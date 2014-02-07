Editor's Choice
A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to dispemore
A woman is assisted after tear gas canisters were shot by African Union (AU) peacekeeping soldiers to disperse a crowd near the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State, South more
Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters durinmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall ofmore
Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilizers were unfounded. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A volunteer pushes Switzerland's goaltender Sophie Anthamatten in a trolley as she leaves the Shayba Arena more
A volunteer pushes Switzerland's goaltender Sophie Anthamatten in a trolley as she leaves the Shayba Arena following a practice session ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A participant climbs a flight of stairs at the start of the 37th Empire State Building Run-Up running race more
A participant climbs a flight of stairs at the start of the 37th Empire State Building Run-Up running race in New York, February 5, 2014. Competitors run up 1,576 steps and 1,050 feet in a stairwell from the ground floor to the 86th floor. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain memore
Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid pauses before speaking to members of the media ahead of the Senate vmore
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid pauses before speaking to members of the media ahead of the Senate vote on renewing unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Concrete is poured into a 4.5 meter (15 feet) wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, soutmore
Concrete is poured into a 4.5 meter (15 feet) wide sinkhole on the driveway of a house in Walters Ash, southern England, February 6, 2014. The hole swallowed a car which was not recovered and the nine meter deep crater is now being filled with 300 tonnes of concrete. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. Dozens of people were injured in a smore
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. Dozens of people were injured in a second day of anti-government protests in the Bosnian town of Tuzla, backed by smaller demonstrations in other towns over unemployment and political inertia. The protests reflect resentment over the ethnic politicking that has stifled governance and economic development since a 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescuer abseils from a Mi-8-MTB-1 helicopter as he takes an exam at an airdrome of the Russian Ministry omore
A rescuer abseils from a Mi-8-MTB-1 helicopter as he takes an exam at an airdrome of the Russian Ministry of Defence, some 80 km (50 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 6, 2014. Russian Emergencies Ministry members, representing the Siberian regional center, were tested to receive the annual rescuer certificate. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6more
A model presents a creation from the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Shoes, covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano, are seen at Sukanalu village in Karo district, Indonesmore
Shoes, covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano, are seen at Sukanalu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 6, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Austria's Thomas Morgenstern soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill traimore
Austria's Thomas Morgenstern soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal tomore
A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni
Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Homemore
Singer Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during the Amnesty International Bringing Human Rights Home concert in Brooklyn, New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Host Jay Leno (R) is pictured with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last epismore
Host Jay Leno (R) is pictured with actor Billy Crystal during a commercial break while taping the last episode of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. Leno said an emotional goodbye to the "Tonight Show" with a star-studded farewell led by actor Billy Crystal, after hosting the NBC late night program for more than 20 years and handing the reins over to Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rail emergency workers inspect damaged tracks along the seafront at Dawlish in south-west England, Februarymore
Rail emergency workers inspect damaged tracks along the seafront at Dawlish in south-west England, February 6, 2014. Storms destroyed sections of the mainline route to the south-west of England, and severe weather warnings for rain and gale force winds have been issued for the weekend. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Anti-government protesters march on the street in Kiev, February 6, 2014. The parties in Ukraine's deadlockmore
Anti-government protesters march on the street in Kiev, February 6, 2014. The parties in Ukraine's deadlocked parliament agreed to try to draft a joint bill on constitutional amendments that could be put to a vote as early as next week, the speaker said. Opposition leaders, backed by protesters in the streets, want a return to a constitution enacted in 2004 that would move substantial powers over the government from the president to parliament - a proposal rejected by President Viktor Yanukovich and his supporters, who have had a majority in the legislature. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Visitors are seen on an infra-red camera screen of the surveillance system MEOS II at the defense exhibitiomore
Visitors are seen on an infra-red camera screen of the surveillance system MEOS II at the defense exhibition in New Delhi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of the international jury, producer James Schamus, actor Tony Leung, actress Trine Dyrholm, festivamore
Members of the international jury, producer James Schamus, actor Tony Leung, actress Trine Dyrholm, festival director Dieter Kosslick, actress Greta Gerwig, producer Barbara Broccoli, director Michel Gondry and actor Christoph Waltz (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie "The Grand Budapest Hotel" during the 64th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steffi Loos
A stray dog smells grass in front of the Olympic Cauldron (L) and the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Olympic Park more
A stray dog smells grass in front of the Olympic Cauldron (L) and the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Olympic Park ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem,more
Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman stands in the sun outside a slaughterhouse along the street in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 7, 2014. more
A woman stands in the sun outside a slaughterhouse along the street in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.