版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 27日 星期一 21:40 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai, January 27, 2014. Trierweiler is in India for a charity trip the day after Hollande announced his separation from her, following a media storm over allegations he is having an affair with an actress. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international amore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai, January 27, 2014. Trierweiler is in India for a charity trip the day after Hollande announced his separation from her, following a media storm over allegations he is having an affair with an actress. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 23
<p>An anti-government protester carries a tire at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 26, 2014. Police clashed with protesters who blockaded a building in central Kiev and the fate of Ukraine's government was uncertain after embattled President Viktor Yanukovich offered opposition leaders key posts. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An anti-government protester carries a tire at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 26, 20more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

An anti-government protester carries a tire at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 26, 2014. Police clashed with protesters who blockaded a building in central Kiev and the fate of Ukraine's government was uncertain after embattled President Viktor Yanukovich offered opposition leaders key posts. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
2 / 23
<p>Madonna and her son, David Banda, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Madonna and her son, David Banda, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Januamore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Madonna and her son, David Banda, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 23
<p>A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Petermore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 23
<p>Mourners wait at a cemetery for the burial of Daysi Garcia and her children who were murdered by her husband Miguel Mejia Ramos, to start in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Guatemala City, January 26, 2014. According to local media, Ramos, 28, killed his wife Garcia, 21, and his two children Jozelin and Daniela Mejia, who were 1 and 2-years-old respectively, with a knife in New York on January 19 due to a jealous rage after finding a picture of his wife with another man in her cell phone. The bodies of Garcia and her children were repatriated to Guatemala on January 25. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Mourners wait at a cemetery for the burial of Daysi Garcia and her children who were murdered by her husbanmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Mourners wait at a cemetery for the burial of Daysi Garcia and her children who were murdered by her husband Miguel Mejia Ramos, to start in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Guatemala City, January 26, 2014. According to local media, Ramos, 28, killed his wife Garcia, 21, and his two children Jozelin and Daniela Mejia, who were 1 and 2-years-old respectively, with a knife in New York on January 19 due to a jealous rage after finding a picture of his wife with another man in her cell phone. The bodies of Garcia and her children were repatriated to Guatemala on January 25. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 23
<p>Li Tongxing climbs a mountain in Zhang Jiajie, Hunan province, January 25, 2014. According to local media, mountain climbing fan Li intended to become the first nude mountain climber in China. He climbed a peak named "Alpaca" in Zhang Jiajie within 1 hour and 40 minutes on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Li Tongxing climbs a mountain in Zhang Jiajie, Hunan province, January 25, 2014. According to local media, more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Li Tongxing climbs a mountain in Zhang Jiajie, Hunan province, January 25, 2014. According to local media, mountain climbing fan Li intended to become the first nude mountain climber in China. He climbed a peak named "Alpaca" in Zhang Jiajie within 1 hour and 40 minutes on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 23
<p>A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 23
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain touches his bandaged hand during a practice session at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain touches his bandaged hand during a practice session at the Australian Open 2014 tennimore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Rafael Nadal of Spain touches his bandaged hand during a practice session at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
8 / 23
<p>A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
9 / 23
<p>An African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldier walks past burnt bodies of two Muslim men killed by a crowd in a street of the capital Bangui, January 26, 2014. The mineral-rich country descended into chaos last March when Muslim armed groups known as Seleka seized power in a coup, unleashing a wave of killing and looting. That triggered revenge attacks by Christian militia known as anti-balaka, or anti-machete, and fighting has escalated in recent days despite the presence of about 1,600 French troops and 5,000 African Union peacekeepers. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldier walks past burnt bodies of two Muslim men killed by a crowd in amore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

An African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldier walks past burnt bodies of two Muslim men killed by a crowd in a street of the capital Bangui, January 26, 2014. The mineral-rich country descended into chaos last March when Muslim armed groups known as Seleka seized power in a coup, unleashing a wave of killing and looting. That triggered revenge attacks by Christian militia known as anti-balaka, or anti-machete, and fighting has escalated in recent days despite the presence of about 1,600 French troops and 5,000 African Union peacekeepers. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 23
<p>Israeli soldiers visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. Monday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. REUTER/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. Monday marksmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Israeli soldiers visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. Monday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. REUTER/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 23
<p>Anti-government protesters celebrate after they forced a polling station to close in central Bangkok, January 26, 2014. Protesters trying to force Thailand's prime minister from office swarmed polling stations in Bangkok, chaining doors shut and halting advance voting in nearly all centers ahead of a disputed election next week. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters celebrate after they forced a polling station to close in central Bangkok, Januamore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Anti-government protesters celebrate after they forced a polling station to close in central Bangkok, January 26, 2014. Protesters trying to force Thailand's prime minister from office swarmed polling stations in Bangkok, chaining doors shut and halting advance voting in nearly all centers ahead of a disputed election next week. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 23
<p>AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during their French Liguemore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 23
<p>Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 23
<p>Overcrowded trains prepare to leave for the city after Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 26, 2014. Thousands of devotees joined the Akheri Munajat, a prayer session part of the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Haj, during which they sought forgiveness and blessings for mankind, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Overcrowded trains prepare to leave for the city after Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Overcrowded trains prepare to leave for the city after Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 26, 2014. Thousands of devotees joined the Akheri Munajat, a prayer session part of the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Haj, during which they sought forgiveness and blessings for mankind, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 23
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerlandmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
16 / 23
<p>Protesters clash with security guards as they attempt to break through to Freedom Park in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 26, 2014. A mass rally went ahead as planned by Cambodian unions at Phnom Penh's Freedom Park despite riot police blocking the road leading to the park, which resulted in five protesters being injured as both sides clashed briefly as protesters attempted to break through the blockade, according to local media. The rally was held to call for the release of 23 people who were detained following January 3 clashes with military police, who opened fire on garment factory workers striking outside a factory over pay in Phnom Penh. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Protesters clash with security guards as they attempt to break through to Freedom Park in central Phnom Penmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Protesters clash with security guards as they attempt to break through to Freedom Park in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 26, 2014. A mass rally went ahead as planned by Cambodian unions at Phnom Penh's Freedom Park despite riot police blocking the road leading to the park, which resulted in five protesters being injured as both sides clashed briefly as protesters attempted to break through the blockade, according to local media. The rally was held to call for the release of 23 people who were detained following January 3 clashes with military police, who opened fire on garment factory workers striking outside a factory over pay in Phnom Penh. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
17 / 23
<p>Residential buildings are reflected on the water as people fish in a river in Hechi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residential buildings are reflected on the water as people fish in a river in Hechi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonommore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Residential buildings are reflected on the water as people fish in a river in Hechi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 23
<p>A man walks past a fire hose spraying water at the site of clashes of riot police with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man walks past a fire hose spraying water at the site of clashes of riot police with anti-government protmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

A man walks past a fire hose spraying water at the site of clashes of riot police with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
19 / 23
<p>Relatives and friends of injured people embrace each other outside an emergency room of a hospital in Bangkok, January 26, 2014. A man identified by police as one of the leaders of anti-government protests in Thailand was shot dead when violence erupted as demonstrators in Bangkok blocked early voting in many areas for an election next week. Piya Utayo, a spokesman for Thailand's national police, identified the dead man as Suthin Taratin, one of the protest leaders. "At least five other people were injured," he said. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Relatives and friends of injured people embrace each other outside an emergency room of a hospital in Bangkmore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Relatives and friends of injured people embrace each other outside an emergency room of a hospital in Bangkok, January 26, 2014. A man identified by police as one of the leaders of anti-government protests in Thailand was shot dead when violence erupted as demonstrators in Bangkok blocked early voting in many areas for an election next week. Piya Utayo, a spokesman for Thailand's national police, identified the dead man as Suthin Taratin, one of the protest leaders. "At least five other people were injured," he said. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
20 / 23
<p>Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 2more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 23
<p>Marcel Hirscher of Austria crosses the finish line of the slalom part of the men's Super Combined competition of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Hahnenkamm mountain in Kitzbuehel, Austria, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crosses the finish line of the slalom part of the men's Super Combined competitimore

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Marcel Hirscher of Austria crosses the finish line of the slalom part of the men's Super Combined competition of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Hahnenkamm mountain in Kitzbuehel, Austria, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
22 / 23
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal more

2014年 1月 27日 星期一

Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.

2014年 1月 26日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A look at our top images of the past 24 hours.

2014年 1月 24日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A look at our top images of the past 24 hours.

2014年 1月 23日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A look at our top images of the past 24 hours.

2014年 1月 22日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐