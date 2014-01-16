Editor's Choice
An African migrant gestures during a protest, held by women and children of the migrant community, against more
An African migrant gestures during a protest, held by women and children of the migrant community, against Israel's detention policy toward migrants, in Tel Aviv January 15, 2014. Israel has recently passed a law allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bamore
Smoke rises from buildings after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the besieged area of Homs January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Repmore
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Villagers wait to collect their year-end bonus at Jianshe village, Liangshan, Sichuan province, January 14,more
Villagers wait to collect their year-end bonus at Jianshe village, Liangshan, Sichuan province, January 14, 2014. About 13,115,000 yuan ($2,169,221) were placed in the middle of a square before being distributed as bonus to around 340 villagers in return for their investment in the planting and breeding co-operative in the village in 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Iquiquemore
Andrey Karginov of Russia drives his Kamaz truck during the 10th stage of the Dakar Rally 2014 from Iquique to Antofagasta January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
A man carries a patio umbrella as it drizzles on the banks of the river Ganges, in the northern Indian citymore
A man carries a patio umbrella as it drizzles on the banks of the river Ganges, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A child holds her mother next to piles of paddy seeds as ash and smoke fill the air during an eruption in Mmore
A child holds her mother next to piles of paddy seeds as ash and smoke fill the air during an eruption in Mount Sinabung (background R), at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014. More than 25,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Monday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Umore
Opposition deputies throw buckwheat at newly elected deputy Viktor Pylypyshyn (R) as he takes the oath in Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev January 15, 2014. Opposition deputies from the Svoboda (Freedom) Ukrainian nationalist party blame him in unfair elections. In Ukraine, buckwheat is a symbol of bribing voters. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past magazines featuring pictures of himself as he signs autographs after wimore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past magazines featuring pictures of himself as he signs autographs after winning his men's singles match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Afghan children play soccer in Kabul January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan children play soccer in Kabul January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A trader looks at "Pete the Penguin" of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stomore
A trader looks at "Pete the Penguin" of SeaWorld Entertainment as he walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 15, 2014. Sea World celebrated it's 50th anniversary by ringing the closing bell at the NYSE. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman displaced by the fighting in Bor county sits by her mosquito net during the early morning in Minkammore
A woman displaced by the fighting in Bor county sits by her mosquito net during the early morning in Minkaman, in Awerial county, Lakes state, in South Sudan, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
President Barack Obama shakes hands as he arrives to speak during a visit to North Carolina State Universimore
President Barack Obama shakes hands as he arrives to speak during a visit to North Carolina State University in Raleigh January 15, 2014. Obama's visit is aimed at drawing attention to a manufacturing initiative he promised last year to identify hubs linking ground-breaking research with businesses that could use the innovation commercially. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles in a compound for the collection of usemore
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles in a compound for the collection of used plastic bottles in Sanaa January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves to Matthew Ebden of Australia during their men's singles match at the Austrmore
Vasek Pospisil of Canada serves to Matthew Ebden of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Anti-government protesters march to ministries and other state bodies in central Bangkok January 15, 2014. more
Anti-government protesters march to ministries and other state bodies in central Bangkok January 15, 2014. Protesters in Thailand are trying to overthrow the government and put in power an unelected "people's council" to force through electoral and other changes that would break the hold former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has over politics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, duringmore
A visitor looks at "Divide" by Australian sculptor Sam Jinks, made of resin, silicon and horse hair, during a preview of the Art Stage Singapore at Marina Bay Sands Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore January 15, 2014. The fourth edition of the international art fair, with 130 galleries from 28 countries participating, will be open to the public from January 16 to 19. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Rose Fostanes (C), 47, a Filipina caregiver, celebrates on stage with Philippine Ambassador to Israel Genermore
Rose Fostanes (C), 47, a Filipina caregiver, celebrates on stage with Philippine Ambassador to Israel Generoso D.G. Calonge after winning Israel's X-Factor singing contest in Tel Aviv late January 14, 2014. The Filipina caregiver, once part of a faceless crowd of foreign workers who tend to Israel's infirm and elderly, has won one of the country's most popular TV singing contests. Competing in Israel's version of the X-Factor, Fostanes swept the judges off their feet with a winning rendition of the Frank Sinatra standard, "My Way", in Tuesday's final. REUTER/David Bachar
A man displaced by the fighting in Bor county, who has just arrived, is leading cattle out of the boat in tmore
A man displaced by the fighting in Bor county, who has just arrived, is leading cattle out of the boat in the port in Minkaman, in Awerial county, Lakes state, in South Sudan, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne addresses a conference on European Union reform, in cemore
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne addresses a conference on European Union reform, in central London January 15, 2014. Osborne said on Wednesday the legal treaties that dictate how the European Union is run were not fit for purpose and should be changed, saying he was determined his country would reshape its EU ties. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nigerian born political scientist Joseph Ndjoli Efe (2nd L) his wife, Cameroonian born Siven Relindise (topmore
Nigerian born political scientist Joseph Ndjoli Efe (2nd L) his wife, Cameroonian born Siven Relindise (top R) and their sons Ese (L) and Limi, listen to the German national anthem after they naturalised as Germans during a ceremony at Neukoelln town hall in Berlin, November 26, 2013.Efe, a political scientist, and his wife Siven Relindise, a medical doctor, met as students in Berlin in 2000 and decided to apply for German citizenship to avoid the continual bureaucratic obstacles facing non-European Union immigrants working in Germany. "We want our children to make a choice. But to be able to chose, they have to comfortable in both worlds, the European world and the African world. We want to raise them to be citizens of the world," Relindise, said. The complicated application process to acquire German citizenship took six months. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
French President Francois Hollande waits on the stairs of the entrance of the Elysee Palace in Paris after more
French President Francois Hollande waits on the stairs of the entrance of the Elysee Palace in Paris after a meeting, January 15, 2014. French business raised doubts on Wednesday over the Socialist President Hollande's plan for public spending cuts and structural reform to revive the euro zone's second largest economy. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A girl carries her belongings as she walks on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike more
A girl carries her belongings as she walks on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni
Blackburn Rovers' Grant Hanley (R) challenges Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during their FA Cup third roumore
Blackburn Rovers' Grant Hanley (R) challenges Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during their FA Cup third round soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northwest England January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
