrawal" from Bentiu to avoid civilian casualties. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Palestinian youth throws a stone at policemen outside the Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city omore
A Palestinian youth throws a stone at policemen outside the Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 12, 2014. At least 50 people were hurt on Sunday in a clash between Palestinian police and residents of the refugee camp protesting against a strike in a U.N. aid agency that has paralysed services, police and an ambulance service said. The demonstration was the most violent in a series of protests stemming from a strike for higher pay by local employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garamore
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Men wearing loin cloths pray as they bathe in ice-cold water at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo January 1more
Men wearing loin cloths pray as they bathe in ice-cold water at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo January 12, 2014. According to organizers, about 100 participants took part in the Shinto ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman looks out of her tent after waking up in the anti-government protesters' encampment near the Democrmore
A woman looks out of her tent after waking up in the anti-government protesters' encampment near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok January 12, 2014. Seven people were wounded after gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on anti-government protesters in Bangkok early on Saturday, heightening fears of worsening violence when protesters attempt to "shut down" the capital next week in a bid to overthrow the government. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Afghan men wash themselves at a bathhouse in Kabul, January 12, 2014. Bathhouses are widely popular in Afghmore
Afghan men wash themselves at a bathhouse in Kabul, January 12, 2014. Bathhouses are widely popular in Afghanistan especially during the winter season as not many people can afford to have running hot waters at home due to the incapable infrastructure. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen take up positions with their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, 70 more
Masked Sunni Muslim gunmen take up positions with their weapons during a patrol in the city of Falluja, 70 km (44 miles) west of Baghdad January 12, 2014. Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Sunday ruled out a military assault on Falluja, saying he wanted to spare the city more carnage and give Sunni Muslim tribesmen time to expel al Qaeda-linked fighters. REUTERS/Stringer
Lukas Kaugars competes in the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Bostmore
Lukas Kaugars competes in the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Boston, Massachusetts January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
SPLA soldiers sit at the back of a pick-up truck in Malakal, Upper Nile state January 12, 2014. Malakal, thmore
SPLA soldiers sit at the back of a pick-up truck in Malakal, Upper Nile state January 12, 2014. Malakal, the main town in Upper Nile, was held by rebels for a few days in December. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Afghans stand next to the wreckage of a bus hit by a suicide bomb attack in Kabul January 12, 2014. A suicimore
Afghans stand next to the wreckage of a bus hit by a suicide bomb attack in Kabul January 12, 2014. A suicide attack in Kabul on Sunday targeted a police bus killing at least two police cadets and wounding several more, a police spokesman confirmed. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises frommore
A cruise ship makes its way past New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as steam rises from the Hudson River as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Akira Sasaki of Japan falls during the first run of the men's World Cup Slalom ski race in Adelboden Januarmore
Akira Sasaki of Japan falls during the first run of the men's World Cup Slalom ski race in Adelboden January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Pairs gold medallists Marissa Castelli and Simon Shnapir (bottom) skate during an exhibition event at the cmore
Pairs gold medallists Marissa Castelli and Simon Shnapir (bottom) skate during an exhibition event at the conclusion of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Boston, Massachusetts January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
AC Milan's Robinho (L) is tackled by Sassuolo's Luca Antei during their Italian Serie A soccer match at themore
AC Milan's Robinho (L) is tackled by Sassuolo's Luca Antei during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Benfica's Enzo Perez (L) is tackled by Porto's Eliaquim Mangala during their Portuguese Premier League soccmore
Benfica's Enzo Perez (L) is tackled by Porto's Eliaquim Mangala during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
