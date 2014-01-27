Editor's Choice
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international amore
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai, January 27, 2014. Trierweiler is in India for a charity trip the day after Hollande announced his separation from her, following a media storm over allegations he is having an affair with an actress. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An anti-government protester carries a tire at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 26, 20more
An anti-government protester carries a tire at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 26, 2014. Police clashed with protesters who blockaded a building in central Kiev and the fate of Ukraine's government was uncertain after embattled President Viktor Yanukovich offered opposition leaders key posts. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Madonna and her son, David Banda, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Januamore
Madonna and her son, David Banda, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Petermore
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Mourners wait at a cemetery for the burial of Daysi Garcia and her children who were murdered by her husbanmore
Mourners wait at a cemetery for the burial of Daysi Garcia and her children who were murdered by her husband Miguel Mejia Ramos, to start in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, some 200 km (124 miles) west of Guatemala City, January 26, 2014. According to local media, Ramos, 28, killed his wife Garcia, 21, and his two children Jozelin and Daniela Mejia, who were 1 and 2-years-old respectively, with a knife in New York on January 19 due to a jealous rage after finding a picture of his wife with another man in her cell phone. The bodies of Garcia and her children were repatriated to Guatemala on January 25. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Li Tongxing climbs a mountain in Zhang Jiajie, Hunan province, January 25, 2014. According to local media, more
Li Tongxing climbs a mountain in Zhang Jiajie, Hunan province, January 25, 2014. According to local media, mountain climbing fan Li intended to become the first nude mountain climber in China. He climbed a peak named "Alpaca" in Zhang Jiajie within 1 hour and 40 minutes on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer
A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014more
A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Rafael Nadal of Spain touches his bandaged hand during a practice session at the Australian Open 2014 tennimore
Rafael Nadal of Spain touches his bandaged hand during a practice session at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUmore
A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldier walks past burnt bodies of two Muslim men killed by a crowd in amore
An African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldier walks past burnt bodies of two Muslim men killed by a crowd in a street of the capital Bangui, January 26, 2014. The mineral-rich country descended into chaos last March when Muslim armed groups known as Seleka seized power in a coup, unleashing a wave of killing and looting. That triggered revenge attacks by Christian militia known as anti-balaka, or anti-machete, and fighting has escalated in recent days despite the presence of about 1,600 French troops and 5,000 African Union peacekeepers. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Israeli soldiers visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. Monday marksmore
Israeli soldiers visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. Monday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. REUTER/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters celebrate after they forced a polling station to close in central Bangkok, Januamore
Anti-government protesters celebrate after they forced a polling station to close in central Bangkok, January 26, 2014. Protesters trying to force Thailand's prime minister from office swarmed polling stations in Bangkok, chaining doors shut and halting advance voting in nearly all centers ahead of a disputed election next week. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during their French Liguemore
AS Monaco's Emmanuel Riviere celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2more
Beyonce performs "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Overcrowded trains prepare to leave for the city after Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa more
Overcrowded trains prepare to leave for the city after Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 26, 2014. Thousands of devotees joined the Akheri Munajat, a prayer session part of the Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after the Haj, during which they sought forgiveness and blessings for mankind, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerlandmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters clash with security guards as they attempt to break through to Freedom Park in central Phnom Penmore
Protesters clash with security guards as they attempt to break through to Freedom Park in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 26, 2014. A mass rally went ahead as planned by Cambodian unions at Phnom Penh's Freedom Park despite riot police blocking the road leading to the park, which resulted in five protesters being injured as both sides clashed briefly as protesters attempted to break through the blockade, according to local media. The rally was held to call for the release of 23 people who were detained following January 3 clashes with military police, who opened fire on garment factory workers striking outside a factory over pay in Phnom Penh. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Residential buildings are reflected on the water as people fish in a river in Hechi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonommore
Residential buildings are reflected on the water as people fish in a river in Hechi, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past a fire hose spraying water at the site of clashes of riot police with anti-government protmore
A man walks past a fire hose spraying water at the site of clashes of riot police with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Relatives and friends of injured people embrace each other outside an emergency room of a hospital in Bangkmore
Relatives and friends of injured people embrace each other outside an emergency room of a hospital in Bangkok, January 26, 2014. A man identified by police as one of the leaders of anti-government protests in Thailand was shot dead when violence erupted as demonstrators in Bangkok blocked early voting in many areas for an election next week. Piya Utayo, a spokesman for Thailand's national police, identified the dead man as Suthin Taratin, one of the protest leaders. "At least five other people were injured," he said. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 2more
Taylor Swift performs "All Too Well" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crosses the finish line of the slalom part of the men's Super Combined competitimore
Marcel Hirscher of Austria crosses the finish line of the slalom part of the men's Super Combined competition of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at the Hahnenkamm mountain in Kitzbuehel, Austria, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal more
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
