Editors Choice

Isabel Cadiz Maya, 62, prays next to the photo of her late husband Jose as she waits for the judicial commission to carry out the eviction of her son Arturo Suarez Cadiz and his family in Madrid, February 21, 2014. Arturo Suarez Cadiz, 35, and his wife Eva Borja Jimenez, 35, have been occupying a flat of Madrid's Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) for the past sixteen years. The flat was owned by a relative of theirs who moved away in 1998 leaving a housing debt behind. The couple moved into his vacant apartment, fixed it and raised their three children there. Everyone in the family is currently unemployed and struggle to find odd jobs. Since their unemployment benefits have ran out, the family, who's expecting their fourth child, gets by peddling clothes in street markets. The EMVS has not been willing to negotiate with them to pay social rent for the flat on the grounds that they are squatting. Their eviction was postponed until April 11 thanks to the help of the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Susana Vera