Editor's Choice

A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeirmore
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro January 21, 2014. Lightning strikes damaged the iconic figure's head and its right hand. The statue was hit on January 17 when a powerful electric storm swept through the city emitting more than 40,000 lightning strikes throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers guard the airport in Malakal January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andmore
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers guard the airport in Malakal January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A demonstrator (C, front) stands next to Interior Ministry members during a rally held by pro-European intemore
A demonstrator (C, front) stands next to Interior Ministry members during a rally held by pro-European integration protesters in Kiev January 21, 2014. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged European governments on Tuesday not to interfere in Ukraine's political crisis and expressed concern that events in Kiev could be spinning out of control. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter waves a national flag from an office window as anti-government protesters march through Bangkokmore
A supporter waves a national flag from an office window as anti-government protesters march through Bangkok's financial district January 21, 2014. Some Thai rice farmers have threatened to switch sides and join protesters trying to topple the government if they do not get paid for their crop, a worrying development for Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra whose support is based on the rural vote. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their women's quarter-final tennimore
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hits a return to Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their women's quarter-final tennis match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighborhomore
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighborhood in the capital Bangui January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Governor Chris Christie holds his hand over his heart as recites the Pledge of Allegiance before he was swomore
Governor Chris Christie holds his hand over his heart as recites the Pledge of Allegiance before he was sworn in for his second term at the War Memorial Theatre in Trenton, New Jersey January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. A fast-moving cold front will plunge more
People walk through the snow in Hoboken, New Jersey January 21, 2014. A fast-moving cold front will plunge the U.S. Midwest into a deep freeze on Tuesday and dump up to a foot (30 cm) of snow on parts of the East Coast, forecasters said. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People work on the masts and rigging of the Cutty Sark at Greenwich in London January 21, 2014. The new Micmore
People work on the masts and rigging of the Cutty Sark at Greenwich in London January 21, 2014. The new Michael Edwards Studio Theatre in the former cargo hold of the former tea clipper will be able to seat 100 for evening performances. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An anti-government protester joins a march through Bangkok's financial district January 21, 2014. Some Thaimore
An anti-government protester joins a march through Bangkok's financial district January 21, 2014. Some Thai rice farmers have threatened to switch sides and join protesters trying to topple the government if they do not get paid for their crop, a worrying development for Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra whose support is based on the rural vote. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Circassian men wearing traditional clothes pose for a photograph in a tea field during the visit of a delegmore
Circassian men wearing traditional clothes pose for a photograph in a tea field during the visit of a delegation of diaspora Circassians in Golovinka, near Sochi October 15, 2013. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. A delegation of Circassians hailing from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Israel, Canada, Germany and the U.S. travelled to the North Caucasus to visit historic sites of their ancestor's homeland ahead of the Olympics. Picture taken October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Swiss special police man patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Fmore
A Swiss special police man patrols on a roof before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2014 in Davos January 21, 2014. The annual Davos gathering, which draws thousands of the world's most powerful people, will this year welcome more than 40 heads of state and government to focus on questions about the world's future, organisers said on Wednesday. This year's event will run from Jan 22 to 25. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Mourners carry the coffins of Iraqi Special Forces soldiers, who were killed in clashes in Ramadi, during tmore
Mourners carry the coffins of Iraqi Special Forces soldiers, who were killed in clashes in Ramadi, during their funeral in Najaf January 21, 2014. Al Qaeda militants and their local allies seized control of Falluja and parts of Ramadi on January 1, exploiting resentment among minority Sunnis against the government for policies perceived as unfairly penalizing their once-dominant community. Sporadic fighting again flared around Falluja and Ramadi. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Police bring a woman (C) suspected of abusing her Indonesian maids to her apartment to collect evidence formore
Police bring a woman (C) suspected of abusing her Indonesian maids to her apartment to collect evidence for an investigation into the case in Hong Kong January 21, 2014. The Hong Kong woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of abusing her Indonesian maids in the case that has sparked widespread outrage and drawn fresh attention to the risks faced by the migrant community. A housewife surnamed Law, 44, was arrested at the airport when she was trying to leave for Thailand, Hong Kong police said at a briefing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man tries to retrieve items that remain after a fire in a cotton warehouse in Dhaka January 21, 2014. A cmore
A man tries to retrieve items that remain after a fire in a cotton warehouse in Dhaka January 21, 2014. A cotton warehouse was totally burnt in a fire in Dhaka on Tuesday, but no casualties have been reported, firefighters confirmed. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, inmore
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. More than 27,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant family sits around a fire as they warm themselves while preparing breakfast under a flyover in Mumore
A migrant family sits around a fire as they warm themselves while preparing breakfast under a flyover in Mumbai early January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashimore
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man wearing a devil's mask poses for a picture at a crime scene in Monterrey January 20, 2014. Unknown asmore
A man wearing a devil's mask poses for a picture at a crime scene in Monterrey January 20, 2014. Unknown assailants gunned down a man in a drive-by shooting at a working class neighbourhood, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city omore
A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A protester is detained during an attempt to deliver a petition, near the French embassy, in Phnom Penh Janmore
A protester is detained during an attempt to deliver a petition, near the French embassy, in Phnom Penh January 21, 2014. Eleven protesters, including Cambodian activists Yorm Bopha and Tep Vanny, were detained while trying to deliver petitions to foreign embassies in Phnom Penh, calling for help in securing the release of 23 men who were jailed for joining a strike earlier this month over garment factory wages, according to local rights groups. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles quartmore
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, some 250 km (155 mmore
Syrian refugee children attend a math class at a refugee centre in the town of Harmanli, some 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Sofia January 21, 2014. The Bulgarian army has started to build 30-km long fencing at the border with Turkey to prevent an influx of illegal immigrants, mainly asylum seekers from Syria, according to local media. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The painted wall of a guest house is seen in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochimore
The painted wall of a guest house is seen in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
