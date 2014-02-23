Editors Choice
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko addresses anti-government protesters gathered in the Independence Square as her daughter Yevgenia (center R) and opposition leader Arseny Yatsenyuk (center L) look on in Kiev February 22, 2014. Tymoshenko urged President Viktor Yanukovich's opponents on Saturday not to abandon their protests in central Kiev even though parliament has voted to oust him. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Paint covers the shields of French CRS riot police during a protest march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the construction of a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) away, February 22, 2014. REUTERS /Stephane Mahe
Ireland's Jamie Heaslip (top L) wins a line out ball from England's Tom Wood (top R) during their Six Nations Championship rugby union match at Twickenham in London February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anti-government protesters attack a man (C) whom they suspect of being a sniper who shot people during recent clashes in central Kiev February 22, 2014. Ukraine's parliament voted on Saturday to remove President Viktor Yanukovich, who abandoned his Kiev office to protesters and denounced what he described as a coup after a week of fighting in the streets of the capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A demonstrator holds a street sign to shield himself as he stands amidst a cloud of tear gas during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. A female student and a young supermarket worker were the latest fatalities from Venezuela's political unrest as the death toll from 10 days of violence rose on Saturday to at least eight. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Pope Francis (L) greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives to attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 22, 2014. Pope Francis will install 19 new Roman Catholic cardinals from around the world on Saturday. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (R) shakes hand with his predecessor Enrico Letta at Chigi Palace in Rome February 22, 2014. Italian center-left leader Matteo Renzi promised on Friday to start work on reforms immediately, after he named a new cabinet and formally accepted the mandate to form an administration he said would stay in place until 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Sri Lanka's Kithuruwan Vithanage plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Anamul Haque (R) watches during their third one day international (ODI) cricket match of the series in Dhaka February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (L) hugs her daughter Yevgenia upon arrival at the airport in Kiev February 22, 2014. Tymoshenko was freed on Saturday during the dramatic ouster of her arch enemy Viktor Yanukovich, setting up a possible run for the presidency in May. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Smoke and flames rise from a fire in the street near a masked protester during clashes with French CRS riot police at a march in Nantes, western France, to demonstrate against the construction of a new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) away, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Celtic's Charlie Mulgrew (R) challenges Hearts' Callum Paterson during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. Picture taken February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Anti-government protesters rest at a barricade in Kiev February 22, 2014. Protesters seized the Kiev office of President Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday and his whereabouts were a mystery, as the pro-Russian leader's grip on power rapidly eroded following bloodshed in the Ukrainian capital. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Russia's Anton Shipulin shoots during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman (C) is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the Navy's airstrip in Mexico City February 22, 2014. Mexico has captured its most wanted man, drug kingpin Guzman, President Enrique Pena Nieto said via Twitter on Saturday, in a major victory in a long, grisly fight against drug gangs. Guzman, known as "El Chapo" (Shorty) in Spanish, runs Mexico's infamous Sinaloa Cartel and over the past decade emerged as one of the world's most powerful organized crime bosses. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (L) and Switzerland's Julie Zogg (R) compete during the women's parallel slalom snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard (L) saves a shot from Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Anti-government protesters attack a deputy of the Party of Regions Vitaly Grushevsky (C, bottom) who attempts to take cover outside the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. Protesters seized the Kiev office of President Viktor Yanukovich on Saturday and the opposition demanded a new election be held by May, as the pro-Russian leader's grip on power rapidly eroded following bloodshed in the capital. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Nolan Kasper of the U.S. competes in the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. Indian police detained dozens of employees on Saturday during a protest demanding a greater regularization of temporary jobs and hike in salaries, protesters said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Anti-government protesters hold a poster of Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko as they await for her arrival in Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. Tymoshenko urged President Viktor Yanukovich's opponents on Saturday not to abandon their protests in central Kiev even though parliament has voted to oust him. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
