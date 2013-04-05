Editor's Choice

A doctor waits for a blood sample outside an isolation ward where a 67-year-old patient suffering from the H7N9 bird flu strain is being treated at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 4, 2013. China said it was mobilizing resources nationwide to combat the new strain of the deadly bird flu that has killed four people, as Japan and Hong Kong stepped up vigilance against the virus and Vietnam banned imports of Chinese poultry. A total of 11 people in China have been confirmed to have contracted H7N9, all in the east of the country, while another person died on Thursday, in Shanghai, bringing the number of deaths to four, state media said. Authorities in Shanghai also discovered the H7N9 virus in a pigeon sample taken from a traditional wholesale market, Xinhua added, believed to be the first time the virus has been discovered in a animal in China since the outbreak began. REUTERS/Chance Chan