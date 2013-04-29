Editor's Choice

版本:
<p>President Barack Obama makes light of his wife's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself on Saturday at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where journalists and celebrities mixed with the Washington elite. REUTERS/The White House/Handout</p>

President Barack Obama makes light of his wife's new bangs with a mock pictures of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013. Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself on Saturday at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where journalists and celebrities mixed with the Washington elite. REUTERS/The White House/Handout

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his AK-47 rifle through a window in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his AK-47 rifle through a window in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighbourhood April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

<p>An Afghan girl carries kitchen equipment on her head in Bamiyan province April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan girl carries kitchen equipment on her head in Bamiyan province April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport April 28, 2013. Japan and Russia expect to clinch up to 20 deals, launch an investment fund and reopen talks on a territorial row that has kept them from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War Two during Abe's visit to Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd R) inspects the honour guard during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport April 28, 2013. Japan and Russia expect to clinch up to 20 deals, launch an investment fund and reopen talks on a territorial row that has kept them from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War Two during Abe's visit to Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana March 24, 2013. In a world where population growth is exploding and a region where countries have high birth rates and low median ages, Cuba's population is declining and getting older. Like many underdeveloped countries, Cuba struggles to hold on to its best and brightest, but unlike most others, it faces the added difficulty of doing so at the doorstep of a hostile superpower with an open door immigration policy for Cubans. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Youths kiss in the water at a beach on the outskirts of Havana March 24, 2013. In a world where population growth is exploding and a region where countries have high birth rates and low median ages, Cuba's population is declining and getting older. Like many underdeveloped countries, Cuba struggles to hold on to its best and brightest, but unlike most others, it faces the added difficulty of doing so at the doorstep of a hostile superpower with an open door immigration policy for Cubans. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A young couple hugs as parents chat with each other to find a suitable date for their single children at a matchmaking fair at a park in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A young couple hugs as parents chat with each other to find a suitable date for their single children at a matchmaking fair at a park in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Carabiniere police officer lies on the ground after gunshots were fired in front of Chigi Palace in Rome April 28, 2013. Two police officers were shot and wounded outside the Italian prime minister's office on Sunday as Enrico Letta's new government was being sworn in around a km (0.62 miles) away at the president's palace, RAI state television reported. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

A Carabiniere police officer lies on the ground after gunshots were fired in front of Chigi Palace in Rome April 28, 2013. Two police officers were shot and wounded outside the Italian prime minister's office on Sunday as Enrico Letta's new government was being sworn in around a km (0.62 miles) away at the president's palace, RAI state television reported. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>Rescue forces surround the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Reims, April 28, 2013. Part of a five-storey residential building collapsed in the centre of the northeastern French city of Reims on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least 10, officials said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue forces surround the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Reims, April 28, 2013. Part of a five-storey residential building collapsed in the centre of the northeastern French city of Reims on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least 10, officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A rescue worker rests among the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. Hope for survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed outside the capital of Bangladesh faded on Sunday, and with more than 900 people still counted as missing fears grew that the death toll could rise far beyond the latest figure of 363. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A rescue worker rests among the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. Hope for survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed outside the capital of Bangladesh faded on Sunday, and with more than 900 people still counted as missing fears grew that the death toll could rise far beyond the latest figure of 363. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front), along with his wife Ri Sol-ju (in stripes) and officials, visits Haedanghwa Health Complex, near the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this photo released by North Korea's official Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 28, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front), along with his wife Ri Sol-ju (in stripes) and officials, visits Haedanghwa Health Complex, near the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this photo released by North Korea's official Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 28, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Orthodox Christians attend Palm Sunday mass at the Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Orthodox Christians attend Palm Sunday mass at the Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Ultra Orthodox Jews crowd together as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 27, 2013. Israelis celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Ultra Orthodox Jews crowd together as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 27, 2013. Israelis celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>The coffin of a boy who was killed in a bomb blast waits to be transported from a hospital in Peshawar April 28, 2013. At least three people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion targeting the election office of independent candidate Haji Nasir Khan Afridi, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

The coffin of a boy who was killed in a bomb blast waits to be transported from a hospital in Peshawar April 28, 2013. At least three people were killed and 16 injured in an explosion targeting the election office of independent candidate Haji Nasir Khan Afridi, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

<p>Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in its 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Goth's Dan Smith (L) and Cas Carpenter pose for a photograph during the Goth festival in Whitby, northern England April 28, 2013. The Goth culture emerged from the Punk scene in the 1980's, developing its own music and fashion styles. The festival in Whitby is now in its 19th year and attracts around ten thousand people over the weekend. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>A labourer works at the National Mane Garrincha Stadium as it undergoes construction in Brasilia April, 28, 2013. The stadium will be one of the venues for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A labourer works at the National Mane Garrincha Stadium as it undergoes construction in Brasilia April, 28, 2013. The stadium will be one of the venues for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>David Beckham (C) of Paris St-Germain challenges Youssef Adnane (L) of Evian Thonon Gaillard to receive a red card during their French Ligue 1 match in Annecy April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

David Beckham (C) of Paris St-Germain challenges Youssef Adnane (L) of Evian Thonon Gaillard to receive a red card during their French Ligue 1 match in Annecy April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Japanese lawmakers raise their hands as they shout traditional "Banzai (long life)" cheers to Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of Japan's restoration of sovereignty and return into the international community, in Tokyo April 28, 2013. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government held a ceremony on Sunday to mark the restoration of Japan's sovereignty seven years after defeat in World War Two, a sign of his drive to repair what conservatives consider dented national pride. REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool</p>

Japanese lawmakers raise their hands as they shout traditional "Banzai (long life)" cheers to Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of Japan's restoration of sovereignty and return into the international community, in Tokyo April 28, 2013. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government held a ceremony on Sunday to mark the restoration of Japan's sovereignty seven years after defeat in World War Two, a sign of his drive to repair what conservatives consider dented national pride. REUTERS/Itsuo Inouye/Pool

<p>Boston Celtics' Jason Terry gestures to the crowd during the first half of Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the New York Knicks in Boston, Massachusetts April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Boston Celtics' Jason Terry gestures to the crowd during the first half of Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoff basketball series against the New York Knicks in Boston, Massachusetts April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Science fiction enthusiast Sarah Okorcha, dressed as the Invisible Man, poses for a photograph outside the 12th annual Sci-Fi London festival in east London April 28, 2013. The international festival of science fiction and fantasy film runs from April 30-May 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Science fiction enthusiast Sarah Okorcha, dressed as the Invisible Man, poses for a photograph outside the 12th annual Sci-Fi London festival in east London April 28, 2013. The international festival of science fiction and fantasy film runs from April 30-May 6. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Rescue workers assist a colleague who was injured in a fire during a rescue operation inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. The owner of a factory building that collapsed in Bangladesh killing hundreds of garment workers was arrested on Sunday trying to flee to India, as hopes of finding more survivors from the country's worst industrial accident began to fade. Authorities put the latest death toll at 377 and expect it to climb higher with hundreds more still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers assist a colleague who was injured in a fire during a rescue operation inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. The owner of a factory building that collapsed in Bangladesh killing hundreds of garment workers was arrested on Sunday trying to flee to India, as hopes of finding more survivors from the country's worst industrial accident began to fade. Authorities put the latest death toll at 377 and expect it to climb higher with hundreds more still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A Greek presidential guard marches at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the parliament, as lawmakers prepare to pass the latest austerity bill that foresees the dismissal of thousands of civil servants, in Athens April 28, 2013. Senior euro zone officials will meet on Monday to approve payment of another 2.8 billion euros ($3.65 billion) in rescue loans for Greece, on condition that the country's lawmakers approve a reform law the day before, the country's finance minister said on Saturday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A Greek presidential guard marches at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the parliament, as lawmakers prepare to pass the latest austerity bill that foresees the dismissal of thousands of civil servants, in Athens April 28, 2013. Senior euro zone officials will meet on Monday to approve payment of another 2.8 billion euros ($3.65 billion) in rescue loans for Greece, on condition that the country's lawmakers approve a reform law the day before, the country's finance minister said on Saturday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A Jewish worshipper prays during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba April 28, 2013. Africa's oldest synagogue is playing host to that rarity in the Arab world - a religious gathering of hundreds of Jews drawn from Europe and Israel. Guarded by armed Tunisian police, Jewish revellers chant and dance in a three-day pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue at an island resort 500 km south of Tunis. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

A Jewish worshipper prays during a pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue in Djerba April 28, 2013. Africa's oldest synagogue is playing host to that rarity in the Arab world - a religious gathering of hundreds of Jews drawn from Europe and Israel. Guarded by armed Tunisian police, Jewish revellers chant and dance in a three-day pilgrimage to the El Ghriba synagogue at an island resort 500 km south of Tunis. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. Hope for survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed outside the capital of Bangladesh faded on Sunday, and with more than 900 people still counted as missing fears grew that the death toll could rise far beyond the latest figure of 363. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 28, 2013. Hope for survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed outside the capital of Bangladesh faded on Sunday, and with more than 900 people still counted as missing fears grew that the death toll could rise far beyond the latest figure of 363. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Manchester United's Phil Jones heads the ball while challenged by Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (R) during the English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in north London April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Manchester United's Phil Jones heads the ball while challenged by Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (R) during the English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in north London April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

