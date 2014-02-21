Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 20:55 BJT

<p>A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui, Central African Republic February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A civilian, wounded by the impact of a rocket, sits on his bed at "Hopital de l'Amitie" in Bangui, Central African Republic February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (2nd L) along with a masked member speak to journalists during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Adler February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Russian punk band Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina (L) and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (2nd L) along with a masked member speak to journalists during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Adler February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Team USA stand dejected after losing their women's gold medal ice hockey game against Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Team USA stand dejected after losing their women's gold medal ice hockey game against Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Anti-government protesters detain a wounded policeman (C) during clashes in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters detain a wounded policeman (C) during clashes in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Former News International Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks (L) and her husband Charlie leave the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Former News International Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks (L) and her husband Charlie leave the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Obstacles and shelters partially block a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Obstacles and shelters partially block a road in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>France's Jean Frederic Chapuis competes with compatriots Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol and Canada's Brady Leman during the men's freestyle skiing skicross finals round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

France's Jean Frederic Chapuis competes with compatriots Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol and Canada's Brady Leman during the men's freestyle skiing skicross finals round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carry an injured man on a stretcher in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Former U.S. congressman Mel Reynolds arrives at the Harare Magistrates court, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Former U.S. congressman Mel Reynolds arrives at the Harare Magistrates court, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

<p>An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his self-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Guo, a farmer in his 50s, drives his self-made scale replica of a Lamborghini with his grandson on a street in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China February 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An anti-government protester aims a rifle during clashes with riot police in Independence Square in Kiev February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

<p>A man bathes in the early morning before the start of his day at a public well in Colombo February 20 ,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A man bathes in the early morning before the start of his day at a public well in Colombo February 20 ,2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan celebrate by sliding after the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan celebrate by sliding after the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Protesters biting biscuits in the shape of cigarettes demonstrate with manipulated portraits of late political figures who were known smokers, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Chinese leader Mao Zedong and President Franklin Roosevelt, against a potential tax increase on cigarettes to be announced during the upcoming annual budget in Hong Kong February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Protesters biting biscuits in the shape of cigarettes demonstrate with manipulated portraits of late political figures who were known smokers, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Chinese leader Mao Zedong and President Franklin Roosevelt, against a potential tax increase on cigarettes to be announced during the upcoming annual budget in Hong Kong February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Owner Dora Kettinger talks to her dogs after an examination in a neurology clinic in Budapest, Hungary February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Owner Dora Kettinger talks to her dogs after an examination in a neurology clinic in Budapest, Hungary February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

<p>Anti-government protesters listen to speeches by their leaders in Kiev's Independence square early February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Anti-government protesters listen to speeches by their leaders in Kiev's Independence square early February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahly, known as "Ultras", flee after riot police fired tear gas during clashes after their African Super Cup soccer match against Tunisia's CS Sfaxien at Cairo Stadium February 20, 2014. Al-Ahly won the African Super Cup title. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Fans of Egypt's Al-Ahly, known as "Ultras", flee after riot police fired tear gas during clashes after their African Super Cup soccer match against Tunisia's CS Sfaxien at Cairo Stadium February 20, 2014. Al-Ahly won the African Super Cup title. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Brazilian dancers Glauce Costa and Jessica Gomes perform during the rehearsal of the Mocidade Independente Padre Miguel samba school in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2014, as a preparation for the 2014 carnival parade. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Brazilian dancers Glauce Costa and Jessica Gomes perform during the rehearsal of the Mocidade Independente Padre Miguel samba school in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2014, as a preparation for the 2014 carnival parade. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Laudelino Morales chisels a tombstone at his factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Laudelino Morales chisels a tombstone at his factory near the Southern Cemetery in Caracas December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Russia's Adelina Sotnikova reacts with her choreographer Irina Tagaeva and her coach Elena Buyanova in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Russia's Adelina Sotnikova reacts with her choreographer Irina Tagaeva and her coach Elena Buyanova in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

