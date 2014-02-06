An African migrant, who is taking part in a protest, covers himself in a blanket as other sleep at Levinsky Park in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 5, 2014. The migrants have been camping at the park for several days as part of their protest against Israel's detention policy toward them. Israel sees some 60,000 migrants, largely from Eritrea and Sudan, who have entered the country without authorization across a once-porous border with Egypt since 2006, as illegal job-seekers. The migrants say they cannot return home without risking their lives and hope for asylum. Israel passed a law some two months ago allowing for indefinite detention of migrants without valid visas while it pursues efforts to persuade them to leave or enlist other countries to take them in. REUTERS/Baz Ratner