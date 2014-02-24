版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 24日 星期一 22:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics,more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Performers form the Olympic rings during a show at the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 20
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach of Germany check watches before the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and International Olympic Committee Presimore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach of Germany check watches before the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a marchmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
3 / 20
<p>A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VIImore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Xornaes de Mazcares d'Inviernu (VII Winter Mask Meetings) in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
4 / 20
<p>Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates with his teammate Andrea Pirlo after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates with his teammate Andrea Pirlo after scoring against Torino during their more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Juventus' Carlos Tevez celebrates with his teammate Andrea Pirlo after scoring against Torino during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
5 / 20
<p>A woman kneels in front of Ukrainian riot police unit "Berkut" as they stand by during rallies by anti and pro-Yanukovich supporters in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman kneels in front of Ukrainian riot police unit "Berkut" as they stand by during rallies by anti and more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A woman kneels in front of Ukrainian riot police unit "Berkut" as they stand by during rallies by anti and pro-Yanukovich supporters in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 20
<p>A Thai soldier photographs the crime scene following a bomb blast in Bangkok February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker</p>

A Thai soldier photographs the crime scene following a bomb blast in Bangkok February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pamore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A Thai soldier photographs the crime scene following a bomb blast in Bangkok February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Close
7 / 20
<p>Newly-elected speaker of parliament Oleksander Turchinov attends a session in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Newly-elected speaker of parliament Oleksander Turchinov attends a session in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Newly-elected speaker of parliament Oleksander Turchinov attends a session in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
8 / 20
<p>A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
<p>A boy walks near the Administrative Courts which is covered by red paint and graffiti the day after a protest demonstration in Nantes, western France, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A boy walks near the Administrative Courts which is covered by red paint and graffiti the day after a protemore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A boy walks near the Administrative Courts which is covered by red paint and graffiti the day after a protest demonstration in Nantes, western France, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
10 / 20
<p>Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 201more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 20
<p>Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman poses for a picture with the figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of the Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut</p>

A woman poses for a picture with the figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of the Soviet Army monument, pamore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A woman poses for a picture with the figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of the Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut

Close
14 / 20
<p>Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 20
<p>Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
16 / 20
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters during celebrations to mark his 90th birthday in Marondera about 80km ( 50 miles) east of the capital Harare, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters during celebrations to mark his 90th birthday in Maromore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters during celebrations to mark his 90th birthday in Marondera about 80km ( 50 miles) east of the capital Harare, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
17 / 20
<p>A reveler poses next to a graffiti during an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (or Sky on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A reveler poses next to a graffiti during an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (or Sky on Earth), more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A reveler poses next to a graffiti during an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (or Sky on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
18 / 20
<p>Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Performers take part in the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 20
<p>Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-President Nicolas Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists being detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-President Nicolas Maduro protester, stands in his house with amore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-President Nicolas Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists being detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

下一个

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 23日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 2月 22日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top images from the past 24 hours.

2014年 2月 21日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top images from the past 24 hours.

2014年 2月 20日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐