Editor's Choice
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Amore
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York Janumore
Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York January 31, 2014. Knox vowed on Friday to fight her second conviction for the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in 2007 while the two were students together in the Italian university town of Perugia. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Palestinian protester jumps as tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers rises during clashes in Jalazoun refugemore
A Palestinian protester jumps as tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers rises during clashes in Jalazoun refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 31, 2014. Clashes broke on Friday between stone-throwing protesters and Israeli soldiers, two days after Muhammad Mubarak, 21, a resident of the refugee camp was killed by Israeli soldiers who said he had opened fire on their position near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar sits near his men in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State Jmore
South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar sits near his men in a rebel-controlled territory in Jonglei State January 31, 2014. A regional African group mediating to end the conflict in South Sudan aims to deploy the first monitors of a shaky ceasefire at the weekend, senior officials said on Friday. The government of President Salva Kiir and rebels loyal to his sacked deputy Riek Machar agreed a ceasefire deal on January 23, but both sides have accused each other of violations. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the German speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations conmore
Members of the German speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 31, 2014. The opening ceremony for the winter games will be held February 7. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folkmore
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dmytro Bulatov (C), 35, one of the leaders of anti-government protest motorcades called 'Automaidan', is trmore
Dmytro Bulatov (C), 35, one of the leaders of anti-government protest motorcades called 'Automaidan', is treated at a hospital in Kiev January 30, 2014. A Ukrainian anti-government activist who disappeared a week ago appeared on television on Friday, his face badly beaten and with wounds to his hands, saying he was kidnapped and tortured by his abductors who had "crucified" him. Picture taken January 30, 2014. REUTERS
Anti-government protesters wave flags from atop a truck during a march through Chinatown in Bangkok Februarmore
Anti-government protesters wave flags from atop a truck during a march through Chinatown in Bangkok February 1, 2014. Anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok's busy tourist area of Chinatown for the third and final day of marches in the capital denouncing Thailand's general election on Sunday amid fears of violence erupting during the vote. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists pose for a photo in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice Jmore
Tourists pose for a photo in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane bound for Munich at Berlin Tegel Airport in Berlin Janumore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry boards his plane bound for Munich at Berlin Tegel Airport in Berlin January 31, 2014. Kerry travelled to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference. REUTERS
A gondola ascends on a foggy day near the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi January 31, 2014. Preparatiomore
A gondola ascends on a foggy day near the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi January 31, 2014. Preparations continue for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games that will be held in Sochi. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A three-wheeler carrying a family moves past a Kashmiri protester throwing a stone towards the Indian securmore
A three-wheeler carrying a family moves past a Kashmiri protester throwing a stone towards the Indian security personnel during a protest in Srinagar January 31, 2014. Shops and other business establishments remained closed in Srinagar on Friday following a shutdown called by the separatists to protest against Indian Army's decision to close an alleged fake encounter case against five soldiers in connection with the killings of five civilians in March 2000 at Pathribal, in south of Srinagar, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A French Bulldog puppy poses for a portrait at the American Kennel Club (AKC) in New York January 31, 2014.more
A French Bulldog puppy poses for a portrait at the American Kennel Club (AKC) in New York January 31, 2014. The AKC announced its most popular breeds of dogs Friday, with the Labrador Retriever taking the top spot and the French Bulldog seeing a significant rise in ownership. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of local winter swimming club Alexander Klyukin (L) and Vladimir Korabelnikov warm up on the bank omore
Members of local winter swimming club Alexander Klyukin (L) and Vladimir Korabelnikov warm up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of their weekly bathing session, in a temperature of around minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, 38 km south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Riot police stand in formation facing anti-government protesters as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees more
Riot police stand in formation facing anti-government protesters as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev, January 31, 2014. The United Nations human rights office called on Ukrainian President Vikor Yanukovich on Friday to abolish curbs on freedom of speech and assembly and the operation of NGOs, which were passed into law on Jan 16. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man reacts near the shrouded body of his son, who was killed by a car bomb attack, before his burial at amore
A man reacts near the shrouded body of his son, who was killed by a car bomb attack, before his burial at a cemetery in Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad January 31, 2014. At least five civilians were killed in the car bomb attack in a predominantly Shi'ite district in northern Baghdad on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A labourer works on the scaffoldings of a flyover under construction in Lahore January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Momore
A labourer works on the scaffoldings of a flyover under construction in Lahore January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Supporters of Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a political and religious group, shout slogans during a protemore
Supporters of Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a political and religious group, shout slogans during a protest rally against the targeted killings of their members, in Karachi January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A man sits in a makeshift cable car as he is transported over the Khiali River outskirt of Peshawar Januarymore
A man sits in a makeshift cable car as he is transported over the Khiali River outskirt of Peshawar January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Girondins Bordeaux Julien Faubert (L) and Paris St Germain's Javier Pastore (R) jump for the ball during thmore
Girondins Bordeaux Julien Faubert (L) and Paris St Germain's Javier Pastore (R) jump for the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A street vendor walks in a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangumore
A street vendor walks in a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui January 31, 2014. Almost a million people, a quarter of the population, have been displaced by fighting since the mostly Muslim Seleka rebel group seized power in March in the majority Christian country. At least 2,000 people are estimated to have been killed. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Models pose for a picture backstage before presenting creations by Ana Moron during the International Flamemore
Models pose for a picture backstage before presenting creations by Ana Moron during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville January 31, 2014. The show will run until February 2. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dmore
A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
下一个
精选图集
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.