Editor's Choice

<p>Anti-government protesters gather at an open fire site as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has gone on sick leave with a respiratory ailment, his website said, with the issue of a new prime minister still undecided. Yanukovich's prime minister, Mykola Azarov, resigned in the midst of mass street unrest and the president has yet to appoint a successor. Serhiy Arbuzov, who was Azarov's first deputy, has stepped in as interim prime minister. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Anti-government protesters gather at an open fire site as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has gone on sick leave with a respiratory ailment, his website said, with the issue of a new prime minister still undecided. Yanukovich's prime minister, Mykola Azarov, resigned in the midst of mass street unrest and the president has yet to appoint a successor. Serhiy Arbuzov, who was Azarov's first deputy, has stepped in as interim prime minister. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A rebel fighter carries an animal carcass in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State, South Sudan, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A rebel fighter carries an animal carcass in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State, South Sudan, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, Canada, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, Canada, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

<p>People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, early January 31, 2014. The Lunar New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, early January 31, 2014. The Lunar New Year, which welcomes the year of the horse, falls on Friday. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing the continuing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person (IDP) camp at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 30, 2014. The IDPs will be then processed for air evacuation to different countries in Africa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Children are engulfed in dust as a convoy of escorted taxis carrying Muslims, fleeing the continuing sectarian violence, arrives at a temporary internally displaced person (IDP) camp at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 30, 2014. The IDPs will be then processed for air evacuation to different countries in Africa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A snow cat traverses through a tunnel under the Men's Olympic Downhill course at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, January 31, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A snow cat traverses through a tunnel under the Men's Olympic Downhill course at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, January 31, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Members of the German speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 31, 2014. The opening ceremony for the winter games will be held February 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Members of the German speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 31, 2014. The opening ceremony for the winter games will be held February 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space beginning at 0831 EST (1331 GMT), January 30, 2014. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. This one lasted two and one half hours, which is the longest ever recorded. When the next one will occur is as of yet unknown due to planned adjustments in SDO's orbit. REUTERS/NASA/SDO</p>

The moon moves between NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, and the sun, giving the observatory a view of a partial solar eclipse from space beginning at 0831 EST (1331 GMT), January 30, 2014. Such a lunar transit happens two to three times each year. This one lasted two and one half hours, which is the longest ever recorded. When the next one will occur is as of yet unknown due to planned adjustments in SDO's orbit. REUTERS/NASA/SDO

<p>Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish model Ana Moreno, 20, wearing a creation by Antonio Gutierrez, poses backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, January 30, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A man walks as residents set fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, January 31, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, Chinese New Year welcomes the year of the horse, which falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks as residents set fireworks as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Shanghai, January 31, 2014. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, Chinese New Year welcomes the year of the horse, which falls on January 31. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Raffaele Sollecito (L), convicted of killing British student Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, talks with his father Francesco (C) as they leave after attending a retrial session in Florence, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Raffaele Sollecito (L), convicted of killing British student Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, talks with his father Francesco (C) as they leave after attending a retrial session in Florence, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>President Barack Obama bounds up the steps to Marine One as he departs for a day of events in Wisconsin and Tennessee, from the south lawn of the White House, January 30, 2014. Obama will highlight innovative job and skills training in the U.S. heartland on the second leg of a tour to draw attention to his proposals for improving the fortunes of low and middle-income Americans, the White House said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama bounds up the steps to Marine One as he departs for a day of events in Wisconsin and Tennessee, from the south lawn of the White House, January 30, 2014. Obama will highlight innovative job and skills training in the U.S. heartland on the second leg of a tour to draw attention to his proposals for improving the fortunes of low and middle-income Americans, the White House said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Motiur Rahman Nizami, a leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami sits inside a prison vehicle as he leaves a court after a verdict of an arms smuggling case in Chittagong, January 30, 2014. A Bangladeshi court sentenced to death 14 people including Nizami, a former security agency chief and a former deputy government minister for involvement in the country's biggest ever arms smuggling case. Police seized 10 truck-loads of weapons in a raid on a state-owned jetty in the southeastern port city of Chittagong in 2004. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Motiur Rahman Nizami, a leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami sits inside a prison vehicle as he leaves a court after a verdict of an arms smuggling case in Chittagong, January 30, 2014. A Bangladeshi court sentenced to death 14 people including Nizami, a former security agency chief and a former deputy government minister for involvement in the country's biggest ever arms smuggling case. Police seized 10 truck-loads of weapons in a raid on a state-owned jetty in the southeastern port city of Chittagong in 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Taha Zaid Khatir, 12, walks with an artificial limb at a prosthetic center in Sanaa, January 30, 2014. He lost a leg in a crossfire during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and the national army in Yemen's northwestern province of Saada in 2007. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Taha Zaid Khatir, 12, walks with an artificial limb at a prosthetic center in Sanaa, January 30, 2014. He lost a leg in a crossfire during fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and the national army in Yemen's northwestern province of Saada in 2007. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 30, 2014. The hangar is used to shelter internally displaced Muslims fleeing the continuing sectarian violence and those waiting to be evacuated by air to various countries in Africa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women and children are seen in an airplane hangar at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 30, 2014. The hangar is used to shelter internally displaced Muslims fleeing the continuing sectarian violence and those waiting to be evacuated by air to various countries in Africa. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Audience members react as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and police commissioner Bill Bratton speak at a news conference in the Brownsville neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, January 30, 2014. De Blasio, who ran on a pledge to reform the police department's aggressive use of stop-and-frisk practices, reached a deal with a civil liberties group to end the long legal fight. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Audience members react as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and police commissioner Bill Bratton speak at a news conference in the Brownsville neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, January 30, 2014. De Blasio, who ran on a pledge to reform the police department's aggressive use of stop-and-frisk practices, reached a deal with a civil liberties group to end the long legal fight. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Jews pray for divine intervention against U.S Secretary of State John Kerry's pending framework proposal in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Jews pray for divine intervention against U.S Secretary of State John Kerry's pending framework proposal in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Saad Bin Obada al-Khazerji brigade, al-Rahman corps, uses an iPad during preparations to fire an artillery cannon, in eastern al-Ghouta, targeting forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the capital Damascus, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Saad Bin Obada al-Khazerji brigade, al-Rahman corps, uses an iPad during preparations to fire an artillery cannon, in eastern al-Ghouta, targeting forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad based in the capital Damascus, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

<p>A boat operated by emergency services personnel carries local residents along a flooded road from the village of Muchelney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 30, 2014. Surrounded by flood water, Muchelney has only been accessible by boat for several weeks. British military are on standby to be drafted into the Somerset area to help. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A boat operated by emergency services personnel carries local residents along a flooded road from the village of Muchelney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 30, 2014. Surrounded by flood water, Muchelney has only been accessible by boat for several weeks. British military are on standby to be drafted into the Somerset area to help. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>People walk amidst snowstorm, with the air temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

People walk amidst snowstorm, with the air temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A rebel fighter with a weapon walks to a river to wash as he returns from a front line in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A rebel fighter with a weapon walks to a river to wash as he returns from a front line in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An Iraqi policeman stands guard in front of the Ministry of Transportation building after an attack by suicide bombers in Baghdad, January 30, 2014. Six suicide bombers burst into the Iraqi ministry building, took hostages and killed at least 18 people including themselves before security forces regained control, a senior official said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An Iraqi policeman stands guard in front of the Ministry of Transportation building after an attack by suicide bombers in Baghdad, January 30, 2014. Six suicide bombers burst into the Iraqi ministry building, took hostages and killed at least 18 people including themselves before security forces regained control, a senior official said. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

<p>A man reads a newspaper at a tea shop along a street in Kabul, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A man reads a newspaper at a tea shop along a street in Kabul, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A man reads a newspaper at a tea shop along a street in Kabul, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

