Editor's Choice

Cancer patient and blind Palestinian girl Aseel al-Haj Ahmed, 9, holds her mother's hand as she receives a regular treatment in a hospital in Gaza City April 29, 2013. Al-Haj Ahmed was afflicted with cancer when she was four months old, when doctors had to remove both her eyes and replace them with ocular prostheses as a result of a malignant tumour that struck her spinal cord. The schoolgirl is looked after by her unemployed father whose impoverished family includes his wife and four other children. Al-Haj Ahmed undergoes medical checks in local hospitals on a regular basis, with bills paid for by the Ministry of Health and other charity organisations. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem