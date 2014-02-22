Editors Choice
A pigeon rests on a coffin as people attend the funeral of an anti-government protester who was killed durimore
A pigeon rests on a coffin as people attend the funeral of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 21, 2014. Ukraine's opposition leaders signed an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday, aiming to resolve a political crisis in which dozens have been killed and opening the way for an early presidential election this year. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
A rice farmer sleeps in a hammock attached to his tractor on a highway where farmers spent a night in Ayuttmore
A rice farmer sleeps in a hammock attached to his tractor on a highway where farmers spent a night in Ayutthaya province February 21, 2014. Thai farmers called off a tractor drive to Bangkok's main airport to protest against not being paid under a rice subsidy scheme after an assurance they would get their money, a spokesman said, welcome news for Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russia's Victor An reacts after he won the men's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Icmore
Russia's Victor An reacts after he won the men's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Isabel Cadiz Maya, 62, prays next to the photo of her late husband Jose as she waits for the judicial commimore
Isabel Cadiz Maya, 62, prays next to the photo of her late husband Jose as she waits for the judicial commission to carry out the eviction of her son Arturo Suarez Cadiz and his family in Madrid, February 21, 2014. Arturo Suarez Cadiz, 35, and his wife Eva Borja Jimenez, 35, have been occupying a flat of Madrid's Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) for the past sixteen years. The flat was owned by a relative of theirs who moved away in 1998 leaving a housing debt behind. The couple moved into his vacant apartment, fixed it and raised their three children there. Everyone in the family is currently unemployed and struggle to find odd jobs. Since their unemployment benefits have ran out, the family, who's expecting their fourth child, gets by peddling clothes in street markets. The EMVS has not been willing to negotiate with them to pay social rent for the flat on the grounds that they are squatting. Their eviction was postponed until April 11 thanks to the help of the Mortgage Victims Platform (PAH). REUTERS/Susana Vera
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries the body of a girl from undemore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man carries the body of a girl from under the rubble of collapsed buildings after what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nayrab district in Aleppo February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Ukraine's opposition members react during a Parliament session in Kiev February 21, 2014. Ukraine's oppositmore
Ukraine's opposition members react during a Parliament session in Kiev February 21, 2014. Ukraine's opposition leaders signed an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday, aiming to resolve a political crisis in which dozens have been killed and opening the way for an early presidential election this year. Within an hour of the signing, the Ukrainian parliament voted to revert to a 2004 constitution that strips the head of state of some of his prerogatives. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Stick fighter Anderson Marcano (L), of the Campbell Trace gayelle, or stick fighting arena, fights a rival more
Stick fighter Anderson Marcano (L), of the Campbell Trace gayelle, or stick fighting arena, fights a rival from the Couva gayelle during the finals of the national stick fighting competition, in San Fernando, February 19, 2014. The stick fighting championship, which dates back to the days of slavery, is held every year at the beginning of Carnival season and the winner gets the title King of the Rock. Bouts are decided when a fighter draws blood from his opponent. Picture taken February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
An anti-government protester looks on as he mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. Violence flared agamore
An anti-government protester looks on as he mans a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. Violence flared again in Kiev on Friday as Ukraine's opposition politicians pondered a draft deal with Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovich which EU foreign ministers brokered to resolve the country's political crisis. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers carry a Palestinian protester as they detain him during clashes at a demonstration againstmore
Israeli soldiers carry a Palestinian protester as they detain him during clashes at a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron February 21, 2014. Hundreds of protesters, including foreign activists, gathered on Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of the closure of the street, which was closed by the Israeli army in 1994. The closure was after the Hebron mosque massacre by Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler, who went on a rampage inside Al Ibrahimi Mosque, killing 29 Palestinian worshippers. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children watch their classmates pour cold water on themselves under the watch of fitness coach Oksana Kabocmore
Children watch their classmates pour cold water on themselves under the watch of fitness coach Oksana Kabochko (C) at local kindergarten number 317 during a snowfall in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk February 21, 2014. The program, which also involves sports training, sauna usage and which has been practiced by the kindergarten more than 15 years, improves health and keeps children fit. Children start pouring cold water on themselves outdoors after about three years of training and undergoing medical tests, while the kindergarten is the only one in the region which uses these exercises, according to employees. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Monaco's Dimitar Berbatov (L) challenges Stade de Reims' Prince Oniangue for the ball during their French Lmore
Monaco's Dimitar Berbatov (L) challenges Stade de Reims' Prince Oniangue for the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
A view of a sinkhole opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, near the Universimore
A view of a sinkhole opened up at the intersection of Laurier Avenue E and Waller Street, near the University of Ottawa, in Ottawa February 21, 2014. The sinkhole is about eight meters (26 feet) wide and 12 meters (39 feet) deep. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A view of the Delta IV rocket streaking across the sky after launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Statiomore
A view of the Delta IV rocket streaking across the sky after launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station is seen from Port Canaveral, Florida February 20, 2014. A U.S. Global Positioning System satellite was launched into orbit on Thursday, buttressing a 31-member navigation network in constant use by the military, civilian agencies and commercial customers worldwide. The satellite, built by Boeing, was carried into space aboard an unmanned Delta IV rocket, which blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 8:59 p.m. EST/0159 Friday GMT. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Ukrainan deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out betweemore
Ukrainan deputies fight during a session of parliament in Kiev February 21, 2014. Fighting broke out between deputies in Ukraine's parliament on Friday when the speaker declared a pause, delaying a debate on a possible resolution calling for President Viktor Yanukovich's powers to be reduced. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event more
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A soldier examines a wall riddled with bullets, from an attack by Boko Haram Militants, in front of a housemore
A soldier examines a wall riddled with bullets, from an attack by Boko Haram Militants, in front of a house in Bama, Borno State, February 20, 2014. Gunmen from Nigeria's Islamist Boko Haram sect killed 98 people in the northeastern town of Bama on Wednesday, residents there said after burying their folk, more than double the figure given by police a day earlier. Gunmen stormed the town in the early hours of Wednesday, firing on a school, shooting or burning to death dozens of people and trashing the palace of a traditional ruler of one of West Africa's oldest Islamic kingdoms. Police had initially put the death toll at 47. Picture taken February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Weekmore
A model presents a creation from the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man holds a sign which reads, "Not extendable" amid smoke and fire after angry protesters set tyres on fimore
A man holds a sign which reads, "Not extendable" amid smoke and fire after angry protesters set tyres on fire in a street during a demonstration against the General National Congress (GNC) in Benghazi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Wales' Richard Hibbard (lower R) and Taulupe Faletau tackle France's Pascal Pape during the Six Nations Chamore
Wales' Richard Hibbard (lower R) and Taulupe Faletau tackle France's Pascal Pape during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Free Syrian Army members lower the body omore
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Free Syrian Army members lower the body of their fellow fighter, who the FSA say was killed during an explosion inside a tunnel caused by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during his funeral in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 20, 2014. Picture taken February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Canada's second E. J. Harnden (2nd L) hugs his wife Rachelle as skip Brad Jacobs (R) hugs his wife Shawna amore
Canada's second E. J. Harnden (2nd L) hugs his wife Rachelle as skip Brad Jacobs (R) hugs his wife Shawna after they won their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police detain a protester outside a courthouse in Moscow February 21, 2014. Police detained about 200 peoplmore
Police detain a protester outside a courthouse in Moscow February 21, 2014. Police detained about 200 people on Friday outside a Moscow courthouse where eight people were convicted of rioting and assaulting police at a protest against President Vladimir Putin in 2012, a police spokesman said. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Anti-government protesters light torches and mobile devices during a rally in central Independence Square imore
Anti-government protesters light torches and mobile devices during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. Ukraine's opposition leaders signed an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday, aiming to resolve a political crisis in which dozens have been killed and opening the way for an early presidential election this year. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
