Editor's Choice

<p>Opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko (C) reacts after he was sprayed with a powder fire extinguisher during a pro-European integration rally in Kiev January 19, 2014. Protesters attacked riot police with sticks in Kiev on Sunday and tried to overturn a bus blocking their path to parliament, as up to 100,000 Ukrainians massed in defiance of sweeping new laws aimed at stamping out anti-government demonstrations. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, January 18, 2014. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. Picture taken January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A fellow protester pours water over the hand of Prakrong Choochan, who was killed when a grenade was thrown at anti-government protesters last Friday, during a Buddhist ceremony in Bangkok January 19, 2014. Twenty-eight people were injured, seven of them seriously, in an explosion on Sunday at a camp of anti-government protesters in the centre of the Thai capital, medical officials said. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

<p>Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves to Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A Taang National Liberation Army (TNLA) soldier sits by the fire for warmth before the army destroys a poppy field in Nanbarkyaing village, Mantong township, in the northern Shan state January 15, 2014. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said opium production in Myanmar increased 26 percent in 2013 to an estimated 870 tonnes, the highest since joint-assessments with Myanmar's government began in 2002. The report said the increase is due to an expansion in the cultivation of areas in northern Myanmar from an estimated 51,000 hectares (510 sq km) in 2012 to 57,800 hectares (578 sq km) in 2014. It said 92 percent of opium poppy cultivation in the country is in Shan state, home to several armed groups that have been linked to the drugs trade for many years. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>Youth look at Mount Sinabung spewing ash near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 19, 2014. More than 26,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>Spectators gather during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir January 19, 2014. Hundreds of wrestling camels competed in the annual event watched by thousands of enthusiasts in western Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Pope Francis gestures to a baby as he arrives for a pastoral visit at the Sacro Cuore Basilica in downtown Rome January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>An anti-government protester kisses a Thai soldier, after some of the Thai police personnel stationed in the Government house left the place following an agreement between the army and protesters, in Bangkok, January 19, 2014. Thailand's military chief urged both sides in the country's prolonged political crisis to settle their differences, with signs that opposition protests against the government could be running out of steam. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

<p>Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev January 19, 2014. Protesters clashed with riot police in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday after tough anti-protest legislation, which the political opposition says paves the way for a police state, was rushed through parliament last week. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Naoki Yuasa of Japan crashes during the first run of the men's World Cup slalom ski race in Wengen January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Fabio Fognini of Italy during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>A boy stands at the site of car bomb attack near a juvenile prison in Baghdad, January 19, 2014. Mortar fire, car bombs and gunfire killed at least 14 people and wounded 55 in Baghdad on Saturday, police and medics said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih lies in a bed whilst being treated at a hospital in Sragen, Indonesia's Central Java province January 17, 2014. Thousands of people rallied in Hong Kong on Sunday to demand justice for Erwiana, who was badly beaten by her employer in a case that has sparked widespread outrage and a police investigation into accusations of torture. Erwiana had suffered extensive injuries but her condition was stabilising, a hospital spokesman said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Nail art is seen on the pink fingernails of Serena Williams of the U.S. as she prepares to serve to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>General view of the presidential residence at La Lanterne, in an estate associated with the Chateau de Versailles, near Paris, January 19, 2014. French first lady Valerie Trierweiler left hospital in Paris on Saturday, a week after reports emerged that her partner, President Francois Hollande, was having an affair with an actress, a member of Trierweiler's staff said. Trierweiler left the Pitie Salpetriere hospital in the afternoon and is resting at the president's residence at La Lanterne, the official said, confirming a report in Paris Match magazine, for which Trierweiler works. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>A Russian Orthodox Christian takes a dip in an icy pond during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Strelna outside St. Petersburg January 19, 2014. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

<p>Pro-European integration protesters attack a police van during a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A man carries a wounded child that survived after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

<p>Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) jumps and kicks a corner flag as he celebrates scoring against FC Nantes during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea (C) is beaten by a shot from Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Chelsea's Oscar (C) is challenged by Manchester United's Michael Carrick (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

