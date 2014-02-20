版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 20日 星期四 20:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Minmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich

Close
1 / 24
<p>Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mamore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Civilians run from the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Close
2 / 24
<p>Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Ultra-orthodox Jewish bride Rivka Hannah Krois watches her groom dance after their traditional wedding ceremony in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem early February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
3 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is servimore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

An anti-government protester stands near Thai soldiers guarding a Defense Ministry compound, which is serving as a temporary office for Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, in north Bangkok February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 24
<p>Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Programmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 24
<p>Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Dawoodi Bohra Muslims raise their arms as they take blessings from their new spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai, India February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 24
<p>Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde</p>

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a promore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, some 100 miles (160 km) from Caracas, Venezuela February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

Close
7 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014.more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Anti-government protesters stand behind burning barricades in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joimore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference after a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 24
<p>A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

A member of a heavily-armed militia group is seen with his weapon in Freedom Square in Benghazi February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
10 / 24
<p>Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
11 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday amounted to an attempted coup. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Anti-government protesters take cover behind shields as they gather in Independence Square in central Kiev February 19, 2014. Ukraine's interim prime minister said on Wednesday that protests which brought violent clashes with police on Tuesday amounted to an attempted coup. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Bemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

A man stands at the balcony of a damaged building at the site of an explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
13 / 24
<p>A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Pemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 24
<p>People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

People rest inside Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedral (St. Michael's golden-domed cathedral), which serves as a temporary shelter and a first-aid post for anti-government protesters, in Kiev February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
15 / 24
<p>Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez are hit by police's water canon during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 24
<p>A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu</p>

A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced permore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

A South Sudanese girl, who has been displaced by the fighting, wears headphones in a camp for displaced persons in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound in Tongping in Juba, South Sudan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Close
17 / 24
<p>Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first lemore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben stands on an advertising board after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
18 / 24
<p>Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London Februarymore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Singer Lorde performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 24
<p>Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Camore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
20 / 24
<p>Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Amore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson Tom, 21, who suffers from Aspergers and epilepsy inside the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
21 / 24
<p>Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks upmore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Jang Choon, who has been selected as one of 82 participants of the reunion ceremony this Thursday, picks up a picture of his youngest brother Jang Ha-choon whom he will meet at a reunion ceremony, at his house in Namyangju, east of Seoul February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 24
<p>Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finlamore

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

Russian fans react as they watch a broadcast of the ice hockey quarter-final match between Russia and Finland in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
23 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 201more

2014年 2月 20日 星期四

An anti-government protester smoke while manning a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 19日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 18日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 18日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 17日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐