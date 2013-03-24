版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 24日 星期日 12:50 BJT

Editors Choice

<p>A Buddhist woman cries for her home that was burned down during the riot in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: RELIGION CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

A Buddhist woman cries for her home that was burned down during the riot in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

A Buddhist woman cries for her home that was burned down during the riot in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: RELIGION CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
1 / 24
<p>Pope Francis (L) embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Francis (L) embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence more

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Pope Francis (L) embraces Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as he arrives at the Castel Gandolfo summer residence March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
2 / 24
<p>People hold candles during an event attempting to establish a Guinness World of Record for "Blowing out the most number of candles simultaneously" during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

People hold candles during an event attempting to establish a Guinness World of Record for "Blowing out themore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

People hold candles during an event attempting to establish a Guinness World of Record for "Blowing out the most number of candles simultaneously" during Earth Hour in Shanghai March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 24
<p>Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad</p>

Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son Marcmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Remains of burnt houses are seen from a helicopter at the Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nachthapong Muhammad

Close
4 / 24
<p>Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during third round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller</p>

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during third round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitationalmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during third round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Miller

Close
5 / 24
<p>England's Tom Powell (C) leaps for the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's Michael Fedo during their preliminary match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

England's Tom Powell (C) leaps for the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's Michael Fedo during their prelimmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

England's Tom Powell (C) leaps for the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's Michael Fedo during their preliminary match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
6 / 24
<p>A woman dressed as a video game character looks out of the window at the PAX East gaming convention in Boston, Massachusetts March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A woman dressed as a video game character looks out of the window at the PAX East gaming convention in Bostmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

A woman dressed as a video game character looks out of the window at the PAX East gaming convention in Boston, Massachusetts March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 24
<p>Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves during a meeting in Rome March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves during a meeting in Rome March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yarmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves during a meeting in Rome March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
8 / 24
<p>Devotees in a state of trance mimic the creatures which are tattooed on their bodies during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province, about 80 km (50 miles) from Bangkok March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees in a state of trance mimic the creatures which are tattooed on their bodies during the annual Magimore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Devotees in a state of trance mimic the creatures which are tattooed on their bodies during the annual Magic Tattoo Festival at Wat Bang Phra in Nakhon Prathom province, about 80 km (50 miles) from Bangkok March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 24
<p>Relatives visit graves in the Mahdi Army cemetery in the holy city of Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Relatives visit graves in the Mahdi Army cemetery in the holy city of Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Bamore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Relatives visit graves in the Mahdi Army cemetery in the holy city of Najaf, 160 km (100 miles) south of Baghdad March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 24
<p>Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 2more

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
11 / 24
<p>Snow falls during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between the U.S. and Costa Rica in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Snow falls during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between the U.S. and Costa Rica in Commerce Cimore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Snow falls during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between the U.S. and Costa Rica in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
12 / 24
<p>Australia's Lewis Holland (R) and South Africa's Seabelo Senatla fight for the ball during their preliminary match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Australia's Lewis Holland (R) and South Africa's Seabelo Senatla fight for the ball during their preliminarmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Australia's Lewis Holland (R) and South Africa's Seabelo Senatla fight for the ball during their preliminary match at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
13 / 24
<p>Muslim refugees reach out for donations at a makeshift refugee camp at a stadium in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Muslim refugees reach out for donations at a makeshift refugee camp at a stadium in Meikhtila March 23, 201more

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Muslim refugees reach out for donations at a makeshift refugee camp at a stadium in Meikhtila March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 24
<p>Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a cardboard recycling factory in Ecatepec on the outskirts of Mexico City March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias</p>

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a cardboard recycling factory in Ecatepec on the outskirts of more

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at a cardboard recycling factory in Ecatepec on the outskirts of Mexico City March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias

Close
15 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama stops to look at the Treasury as he takes a walking tour of the ancient historic and archaeological site of Petra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama stops to look at the Treasury as he takes a walking tour of the ancient historimore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

U.S. President Barack Obama stops to look at the Treasury as he takes a walking tour of the ancient historic and archaeological site of Petra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 24
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY The bodies of seven men arranged in chairs are pictured in Uruapan, in the Mexican state of Michoacan, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY The bodies of seven men arranged in chaimore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY The bodies of seven men arranged in chairs are pictured in Uruapan, in the Mexican state of Michoacan, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 24
<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their match at the Sony Opemore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 24
<p>Nick Compton of England plays a shot during day two of their final cricket test match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple</p>

Nick Compton of England plays a shot during day two of their final cricket test match against New Zealand amore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Nick Compton of England plays a shot during day two of their final cricket test match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Close
19 / 24
<p>Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Amore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
20 / 24
<p>Ottawa Senators' Peter Regin (R) is hit onto the boards by Tampa Bay Lightnings' Victor Hedman as Sami Salo skates by during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

Ottawa Senators' Peter Regin (R) is hit onto the boards by Tampa Bay Lightnings' Victor Hedman as Sami Salomore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Ottawa Senators' Peter Regin (R) is hit onto the boards by Tampa Bay Lightnings' Victor Hedman as Sami Salo skates by during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Ottawa March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Close
21 / 24
<p>Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Moscow March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of Internatmore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Chinese President Xi Jinping claps during his address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in Moscow March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
22 / 24
<p>Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Humore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 24
<p>Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, crimore

2013年 3月 24日 星期日

Por Ku Sae, a 14-year-old refugee who lost eight family members and is the only survivor of her family, cries at the burnt Ban Mae Surin refugee camp near Mae Hong Son March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

下一个

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 3月 23日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 3月 22日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 3月 21日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 3月 20日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐