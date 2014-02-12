Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 21:05 BJT

<p>Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and went missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev, February 11, 2014. Ukrainian protesters, now in their third month of action, kept up pressure on President Viktor Yanukovich with a mass rally where opposition leaders called for an end to his "dictatorial" powers. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and went missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev, February 11, 2014. Ukrainian protesters, now in their third month of action, kept up pressure on President Viktor Yanukovich with a mass rally where opposition leaders called for an end to his "dictatorial" powers. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A pro-democracy demonstrator shouts slogans during a celebration to mark the anniversary of an uprising against the regime of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2014. The characters on his chest read "February 11". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A pro-democracy demonstrator shouts slogans during a celebration to mark the anniversary of an uprising against the regime of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2014. The characters on his chest read "February 11". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky also won the Terrier group. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky also won the Terrier group. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Joint winners Switzerland's Dominique Gisin (2nd L) and Slovenia's Tina Maze hold hands as they jump onto the podium next to third-placed Switzerland's Lara Gut (back R) at the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Joint winners Switzerland's Dominique Gisin (2nd L) and Slovenia's Tina Maze hold hands as they jump onto the podium next to third-placed Switzerland's Lara Gut (back R) at the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A Jikany Nuer White Army fighter enters with other fighters into a village in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A Jikany Nuer White Army fighter enters with other fighters into a village in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An anti-government protester gets a tattoo in Kiev, February 11, 2014. Ukrainian artists have tattooed about a hundred protesters with tattoos of national and anti-government symbols in support of the anti-government movement. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

An anti-government protester gets a tattoo in Kiev, February 11, 2014. Ukrainian artists have tattooed about a hundred protesters with tattoos of national and anti-government symbols in support of the anti-government movement. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>A relative comforts a man grieving over the death of his brother, killed in a grenade attack, at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, February 11, 2014. Unknown assailants lobbed grenades into a cinema in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing 10 people and wounding 16, hospital officials and police said. The attack was the second on a cinema in the city in as many weeks. It coincided with peace talks between representatives of the government and Taliban insurgents in the capital, Islamabad. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A relative comforts a man grieving over the death of his brother, killed in a grenade attack, at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, February 11, 2014. Unknown assailants lobbed grenades into a cinema in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing 10 people and wounding 16, hospital officials and police said. The attack was the second on a cinema in the city in as many weeks. It coincided with peace talks between representatives of the government and Taliban insurgents in the capital, Islamabad. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the old city of Aleppo, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in the old city of Aleppo, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A Porsche Macan is coated at the new plant in the eastern German city of Leipzig, February 5, 2014. Porsche's Leipzig production plant, which produces the German luxury carmaker's Macan series, was officially opened on February 11. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A Porsche Macan is coated at the new plant in the eastern German city of Leipzig, February 5, 2014. Porsche's Leipzig production plant, which produces the German luxury carmaker's Macan series, was officially opened on February 11. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Anatoli, a 19-year-old student from the town of Dnepropetrovsk, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. "I'm against the current rule, we are protecting our rights. I've been here for 2 weeks already. I will achieve the resignation of the authorities, in order for life to settle and justice to work for all," Anatoli said to Reuters. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Anatoli, a 19-year-old student from the town of Dnepropetrovsk, poses for a picture at the barricades in Kiev, February 10, 2014. "I'm against the current rule, we are protecting our rights. I've been here for 2 weeks already. I will achieve the resignation of the authorities, in order for life to settle and justice to work for all," Anatoli said to Reuters. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Menstruating devotees, considered by believers to be impure due to their monthly cycle, sit apart from other devotees while performing rituals and prayers, during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, February 11, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Menstruating devotees, considered by believers to be impure due to their monthly cycle, sit apart from other devotees while performing rituals and prayers, during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival at the woods of Changu Narayan in Bhaktapur, February 11, 2014. The month-long festival, dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Devin Logan of the U.S. crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Devin Logan of the U.S. crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady (top) challenges Southampton's Luke Shaw during their English Premier League soccer match at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady (top) challenges Southampton's Luke Shaw during their English Premier League soccer match at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Orphaned baby elephants play at the Daphne Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for Orphans within the Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 12, 2014. The orphanage is operated by Daphne Sheldrick, wife of late famous naturalist David William Sheldrick. The orphaned elephants raised by the Trust are returned back to join the undomesticated elephant population in Tsavo National Park, where David was the founder Warden from 1948 to 1976, when they mature, usually between eight to 10 years old. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Orphaned baby elephants play at the Daphne Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for Orphans within the Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 12, 2014. The orphanage is operated by Daphne Sheldrick, wife of late famous naturalist David William Sheldrick. The orphaned elephants raised by the Trust are returned back to join the undomesticated elephant population in Tsavo National Park, where David was the founder Warden from 1948 to 1976, when they mature, usually between eight to 10 years old. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>Resident, builder Dave Donaldson moves furniture from one of the flooded rooms of his home at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in south west England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Resident, builder Dave Donaldson moves furniture from one of the flooded rooms of his home at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in south west England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah looks into the heads-up display of a Republic of Singapore Air Force Lockheed F16-D Fighting Falcon at the Singapore Airshow, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah looks into the heads-up display of a Republic of Singapore Air Force Lockheed F16-D Fighting Falcon at the Singapore Airshow, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A police officer blocks a gate at the Appeal Court during a protest in central Phnom Penh, February 11, 2014. Cambodia's Appeal Court denied bail to 21 rights defenders and garment workers jailed in January after a deadly crackdown on striking workers over higher wage that killed 5 people and wounded many others, local rights groups said. Around 200 supporters gathering at the court faced off briefly with riot police after the bail was denied. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A police officer blocks a gate at the Appeal Court during a protest in central Phnom Penh, February 11, 2014. Cambodia's Appeal Court denied bail to 21 rights defenders and garment workers jailed in January after a deadly crackdown on striking workers over higher wage that killed 5 people and wounded many others, local rights groups said. Around 200 supporters gathering at the court faced off briefly with riot police after the bail was denied. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

<p>Pope Francis walks as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Pope Francis walks as he leads the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A villager sweeps her roof caked with ash from Mount Sinabung's eruption at Sibintun village in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 11, 2014. The volcano has killed at least 15 people so far on the western island of Sumatra. The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) issued a safety recommendation for people living outside a radius of 5 km (3 miles) from Mount Sinabung, a local newspaper reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A villager sweeps her roof caked with ash from Mount Sinabung's eruption at Sibintun village in Karo regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 11, 2014. The volcano has killed at least 15 people so far on the western island of Sumatra. The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) issued a safety recommendation for people living outside a radius of 5 km (3 miles) from Mount Sinabung, a local newspaper reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. India's interim railway budget has left passenger fares and freight rates unchanged, ahead of the national elections due in next three months. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. India's interim railway budget has left passenger fares and freight rates unchanged, ahead of the national elections due in next three months. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

