Editor's Choice

Firecrackers go off next to people during Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 13, 2014. It is believed by locals that bad luck will go away after one is "bombed" with beehive firecrackers, a tradition that has evolved into a huge tourist attraction. The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year with festivities across the island. Picture taken February 13, 2014. REUTERS