Two anti-eviction activists share a moment after finding out that the eviction of Maria Jose Alonso Serrano, 45, had been suspended in Madrid, February 3, 2014. Alonso Serrano, who's been out of a job for almost two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer, stopped making her rent payments last July. She receives 375 euros per month from the state, but that is not enough to pay for rent and food. Alonso Serrano shares the apartment with two friends of hers and the son of one of them. They are also unemployed and have no other housing alternatives. The eviction was finally suspended with the help of members of the Mortgage Victim's Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Susana Vera