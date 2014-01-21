Editor's Choice

Daniel Newell blows away seeds of collected milkweed pods, which he said represented the "seeds of change" to him, during a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the U.S. national holiday in his honor, in Washington January 20, 2014. King, the civil rights leader who 50 years ago received the Nobel Peace Prize, was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968. He was born on January 15, 1929, and the holiday commemorating his birth was enacted in the mid 1980s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst