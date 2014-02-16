版本:
<p>An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>France's Jason Lamy Chappuis speeds down the jump during a training session for the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic combined individual 10km competition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

France's Jason Lamy Chappuis speeds down the jump during a training session for the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic combined individual 10km competition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>A rebel fighter talks to his comrades in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A rebel fighter talks to his comrades in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Manchester City's Stevan Jovetic (C) scores a goal as Chelsea's Petr Cech (L) and Cesar Azpilicueta react during their English FA Cup fifth round soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Manchester City's Stevan Jovetic (C) scores a goal as Chelsea's Petr Cech (L) and Cesar Azpilicueta react during their English FA Cup fifth round soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Police officers remove ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud in the tarmac of Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Police officers remove ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud in the tarmac of Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>Interior Ministry members detain a man during a protest rally held by opposition activists and members of the Other Russia movement in St. Petersburg, February 15, 2014.. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Interior Ministry members detain a man during a protest rally held by opposition activists and members of the Other Russia movement in St. Petersburg, February 15, 2014.. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 metres short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 metres short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the north Hama countryside February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the north Hama countryside February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Altaftanazi

<p>Participants dressed as zombies and soldiers simulate a fight during a "Zombie Walk", part of the Venetian Carnival, in Venice February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Participants dressed as zombies and soldiers simulate a fight during a "Zombie Walk", part of the Venetian Carnival, in Venice February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A model removes her shoes as she presents a creation from the Sibling Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Dancers perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a folk art performance ahead of the Lantern Festival in Queshan county, Henan province, February 13, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a folk art performance ahead of the Lantern Festival in Queshan county, Henan province, February 13, 2014. REUTERS

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position at a damaged street in Old Aleppo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Almamo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes position at a damaged street in Old Aleppo February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Almamo

<p>Bayern Munich's Claudio Pizarro (L) scores a goal next to teammate Thomas Mueller (R) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Freiburg in Munich February 15, 2014. Bayern Munich won the match 4-0. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Bayern Munich's Claudio Pizarro (L) scores a goal next to teammate Thomas Mueller (R) during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match against Freiburg in Munich February 15, 2014. Bayern Munich won the match 4-0. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Honour guards stand near a monument, commemorating the Soviet victims of the war in Afghanistan, in Minsk, February 15, 2014.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Honour guards stand near a monument, commemorating the Soviet victims of the war in Afghanistan, in Minsk, February 15, 2014.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie (not seen) during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie (not seen) during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets a class of students while touring the Istiqlal Mosque with Grand Imam K.H. Ali Mustafa Yaqub (2nd R) in Jakarta February 16, 2014. REUTERS</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry greets a class of students while touring the Istiqlal Mosque with Grand Imam K.H. Ali Mustafa Yaqub (2nd R) in Jakarta February 16, 2014. REUTERS

<p>A passenger eats snow to quell thirst and hunger after his bus stalled on Bhimdatta Pant Highway during heavy snowfall in the far western region of Nepal, around 800 km (497 miles) from Kathmandu February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A passenger eats snow to quell thirst and hunger after his bus stalled on Bhimdatta Pant Highway during heavy snowfall in the far western region of Nepal, around 800 km (497 miles) from Kathmandu February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Angry young men complain to French soldiers in patrol in the pro-Christian area of Bangui February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Angry young men complain to French soldiers in patrol in the pro-Christian area of Bangui February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun while playing cricket in Karachi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun while playing cricket in Karachi February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>People play in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

People play in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Riot police is seen among tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Riot police is seen among tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Renaud Lavillenie of France establishes a pole vault indoor world record as he competes in the Pole Vault Stars meeting in Donetsk February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl</p>

Renaud Lavillenie of France establishes a pole vault indoor world record as he competes in the Pole Vault Stars meeting in Donetsk February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl

<p>Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani</p>

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

