Editor's Choice
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry, one of the three woman found alive after vanishing for about a demore
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry, one of the three woman found alive after vanishing for about a decade in their own neighborhood, is pictured on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, Ohio May 7, 2013. The three Cleveland women were freed from a house (not pictured) that authorities tried to visit several years ago, police said on Tuesday. Three brothers, one of them a school bus driver who owns the house in Cleveland, Ohio where the women and a child were found on Monday, are under arrest, police said. REUTERS/John Gress
Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalmore
Residents stand on the roof of their houses damaged by the explosion of a gas tanker truck in San Pedro Xalostoc, on the outskirts of Mexico City May 7, 2013. A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City early Tuesday, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens more. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Lmore
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Marine Jack Wright (L), 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years,more
Former Marine Jack Wright (L), 88, sits at the wedding reception after marrying his girlfriend of 30 years, Shirlene King, 57, in the oncology radiation department of the Veterans Administration hospital in Los Angeles May 7, 2013. Wright is one of 11 remaining U.S. survivors of the Battle for Guadalcanal in World War II. He decided to marry King in the oncology radiation department after undergoing chemotherapy radiation for his head and neck cancer there. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Helicopters fire during a parade of Kazakhstan's armed forces on Fatherland Defender's Day at Otar militarymore
Helicopters fire during a parade of Kazakhstan's armed forces on Fatherland Defender's Day at Otar military range, some 150km (93 miles) west of Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Amir Ismagulov, the father of Azamat Tazhayakov, visits the makeshift memorial for the victims of the Bostomore
Amir Ismagulov, the father of Azamat Tazhayakov, visits the makeshift memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts May 7, 2013. Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev, both from Kazakhstan, were charged by U.S. authorities on May 1 with interfering with the investigation of the Boston Marathon bombing, saying they hid fireworks and a backpack belonging to one of the suspected bombers as a manhunt for Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was under way. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russianmore
Youths dressed in Red Army uniforms participate in a street performance ahead of Victory Day in the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 7, 2013. Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Ylia Naymushin
Police officers move supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of politimore
Police officers move supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to make way for Khan upon his arrival at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi May 7, 2013. Pakistan's general elections will take place on May 11. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy jumps into a swimming pool to cool himself on a hot day in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 7,more
A boy jumps into a swimming pool to cool himself on a hot day in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain during their women's singles more
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot to Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain during their women's singles match at the Madrid Open tournament, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNmore
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Combination photo created from May 7, 2013 booking photos provided by the Cleveland Police Department show more
Combination photo created from May 7, 2013 booking photos provided by the Cleveland Police Department show brothers Ariel (L-R), Onil and Pedro Castro. The brothers were arrested in connection with the abduction of three Cleveland women found alive after vanishing in their own neighborhood for about a decade. Cleveland Police Dept/Handout via Reuters
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry react during a joint newmore
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry react during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow, May 7, 2013. The U.S. secretary of state sought Russian help in ending Syria's civil war on Tuesday, telling President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that common interest in a stable Middle East could bridge divisions among the big powers. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim Lmore
Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar May 7, 2013. Pakistan's general elections will be held on May 11. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the cemore
An Israeli soldier carries another soldier as they walk with their comrades during training close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights May 7, 2013. Israel played down weekend air strikes close to Damascus reported to have killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, saying they were not aimed at influencing its neighbour's civil war but only at stopping Iranian missiles reaching Lebanese Hezbollah militants. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rescue workers of a coal mining company take part in an emergency rescue drill in Huaibei, Anhui province Mmore
Rescue workers of a coal mining company take part in an emergency rescue drill in Huaibei, Anhui province May 7, 2013. The company organized a week-long training course for about 280 rescue workers to improve their skills in using rescue equipment and providing first aid to the victims in mining accidents. REUTERS/China Daily
Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov (L) challenges West Bromwich Albion's Romelo Lukaku during their Englimore
Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov (L) challenges West Bromwich Albion's Romelo Lukaku during their English Premier League match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNmore
Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Labourers work at the demolition site of abandoned buildings, which were to be part of an amusement park camore
Labourers work at the demolition site of abandoned buildings, which were to be part of an amusement park called "Wonderland", on the outskirts of Beijing May 6, 2013. According to local media, the demolition of the amusement park will make way for a shopping centre once authorities approve its construction. Wonderland's construction, which was promoted by developers as 'the largest amusement park in Asia', stopped around 1998 after funds were withdrawn due to disagreements over property prices with the local government and farmers. REUTERS/Stringer
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (right) talks with voter Melvin Wright of Huger, South Carolinamore
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (right) talks with voter Melvin Wright of Huger, South Carolina during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina May 7, 2013. Sanford is running against Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch for South Carolina's 1st congressional district. REUTERS/Randall Hill
World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitmore
World War Two veteran Davyd Eromolenko, 86, combs his hair at home ahead of Victory Day in the town of Zhitkovichi, some 270 km (167 miles) south of Minsk, May 7, 2013. Belarus marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two every year on May 9. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Rescue workers carry injured Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who is also chairman of polimore
Rescue workers carry injured Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who is also chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after he fell from a makeshift elevator during his election campaign rally in Lahore May 7, 2013. Pakistan's parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on May 11. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher J.A. Happ lies injured on the field during the second inning of their major leagmore
Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher J.A. Happ lies injured on the field during the second inning of their major league game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A farmer harvests wheat at the fields in Bhaktapur, near the capital Kathmandu May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh more
A farmer harvests wheat at the fields in Bhaktapur, near the capital Kathmandu May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
