版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 14日 星期日 13:25 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters inside a cage in a courtroom at the police academy in Cairo April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters inside a cage in a courtroom at the police more

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters inside a cage in a courtroom at the police academy in Cairo April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police/Handout</p>

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture providedmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A Lion Air plane is seen in the water after it missed the runway in Denpasar, Bali in this picture provided by the Indonesian police April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Indonesian Police/Handout

Close
2 / 24
<p>A reveller uses a water gun as he participates in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A reveller uses a water gun as he participates in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebrations amore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A reveller uses a water gun as he participates in a water fight during the Songkran Festival celebrations at Khaosan road in Bangkok April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 24
<p>A North Korean soldier practices boxing moves in front of a guard tower on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A North Korean soldier practices boxing moves in front of a guard tower on the banks of the Yalu River, neamore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A North Korean soldier practices boxing moves in front of a guard tower on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
4 / 24
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he celebrates taking pole position after the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he celebrates taking pole position after themore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as he celebrates taking pole position after the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 24
<p>Hundreds of residents watch the demolition of the towers of one of the continent's major metal smelters, in Ciudad Juarez April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Hundreds of residents watch the demolition of the towers of one of the continent's major metal smelters, inmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Hundreds of residents watch the demolition of the towers of one of the continent's major metal smelters, in Ciudad Juarez April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
6 / 24
<p>The ink-stained finger of an Iraqi soldier is seen as he holds his rifle after casting his ballot at a polling station in Baghdad April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen</p>

The ink-stained finger of an Iraqi soldier is seen as he holds his rifle after casting his ballot at a pollmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

The ink-stained finger of an Iraqi soldier is seen as he holds his rifle after casting his ballot at a polling station in Baghdad April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
7 / 24
<p>Billy Walker (L) and his father Richard from Yorkshire, England watch play during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Billy Walker (L) and his father Richard from Yorkshire, England watch play during third round play in the 2more

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Billy Walker (L) and his father Richard from Yorkshire, England watch play during third round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 24
<p>A dog watches its owner hold a candle during an Organizing for Action candlelight vigil against gun violence in Chicago, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

A dog watches its owner hold a candle during an Organizing for Action candlelight vigil against gun violencmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A dog watches its owner hold a candle during an Organizing for Action candlelight vigil against gun violence in Chicago, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
9 / 24
<p>South Korean rapper Psy performs during his concert "Happening" in Seoul April 13, 2013. Psy performed his new song "Gentleman" in public for the first time on Saturday at the concert at Seoul's World Cup stadium. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

South Korean rapper Psy performs during his concert "Happening" in Seoul April 13, 2013. Psy performed his more

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

South Korean rapper Psy performs during his concert "Happening" in Seoul April 13, 2013. Psy performed his new song "Gentleman" in public for the first time on Saturday at the concert at Seoul's World Cup stadium. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
10 / 24
<p>A Millwall fan is arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

A Millwall fan is arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A Millwall fan is arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
11 / 24
<p>Harvey the Hound, the Calgary Flames mascot, jumps over a fan's head during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Phoenix Coyotes in Calgary, Alberta, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Harvey the Hound, the Calgary Flames mascot, jumps over a fan's head during the third period of their NHL hmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Harvey the Hound, the Calgary Flames mascot, jumps over a fan's head during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Phoenix Coyotes in Calgary, Alberta, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
12 / 24
<p>Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullrimore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
13 / 24
<p>Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (not visible) ignites fireworks at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren</p>

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (not visible) ignites fireworks at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 13, more

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (not visible) ignites fireworks at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
14 / 24
<p>Millwall fans fight with police officers during their FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Millwall fans fight with police officers during their FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Wigan Athleticmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Millwall fans fight with police officers during their FA Cup semi-final soccer match against Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
15 / 24
<p>Quinnipiac's Matthew Peca (20) loses his footing against Yale's Kenny Agostino (18) in the second period of their men's NCAA college ice hockey championship game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn</p>

Quinnipiac's Matthew Peca (20) loses his footing against Yale's Kenny Agostino (18) in the second period ofmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Quinnipiac's Matthew Peca (20) loses his footing against Yale's Kenny Agostino (18) in the second period of their men's NCAA college ice hockey championship game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
16 / 24
<p>A man protests from his balcony during a demonstration in Lisbon April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia</p>

A man protests from his balcony during a demonstration in Lisbon April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A man protests from his balcony during a demonstration in Lisbon April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Close
17 / 24
<p>A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undermore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>A model adjusts her shoe while presenting a creation by Peruvian designer Sumy Kujon during Lima Fashion Week in Lima April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

A model adjusts her shoe while presenting a creation by Peruvian designer Sumy Kujon during Lima Fashion Wemore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A model adjusts her shoe while presenting a creation by Peruvian designer Sumy Kujon during Lima Fashion Week in Lima April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
19 / 24
<p>Eleven-year-olds Bridget Dougherty, Julia DeRosa and Teresa Levine (L-R) react to merchandise on display inside the global pop music sensation One Direction's exclusive 1D World pop-up retail store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Eleven-year-olds Bridget Dougherty, Julia DeRosa and Teresa Levine (L-R) react to merchandise on display inmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Eleven-year-olds Bridget Dougherty, Julia DeRosa and Teresa Levine (L-R) react to merchandise on display inside the global pop music sensation One Direction's exclusive 1D World pop-up retail store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
20 / 24
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waits for a recovery truck after his car after running out of fuel during the second quarter of the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waits for a recovery truck after his car after runningmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia waits for a recovery truck after his car after running out of fuel during the second quarter of the qualifying session for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Russian police officer detains a participant during a "Day of Russian rage" protest by nationalist activists in Moscow April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Russian police officer detains a participant during a "Day of Russian rage" protest by nationalist activimore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

A Russian police officer detains a participant during a "Day of Russian rage" protest by nationalist activists in Moscow April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
22 / 24
<p>Hibernian's goalkeeper Ben Williams saves a shot from Falkirk's Lyle Taylor (L) in the final minutes of extra time during their Scottish Cup semi-final soccer match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland April 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Hibernian's goalkeeper Ben Williams saves a shot from Falkirk's Lyle Taylor (L) in the final minutes of extmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

Hibernian's goalkeeper Ben Williams saves a shot from Falkirk's Lyle Taylor (L) in the final minutes of extra time during their Scottish Cup semi-final soccer match at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland April 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
23 / 24
<p>An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house inmore

2013年 4月 14日 星期日

An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 4月 13日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 4月 7日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 4月 6日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A look at the top images from the past 24 hours.

2013年 4月 5日

精选图集

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐