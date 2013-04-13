Editor's Choice
A North Korean soldier takes photographs of the south as another looks into a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, about 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jin Woo
Youths dressed as punks drink beer as they wait for a punk music show during the Myanmar New Year Water Festival in Yangon April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) embraces former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona while standing near to the sarcophagus holding Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez's remains at the 4F military fort in Caracas April 12, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Italy's volcanic Mount Etna spews lava during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily April 11, 2013. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. Picture taken April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Friends and relatives mourn during the funeral ceremony of shooting victims in the village of Velika Ivanca, about 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Belgrade April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A model waits backstage before the start of the Christina Exie show during Australia Fashion Week in Sydney April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A race marshall sleeps as Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives past him during the second practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A female protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in an anti-government rally organised by Bahrain's main opposition group Al Wefaq, in the village of Salmabad south of Manama, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A city management officer holds a chicken as a boy rides past in a residential neighbourhood of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko dance at a charity dance party at a hotel in Tokyo in this April 12, 2013 photo released by Kyodo. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman carries her baby as she walks through the burnt debris of huts after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A monument to the late Pope John Paul II is seen covered with a piece of fabric before its inauguration ceremony on a street in Lima April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
New York Yankees' Eduardo Nunez drops his bat after being hit by a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
North Koreans ride on a bus in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 12, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Kyodo
Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans in support of the recent pro-military decisions by Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, during Friday prayers at a weekly rally on Siteen Road in Sanaa April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and South Korea President's Park Geun-hye (L) greet each other at the Blue House in Seoul April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool
Thomas Pages of France competes during the Red Bull X-Fighters World Tours 2013 in Dubai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Cast member Charlie Sheen kisses co-star Lindsay Lohan on the cheek as they pose at the premiere of their new movie "Scary Movie 5" in Hollywood April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Sergeant Major Pearse Lally inspects Chelsea Pensioners, who will take part in Margaret Thatcher's funeral, during a uniform inspection at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A cleaner looks outside during a protest held by civil servants against the government's austerity measures at the Asturia's economy regional office in Oviedo, northern Spain April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A live chicken is seen under a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tiger Woods of the U.S. waits on a bench as play backs up on the sixth tee during second round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Activists of Hefajat-e-Islam shout slogans as they rally in Dhaka April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Supporters of Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro hold up a woman who had fainted during Maduro's closing campaign rally in Caracas April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo (VENEZUELA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
