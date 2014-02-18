The tomb of Spanish Renaissance painter El Greco is illuminated at the Santo Domingo convent in Toledo, January 22, 2014. For centuries El Greco was a non-entity. No one studied his startling, unconventional work hanging high in a gothic cathedral, obscure convents and Spanish museums. It wasn't until the 19th century that modern painters rediscovered the artist - who was born Domenicos Theotocopoulos on Crete and lived and painted in Toledo, Spain from 1577 until his death in 1614 - and found inspiration in his bold colors and brush strokes. Now the city of Toledo in central Spain is marking the 400th anniversary of the death of its most famous son with a series of exhibitions, conferences and concerts in the walled, medieval city as well as in Madrid. Picture taken January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna