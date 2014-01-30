Editor's Choice
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by governmenmore
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, Janumore
Members of various anti-government paramilitary groups attend a religious service at a chapel in Kiev, January 29, 2014. Lawmakers loyal to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich offered an amnesty to people detained in the wave of anti-government protests - but only on condition that activists vacate occupied buildings in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus more
Tents of anti-government protesters are seen at Independence Square with the air temperatures around minus 19 degrees Celsius (minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-smore
North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong wears a badge showing the pictures of former leaders Kim Il-sung (L) and Kim Jong-il as he speaks at a news conference in Beijing, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbmore
Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto, Canada, January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station, where he was charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Alex Urosevic
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, Janumore
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas take part in a graduation ceremony in Gaza City, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Pmore
A member of the Russian military walks past a rocket launcher near residential houses next to the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Banmore
French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatimore
Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech atmore
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel looks at Chancellor Angela Merkel standing up to deliver a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January more
A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washinmore
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington, January 28, 2014. For Nate Johnson, the excitement surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl is two-fold. Not only are his hometown Seattle Seahawks taking on the Denver Broncos - football teams representing two major U.S. cities where recreational pot use is legal - but his medical weed dispensary is seeing green. Demand for "Beast Mode" - a strain named in honor of the Seahawks' hard-hitting running back, Marshawn Lynch - has been high at his Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Johnson said, while pot-laced blue-and-green cupcakes are also selling fast. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecmore
A woman harvests roses at Nevados plantation in Latacunga, some 98 km (61 miles) south of Quitoof Quito, Ecuador, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of thmore
A drawing of two dolphins is seen at an abandoned swimming pool at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture, only some 6 kilometers from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 22, 2013. A total of 160,000 people had been forced to leave their homes around Daiichi plant after the government ordered the evacuation following the nuclear disaster in March 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forcemore
A man smokes a cigarette at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, Syria, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonnmore
Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of passengers and crew stricken, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the Wmore
Palestinian relatives mourn during the funeral of Muhammad Mubarak, 21, in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah, January 29, 2014. Israeli soldiers killed Mubarak, who the military said had opened fire on their position near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter'smore
A scarf thrown by faithful is seen on the face of Pope Francis during the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in Nemore
A mother directs her daughter to pose for a photo at the venue for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, January 29, 2014. The ceremony symbolizes retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vamore
A nun takes a picture of a large drawing of Pope Francis depicting him as a superhero on a wall near the Vatican, January 29, 2014. The Argentinian Pope is shown taking off into air with his right fist clenched in a classic Superman pose. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him beformore
A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state, Mexico, January 28, 2104. In violence-racked Michoacan, an impoverished agricultural state about 1-1/2 times the size of Switzerland, vigilantes are battling a cartel called the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, for control of swathes of the failing state. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in more
Supporters of same-sex marriage interrupt a traditional marriage rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 28, 2014. Utah temporarily became the 18th U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage when a federal district judge ruled on Dec. 20 that a state ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional. His ruling was put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court, but not before about 1,400 gay couples had tied the knot. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold wmore
A schoolboy shows his mobile phone to a rickshaw puller taking him and other students to school on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League somore
Chelsea's John Obi Mikel (L) challenges West Ham United's Mark Noble during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
下一个
精选图集
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.