Editor's Choice

A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli amore
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip January 22, 2014. Israel killed two Gaza gunmen in an air strike on Wednesday, blaming one of them for firing rockets across the border during former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's funeral last week. Islamic Jihad claimed one man, Ahmed Al-Za'anin, as its own, without immediately commenting on the other's affiliation. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev January 22, 2014.more
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev January 22, 2014. The European Union threatened on Wednesday to take action against Ukraine over its handling of anti-government protests after three people died during violent clashes in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peacemore
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux January 22, 2014. Syria's government and opposition, meeting for the first time, angrily spelled out their mutual hostility on Wednesday at a U.N. peace conference where world powers also offered sharply divergent views on forcing out Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A damaged image of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is seen behind an anti-government protester as his grmore
A damaged image of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is seen behind an anti-government protester as his group gathers at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in central Bangkok January 22, 2014. A pro-government leader was shot and wounded on Wednesday in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as a state of emergency began in and around the capital Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her to resign. The government issued the 60-day emergency decree late on Tuesday, handing security agencies wide powers to detain suspects, impose a curfew and limit gatherings. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rafael Nadal of Spain watches the ball during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain watches the ball during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Thai police inspect the house of Kwanchai Praipana, a pro-government "red shirt" leader, after he was shot more
Thai police inspect the house of Kwanchai Praipana, a pro-government "red shirt" leader, after he was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house in Udon Thani January 22, 2014. Kwanchai was shot and wounded on Wednesday in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as a state of emergency began in and around the capital Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her to resign. The government issued the 60-day emergency decree late on Tuesday, handing security agencies wide powers to detain suspects, impose a curfew and limit gatherings. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Friends and neighbours of inmate Edgar Tamayo peer inside the window of the Tamayo family house in Miacatlamore
Friends and neighbours of inmate Edgar Tamayo peer inside the window of the Tamayo family house in Miacatlan, Morelos state January 22, 2014. Texas delayed the execution of Mexican national Edgar Tamayo scheduled for Wednesday as it waited word on an appeal from the U.S. Supreme Court to keep alive the convicted killer who is also at the center of a diplomatic dispute. The Mexican government has called on Texas to halt the execution, saying it would be a violation of international law and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has asked Texas Governor Rick Perry to consider a stay. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashesmore
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. Ukraine's prime minister denounced anti-government protesters as "terrorists" on Wednesday, but in what appeared to be his first real move to end weeks of unrest President Viktor Yanukovich held talks with opposition leaders. REUTERS/Stringer
Chadian soldiers, part of the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, escomore
Chadian soldiers, part of the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, escort a convoy of trucks carrying people and their belongings during a road repatriation to Chad in the capital Bangui January 22, 2014. Central African Republic's new interim president said on Tuesday she would hold talks with armed groups in an effort to restore order to the former French colony, where at least seven more people were killed in sectarian violence in the north. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Demonstrators from the 6 April movement, Ultras and anti-military groups shout slogans with a lit flare durmore
Demonstrators from the 6 April movement, Ultras and anti-military groups shout slogans with a lit flare during a protest against government military rules and against Egypt's Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, at Talaat Harab square in downtown Cairo, January 22, 2014. Hundreds of protesters opposed to the current military-backed regime took to the streets in downtown Cairo on Wednesday echoing demands reminiscent of Egypt's 2011 revolution. The protest comes days before the anniversary of the uprising which put an end to former President Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Schoolchildren travel to their school in a cycle rickshaw on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi Jamore
Schoolchildren travel to their school in a cycle rickshaw on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during a rally at the Government House in Buenos more
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during a rally at the Government House in Buenos Aires January 22, 2014. This was her first public appearance since mid-December. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Models present creations by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for their fashion house Viktormore
Models present creations by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for their fashion house Viktor & Rolf, as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks through a busy media scrum as he walks to his office during a break in a Capitmore
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks through a busy media scrum as he walks to his office during a break in a Capital and Operating Budgets meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 22, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who pledged last year to go clean after a crack-smoking scandal, admitted on Tuesday he had been drinking again after a video surfaced of him ranting about police surveillance in a mock Jamaican accent in a suburban eatery. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 more
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japan's former Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa drinks water as he officially announces his bid to run for more
Japan's former Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa drinks water as he officially announces his bid to run for Tokyo governor during a news conference at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A pedestrian braves the white-out conditions during a winter storm on January 22, 2014 in Halifax, Nova Scomore
A pedestrian braves the white-out conditions during a winter storm on January 22, 2014 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The winter weather system, which is expected to continue into the night, has battered the Atlantic provinces with gusting winds and heavy snowfall. REUTERS/Devaan Ingraham
Sri Lanka's traditional dancers look on while waiting for the arrival of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen more
Sri Lanka's traditional dancers look on while waiting for the arrival of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen at the Sri Lanka's Presidential Secretariat in Colombo January 22,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Liu Chunxia, a supporter of Xu Zhiyong, one of China's most prominent rights advocates, is detained by polimore
Liu Chunxia, a supporter of Xu Zhiyong, one of China's most prominent rights advocates, is detained by policemen while she gathers with other supporters nearby a court where Xu's trial is being held in Beijing January 22, 2014. When dozens of activists unfurled banners across the country last March and April calling for officials to disclose their assets, they did so at the urging of one of China's most prominent rights advocates, Xu Zhiyong. Xu, 40, stands trial on Wednesday on a charge of "gathering a crowd to disturb public order" punishable by up to five years in prison. His case will almost certainly spark fresh criticism from Western governments over Beijing's crackdown on dissent. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Haute Couture Spmore
A model presents a creation for French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles quarter-finmore
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd L-2nd R) listen to a special address during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Smoke from burning tyres set ablaze by pro-European protesters rises during clashes with riot police in Kiemore
Smoke from burning tyres set ablaze by pro-European protesters rises during clashes with riot police in Kiev January 22, 2014. Ukraine's prime minister denounced anti-government protesters as "terrorists" on Wednesday, but in what appeared to be his first real move to end weeks of unrest President Viktor Yanukovich held talks with opposition leaders. REUTERS/Stringer
Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj (C) challenges Sunderland's Marcos Alonso during their English League Cupmore
Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj (C) challenges Sunderland's Marcos Alonso during their English League Cup semi-final second leg soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
