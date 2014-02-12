Editor's Choice

A relative comforts a man grieving over the death of his brother, killed in a grenade attack, at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, February 11, 2014. Unknown assailants lobbed grenades into a cinema in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing 10 people and wounding 16, hospital officials and police said. The attack was the second on a cinema in the city in as many weeks. It coincided with peace talks between representatives of the government and Taliban insurgents in the capital, Islamabad. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz