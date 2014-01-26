Editor's Choice
A man reacts at a barricade near the site of clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in more
A man reacts at a barricade near the site of clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman carries her daughter away from their car, after it caught fire driving through a flaming barrier dumore
A woman carries her daughter away from their car, after it caught fire driving through a flaming barrier during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Everton's Bryan Oviedo (L) has his leg broken as he tackles Stevenage's Simon Heslop during their English Fmore
Everton's Bryan Oviedo (L) has his leg broken as he tackles Stevenage's Simon Heslop during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at Broadhall Way in Stevenage January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Li Na of China poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia inmore
Li Na of China poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Mall employees and patrons are held in a theater lobby as law enforcement officials speak with them as potemore
Mall employees and patrons are held in a theater lobby as law enforcement officials speak with them as potential witnesses in a shooting at the Mall of Columbia shopping center in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mannequins lie on the ground, behind a damaged shop window near the site of clashes between anti-governmentmore
Mannequins lie on the ground, behind a damaged shop window near the site of clashes between anti-government protesters with riot police in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Free Syrian Army fighters help an injured comrade at a front line at Aleppo International Airport January 2more
Free Syrian Army fighters help an injured comrade at a front line at Aleppo International Airport January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs Davos during a helicopter ride to Zurich January 25, 2014. Kerrymore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry departs Davos during a helicopter ride to Zurich January 25, 2014. Kerry is returning to the U.S. from the Syrian Peace Talks and the World Economic Forum. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Supporters of Egypt's army and police gather at Tahrir square in Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt'smore
Supporters of Egypt's army and police gather at Tahrir square in Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Southampton's goalkeeper Kelvin Davis makes a save during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match agmore
Southampton's goalkeeper Kelvin Davis makes a save during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match against Yeovil Town at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Volunteers wearing the uniform of the U.S. army pose as they participate in the re-enactment of a World Warmore
Volunteers wearing the uniform of the U.S. army pose as they participate in the re-enactment of a World War Two landing to mark its 70th anniversary in Anzio, near Rome, January 25, 2014 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A worker ties banners at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. Sochi will hostmore
A worker ties banners at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Anti-government protesters from far-right group "Right Sector" train in Independence Square in central Kievmore
Anti-government protesters from far-right group "Right Sector" train in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Residents look through debris at an area damaged by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal tmore
Residents look through debris at an area damaged by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Salehin neighbourhood in Aleppo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A riot policeman sits inside a police vehicle on October bridge during clashes with anti-government protestmore
A riot policeman sits inside a police vehicle on October bridge during clashes with anti-government protesters and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, near Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Yeovil Town's goalkeeper Marek Stech makes a save during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match agamore
Yeovil Town's goalkeeper Marek Stech makes a save during their English FA Cup fourth round soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's stadium in Southampton, southern England January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors push a UFO styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York January 25, 201more
Competitors push a UFO styled shopping cart during the Idiotarod race in Brooklyn, New York January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tina Maze of Slovenia jumps during the women's FIS World Cup Downhill race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 25,more
Tina Maze of Slovenia jumps during the women's FIS World Cup Downhill race in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A priest prays in front of riot police during clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev January 25, 2more
A priest prays in front of riot police during clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev January 25, 2014. REUTERS
Anti-government protesters carry a large national flag as they march through Bangkok's shopping district Jamore
Anti-government protesters carry a large national flag as they march through Bangkok's shopping district January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A flower lies in the train tracks at the Gleis 17 (platform 17) memorial commemorating Jews who were deportmore
A flower lies in the train tracks at the Gleis 17 (platform 17) memorial commemorating Jews who were deported from Grunewald train station during World War Two in Berlin January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during their Spanish first division soccer match againsmore
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal during their Spanish first division soccer match against Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Anti-Mursi protester flashes victory sign during clashes with anti-government protesters and members of themore
Anti-Mursi protester flashes victory sign during clashes with anti-government protesters and members of the Muslim Brotherhood along a road at Ramsis street, which leads to Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, on the third anniversary of Egypt's uprising, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Japanese official shows a sign to end a delegate's speech at a business meeting attended by Japan's Primemore
A Japanese official shows a sign to end a delegate's speech at a business meeting attended by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
