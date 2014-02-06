Editor's Choice
Miners gather to mourn their colleagues outside a shaft at Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine near Johannesburg, more
Miners gather to mourn their colleagues outside a shaft at Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine near Johannesburg, February 6, 2014. Rescuers recovered eight bodies and continued to search for another missing worker after a fire and rock-fall at a Harmony Gold mine near Johannesburg, the worst accident in South Africa's mines in nearly five years. Mineral Resources Minister Susan Shabangu ordered an investigation into the incident at the Doornkop mine, 30 km west (20 miles) of the city, after initial reports that the fire was triggered by a small earthquake. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Anti-government protesters look out from gaps in a fabric partition at their camp near the Interior Ministrmore
Anti-government protesters look out from gaps in a fabric partition at their camp near the Interior Ministry building, as police officers arrive to talk to them, in Bangkok, February 5, 2014. Thailand's central bank warned of "substantially increased" risk to economic growth after the weekend's disrupted general election did nothing to restore stability in the politically polarized country. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, Niger, September 25, 2013. more
Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, Niger, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rusmore
A passenger is squeezed up against a door in one of the few tube trains which became overcrowded during rush hour at Oxford Circus underground station in London, February 5, 2014. Millions of commuters in London faced travel chaos because of a 48-hour tube strike by London Underground staff over planned job cuts and the closure of ticket offices. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet more
An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship carrying fertilizer broke in two after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. Two helicopters lifted a dozen crew members to safety, said Jean Espilondo, the mayor of Anglet, a town near the French border with Spain that is close to the scene of the incident. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Seattle Seahawks' players celebrate with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Wmore
Seattle Seahawks' players celebrate with fans during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A protester swings a burning tire as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johmore
A protester swings a burning tire as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellmore
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. More than 100 signatures were collected from an online petition to remove the statue from the all-women's college, citing the statue as inappropriate. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Bogdan (2nd L), 21, and Yulia, 25, get married during their wedding cemore
Ukrainian anti-government protesters Bogdan (2nd L), 21, and Yulia, 25, get married during their wedding ceremony in a municipal building occupied by anti-government protesters in Kiev, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An African migrant, who is taking part in a protest, covers himself in a blanket as other sleep at Levinskymore
An African migrant, who is taking part in a protest, covers himself in a blanket as other sleep at Levinsky Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 5, 2014. The migrants have been camping at the park for several days as part of their protest against Israel's detention policy toward them. Israel sees some 60,000 migrants, largely from Eritrea and Sudan, who have entered the country without authorization across a once-porous border with Egypt since 2006, as illegal job-seekers. The migrants say they cannot return home without risking their lives and hope for asylum. Israel passed a law some two months ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ice-covered building is seen in Postojna, Slovenia, February 5, 2014. Cars stand entombed in a crystal-lmore
An ice-covered building is seen in Postojna, Slovenia, February 5, 2014. Cars stand entombed in a crystal-like casing near the deserted railway station in Postojna, and trees and hydro poles lie felled in the snow from the weight of ice, following an ice storm. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, Niger, September 25, 2013. more
National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, Niger, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon runs with the 2014 Sochi Olympics torch as the torch relay arrmore
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon runs with the 2014 Sochi Olympics torch as the torch relay arrives in Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Players of Japan's women's ice hockey team slide on chairs after gathering for a team photo during an Olympmore
Players of Japan's women's ice hockey team slide on chairs after gathering for a team photo during an Olympic training session at the Shayba Arena, February 6, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Children from Thameehla village pass time at a temporary refugee camp, after the Yangon division governmentmore
Children from Thameehla village pass time at a temporary refugee camp, after the Yangon division government demolished their homes due to them being illegally constructed on land owned by the military, at Hlegue township, Myanmar, February 5, 2014. Close to 400 homes including a school and monastery were demolished by the government's demolition crew, according to villagers. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Smoke rises from the site of a bomb attack near Khullani Square in Baghdad, February 5, 2014. Four bombs stmore
Smoke rises from the site of a bomb attack near Khullani Square in Baghdad, February 5, 2014. Four bombs struck near Baghdad's heavily-fortified "Green Zone" and a busy square in the center of the capital, killing at least 13 people, security sources said. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Pope Francis (C) waves as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the more
Pope Francis (C) waves as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A tree branch is seen in a snow covered park in Bucharest as cold winter temperatures hit southern Romania,more
A tree branch is seen in a snow covered park in Bucharest as cold winter temperatures hit southern Romania, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A villager lifts his dog onto a truck to evacuate as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Pintu Besi village in Karomore
A villager lifts his dog onto a truck to evacuate as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Pintu Besi village in Karo district, North Sumatra province, February 5, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Christie's employee poses with Alighiero Boetti's artworks "Addizione" (L) and "Sottrazione" at Christie'more
A Christie's employee poses with Alighiero Boetti's artworks "Addizione" (L) and "Sottrazione" at Christie's Mayfair gallery in London, February 5, 2014. The pieces are estimated to sell for 400,000 GB pounds ($650,000) each when they are auctioned at Christie's auction house in London on February 11. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Bahari Neli, 28, shows a wristwatch featuring a photograph of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Agamore
Bahari Neli, 28, shows a wristwatch featuring a photograph of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Agadez, September 23, 2013. Neli previously worked as a servant in Gaddafi's son's Saadi's house in Tripoli. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Palestinian man reacts as he sits atop rubble after his home was demolished in Jabel Mukaber, a village imore
A Palestinian man reacts as he sits atop rubble after his home was demolished in Jabel Mukaber, a village in the suburbs of East Jerusalem, February 5, 2014. Three Palestinians were detained for throwing stones at Israeli policemen who were securing a court-ordered demolition of some three houses in East Jerusalem suburbs, a police spokesman said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amore
Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova speak on stage during Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. The two members took to a New York stage to demand the release of anti-government prisoners as Russia prepares to open the Winter Olympics in Sochi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 201more
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
