Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Masked members of Pussy Riot leave a police station in Adler, Russia during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland, England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
A police officer talks to a man during an inspection to combat against crimes involving prostitution, gambling and drugs, inside a massage room at a bath center in Qingdao, Shandong province, China February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
The tomb of Spanish Renaissance painter El Greco is illuminated at the Santo Domingo convent in Toledo, Spain January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A competitor skis after landing from his jump during the competition round of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Castaway fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga hugs his mother Maria Julia Alvarenga and his father Ricardor Orellana while leaving the hospital in Santa Tecla on the outskirts of San Salvador February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-government protesters gather by the entrance as they attack an office of the pro-presidential Party of the Regions in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maksym Kudymets
Serena Williams smashes her racquet during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man sits next to a window of a restaurant on the 70th floor of a skyscraper as the Guangzhou TV Tower is seen through thick hazy at the central business district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Pakistani teenage activist Malala Yousafzai leaves after speaking at a news conference at the Zaatri refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Protesters throw stones during clashes with police in Kiev February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
People hide from gunfire near a church during a firefight between African peacekeepers and fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia at Boy-rabe, an area in Bangui, Central African Republic February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A model presents a creation from the Helen Lawrence Fashion East Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A person walks in the snow near the freestyle skiing venue before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Villagers walk on ash left behind after Mount Kelud erupted last week, at Karangrejo village, 5km (3.11 miles) from the volcano, in Blitar, Indonesia's East Java province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Relatives of victims who were killed when a resort building collapsed, comfort each other at a group memorial altar in Gyeongju, about 375 km (235 miles) southeast of Seou, South Korea February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
