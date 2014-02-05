Editor's Choice
A man pulls a trolley containing belongings as a woman walks behind at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr area, and regime-controlled Al-Masharqa neighborhood, February 4, 2014. Reuters photographs showed streets packed with Aleppo residents carrying large packs as they fled the home-made barrel bombs - oil drums or cylinders packed with explosives and metal fragments. Barrel bombs, cheap and easy to construct and usually dropped from helicopters, often kill dozens at a time. Activists say they are being used to push people from rebel-held areas into state-controlled parts of the city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Giovanni Mougounou, 10, who lost both legs in April 2013 to what his family say was a rocket-propelled grenade launched by Seleka fighters on a church, pushes his wheel chair close to his home in the district of Boy Rabe in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Palestinian girl dressed in a military uniform and traditional kufiya (headscarf) attends a mass wedding for 50 couples funded by the office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in Gaza City, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Canada's goaltender Shannon Szabados looks on during their women's ice hockey team practice ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A boy looks through the window of the Saraswati temple, whose walls are filled with writings, during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 4, 2014. Children are given their first writing and reading lessons at the temple during this festival in the belief that the goddess of education Saraswati will help them excel in education. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An official of the Center for Research and Technology Volcanoes Development (BPPTK) releases a drone quadcopter to monitor activity from the Mount Sinabung volcano at Sibintun village, February 4, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People stand on the barricades in Kiev, February 4, 2014. Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich, battling mass unrest against his rule, faced demands from the opposition for a constitutional change that would seriously curtail his powers. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A power company worker removes broken wires next to an ice-covered car in Pivka, Slovenia, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Majid Mnissar (L), Mostafa Kamal (R) and another food bank recipient carry a shopping cart full of donated items to the food bank storage room after a donation pick-up in Madrid, October 11, 2013. Families and activists from the 15M indignant movement founded the food bank in 2013 in Tetuan, a working-class neighborhood of Madrid. It does not simply hand out donations; instead, the families who become recipients are expected to collaborate with the food bank by helping to collect and distribute food. Every week they stand outside local supermarkets picking up donations. Afterwards, they have to do an inventory of the food and allocate portions to each family, theirs included, which they distribute every two weeks. Currently more than 30 families (over a hundred people) are involved in the project. The development of social movements like the Tetuan food bank have come under the spotlight in Spain, whose economy has been in and out of recession since a property bubble burst six years ago, sending unemployment soaring to record highs. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Russian punk rock band Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (R) and Maria Alyokhina attend a news conference in New York, February 4, 2014. Pussy Riot will perform at Amnesty International's Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the National Security Force, composed of police and firemen, practice crowd control during training of troops who will provide security at the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia, February 4, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Palestinian girl sleeps next to her mother as they wait to cross into Egypt, at Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, February 4, 2014. Egyptian authorities partially opened the Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, for three days, according to Palestinian border officials. Since July 2013, the authorities have kept the crossing largely closed; only opening it partially for humanitarian purposes. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, perform prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) on the banks of the river Ganges during the Magh Mela festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Afghan man and his son watch the first round of an Afghan presidential election debate on TV at a restaurant in Kabul, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The Tungurahua volcano spews lava as pictured from the city of Huambalo, Ecuador, February 3, 2014. An orange alert was issued in response to the volcanic activity. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Ethnic Yi women are seen on their way to a dragon worship ceremony in Shiping county, China, February 4, 2014. The dragon worship ceremony is held every 12 years in Shiping to pray for good fortune and harvest. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Snow falls as cars and pedestrians cross an intersection in Tokyo, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Girls walk on a muddy lane towards their house in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Sri Lanka's navy fires a gun salute as a part of main celebrations for Sri Lanka's 66th Independence Day in Colombo, February 4, 2014. Sri Lanka obtained independence from British rule in 1948. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People burn incense to worship the god of fortune during the fifth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Guiyuan Buddhist temple in Wuhan, China, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
FC Nantes' Itay Shechter (bottom) challenges Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Motta for the ball during their French League Cup semi-finals soccer match at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the rehearsal of the opening ceremony at the Adler district of Sochi, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban speaks to his supporters in central Bangkok, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Girls listen to a teacher giving a lesson in an improvised school on the grounds of a monastery sheltering internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the district of Boy Rabe, in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
