Editor's Choice
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsmore
Rescue workers rescue a woman from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed in Savar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Sohel Ahmed
Britain's Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginmore
Britain's Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
An election worker looks from inside a bus as ballot boxes and polling booths are transported from a compoumore
An election worker looks from inside a bus as ballot boxes and polling booths are transported from a compound used as a storage area for election material in Lahore May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Tmore
Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Israeli policewoman (R) holds back ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the "Women of the Wmore
An Israeli policewoman (R) holds back ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest against the "Women of the Wall" group during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Maicer Izturis fields a ball hit by Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia during the fimore
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Maicer Izturis fields a ball hit by Boston Red Sox Dustin Pedroia during the fifth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Members of the crowd react as Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C) chases down a Toronto Blue Jmore
Members of the crowd react as Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (C) chases down a Toronto Blue Jays foul ball during the fourth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People react after former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt was sentenced for genocide charges in the Smore
People react after former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt was sentenced for genocide charges in the Supreme Court of Guatemala City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A wounded soldier with prosthetic legs uses a treadmill with a huge video screen as part of his rehabilitatmore
A wounded soldier with prosthetic legs uses a treadmill with a huge video screen as part of his rehabilitation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A teacher is detained by police during a protest against the cancellation of a teachers' strike after an asmore
A teacher is detained by police during a protest against the cancellation of a teachers' strike after an assembly with the Union of Education Professionals in Sao Paulo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Finland's Petri Kontiola (L) checks Russia's Alexander Radulov against the glass during their 2013 IIHF Icemore
Finland's Petri Kontiola (L) checks Russia's Alexander Radulov against the glass during their 2013 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary round match at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmore
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for Urs, stands next to a bus at a transit camp in New Delhi May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of "Women of the Wall" group wears a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containinmore
A member of "Women of the Wall" group wears a prayer shawl and Tefillin, leather straps and boxes containing sacred parchments, that Orthodox law says only men should don, during a monthly prayer session at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A male model checks his cellphone during downtime at a Drag Walk casting contest in Berlin May 10, 2013. Rmore
A male model checks his cellphone during downtime at a Drag Walk casting contest in Berlin May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 201more
A girl sits on a chair placed among rubble as she sells bread on a damaged street in Deir al-Zor May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (R) uses a loud-hailer as bank workers look on during a prmore
A member of the Mortgage Victims' Platform (PAH) (R) uses a loud-hailer as bank workers look on during a protest inside a Banco Popular branch in Barcelona, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Family members of Taiwanese fisherman Hung Shih-cheng mourn next to his body when the Guang Ta Hsin 28 fishmore
Family members of Taiwanese fisherman Hung Shih-cheng mourn next to his body when the Guang Ta Hsin 28 fishing vessel arrives at Liuqiu in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Anabel Medina of Spain during their women's more
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning a point against Anabel Medina of Spain during their women's singles quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide triamore
Former Guatemalan dictator Efrain Rios Montt (C) stands in an elevator after a session of his genocide trial, which is drawing to a conclusion, at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Deborah Knight (C), grandmother of Michelle Knight, talks on the phone outside of kidnap victim Gina DeJesumore
Deborah Knight (C), grandmother of Michelle Knight, talks on the phone outside of kidnap victim Gina DeJesus' home in Cleveland, Ohio, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Election workers use covers of ballot boxes and polling booths to shield themselves from the sun before tramore
Election workers use covers of ballot boxes and polling booths to shield themselves from the sun before transporting them to polling stations, at a sports complex used as a storage area for election material in Peshawar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A relative of Indian police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. REUTERmore
A relative of Indian police officer Farooq Ahmed, weeps during his funeral in Srinagar May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
News photographers take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dolmore
News photographers take photos of monitors displaying the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar (top) and Nikkei share average at a foreign exchange company in Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Patricia, a prisoner at the Ilopango prison, holds her one and a half year-old daughter Sofia while lookingmore
Patricia, a prisoner at the Ilopango prison, holds her one and a half year-old daughter Sofia while looking into a piece of mirror on a wall at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
下一个
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.