Editor's Choice

Swans swim near riverside properties partially submerged in floodwaters at Henley-on-Thames in southern England, January 13, 2014. Britain's insurers are preparing to pay out hundreds of millions of pounds in claims following a run of winter storms that have flooded homes and disrupted travel, though the absence of major damage should limit the impact on their 2013 results. More than 1,700 homes and businesses have been affected by the floods in England since late December, which also killed seven people, according to news reports. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An anti-government protester waves a Thai national flag at Victory Monument in central of Bangkok January 13, 2014. Thousands of anti-government protesters began a blockade at major intersections in Bangkok on Monday as they sought to parlayse Thailand's capital, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to resign. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
The grandchildren of former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon stand in front of his grave during his funeral near Sycamore Farm, Sharon's residence in southern Israel, January 13, 2014. Israel buried Sharon at his family farm on Monday, celebrating the military achievements of a man seen as a war hero at home but as a war criminal by many in the Arab world. Sharon, 85, died on Saturday after spending the last eight years of his life motionless in a hospital bed, pitched into a coma by a stroke and far from the public gaze. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Abu Rateb Malis holds his 27-day-old baby son Rateb Malis, as his daughters (R) pose for a photograph, at a relative's home in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 13, 2014. The baby and his sister Maria (R) were rescued from under rubble on Januray 7, 2014 after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma neighborhood. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age this year and the number is 10,000 less people than last year. The figure is the smallest number since the government started counting in 1968. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Shi'ites shout slogans during a rally marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad at a football stadium in Sanaa January 13, 2014. The poster in the back is of the country's president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rose Fostanes,47, a Filipina caregiver, performs during a rehearsal for Israel's X-Factor talent show in Tel Aviv January 12, 2014. Fostanes surprised viewers of the talent show and swept its judges off their feet with soulful renditions of hit songs by the likes of pop stars Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera, and has rocked her way to Tuesday's live final. REUTER/Baz Ratner
Serena Williams of the United States signs autographs for fans after defeating Ashleigh Barty of Australia in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, an act which they consider to be holy, at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2014. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on January 14. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
TNLA ( Taang National Liberation Army) soldiers look on, during the 51st anniversary of the Taang National Resistance Day at Homain, Nansan township in the northern Shan state, January 12, 2014. Picture taken January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Silver medallist and Team USA Olympic team member Jason Brown skates during an exhibition event at the conclusion of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Boston, Massachusetts January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor Bryan Cranston (R) poses backstage after he won the award Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama with co-star Aaron Paul, who celebrates the win for Best TV Series, Drama for "Breaking Bad," at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Revellers participate in a carnival in the village of Vevcani, some 170 km (106 miles) from the Macedonian capital of Skopje, January 13, 2014. Vevcani village marks the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day annually with a carnival that features a 1,400-year-old celebration with pagan roots. The highlights of the carnival include a political satire where masked villagers act out current events. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being awarded the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2013 in Zurich January 13, 2014. Portugal and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world's best footballer for the second time on Monday, preventing his great rival Lionel Messi from winning the award for a fifth year in a row. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. More than 25,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Indian soldiers march during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 13, 2014. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former pro-wrestler turned high-profile Japanese lawmaker Antonio Inoki talks to reporters before heading to North Korea at Beijing Capital International Airport January 13, 2014. Inoki will visit North Korea again from Monday to promote sports exchanges and meet with senior officials. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general view shows a part of the temporary camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui January 13, 2014. Central African Republic's new interim leader deployed hundreds more soldiers in Bangui on Monday with orders to shoot troublemakers in an attempt to end months of religiously-fuelled violence. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Palestinians watch as members of the security forces loyal to Hamas movement take part in a parade marking the fifth anniversary of the three-week offensive Israel launched in 2008-2009, in Gaza City January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Serena Williams of the United States hits a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (L) during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Inter Milan's Ricardo Alvarez (L) fights for the ball with Chievo's Perparim Hetemaj during their Italian Serie A soccer match at San Siro stadium in Milan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
