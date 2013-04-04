Editor's Choice

Pictures of Italian marines detained in India, Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre, are projected together with the colors of the Italian flag on the Colosseum in Rome, April 3, 2013. Latorre and Girone are due to face trial in India on charges of killing two Indian fishermen while on anti-piracy duty in 2012. The marines were allowed home for Christmas, and then again to vote in the Italian elections in February, on condition they returned to India. The two countries have been embroiled in an escalating row since the incident. REUTERS/Tony Gentile