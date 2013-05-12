版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 12日 星期日 13:40 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A couple sit on a bench as Basque nationalist trade unions ELA and LAB and Spanish unions UGT and CCOO take part in a demonstration against public sector cuts in Bilbao May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A couple sit on a bench as Basque nationalist trade unions ELA and LAB and Spanish unions UGT and CCOO takemore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

A couple sit on a bench as Basque nationalist trade unions ELA and LAB and Spanish unions UGT and CCOO take part in a demonstration against public sector cuts in Bilbao May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
1 / 24
<p>Supporters of Nawaz Sharif (not pictured), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, shout slogans upon his arrival to cast his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Supporters of Nawaz Sharif (not pictured), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political pmore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Supporters of Nawaz Sharif (not pictured), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, shout slogans upon his arrival to cast his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
2 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters react during the firing of a rocket after what activists said was clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army in Binnish in Idlib province May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the firing of a rocket after what activists said was clashes betweenmore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the firing of a rocket after what activists said was clashes between government forces and the Free Syrian Army in Binnish in Idlib province May 9, 2013. Picture taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Kaddoor

Close
3 / 24
<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of The Players Championship PGA gomore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
4 / 24
<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (C) fights for the ball with Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (L) and Carl Landry during their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff basketball game in Oakland, California May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (C) fights for the ball with Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (L) and Camore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker (C) fights for the ball with Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (L) and Carl Landry during their NBA Western Conference semi-final playoff basketball game in Oakland, California May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 24
<p>Buddhist believers carrying lotus lanterns march during a lotus lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Buddhist believers carrying lotus lanterns march during a lotus lantern parade in celebration of the upcomimore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Buddhist believers carrying lotus lanterns march during a lotus lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
6 / 24
<p>Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters</p>

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border May 11, 20more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters

Close
7 / 24
<p>Britain's Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Britain's Prince Harry (L) plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Close
8 / 24
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rescue worker (unseen) checks the body of a child who was killed in a bomb blast, during an election, at the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rescue worker (unseen) checks the body omore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A rescue worker (unseen) checks the body of a child who was killed in a bomb blast, during an election, at the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
9 / 24
<p>British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (2nd L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto</p>

British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

British entrepreneur Richard Branson (R) gets his legs shaved, as AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes (2nd L) looks on, during an AirAsia promotional event in Perth May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Hatto

Close
10 / 24
<p>Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outmore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Workers carrying tea leaves walk back to their factory after a day's work at a tea garden estate on the outskirts of the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 24
<p>Juventus' captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Serie A championship at the end of their match against Cagliari at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

Juventus' captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after wimore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Juventus' captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Serie A championship at the end of their match against Cagliari at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
12 / 24
<p>People of Freedom party member Silvio Berlusconi coughs as he makes an address on stage in Brescia May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

People of Freedom party member Silvio Berlusconi coughs as he makes an address on stage in Brescia May 11, more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

People of Freedom party member Silvio Berlusconi coughs as he makes an address on stage in Brescia May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
13 / 24
<p>An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Umore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man stands under an umbrella as a rainbow spans over the Croatian Island of Cres in the Adriatic Sea in Sveta Marina (harbour of Sveta) near Labin some 50 km south of Rijeka May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A man stands under an umbrella as a rainbow spans over the Croatian Island of Cres in the Adriatic Sea in Smore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

A man stands under an umbrella as a rainbow spans over the Croatian Island of Cres in the Adriatic Sea in Sveta Marina (harbour of Sveta) near Labin some 50 km south of Rijeka May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
15 / 24
<p>Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-finamore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia returns the ball to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
16 / 24
<p>Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wmore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Jahan Yousaf (L) and Yasmine Yousaf of the U.S. electronic dance music group Krewella perform at the 2013 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 24
<p>Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng pours beer over team mate Franck Ribery as the team celebrates victory after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Augsburg in Munich, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng pours beer over team mate Franck Ribery as the team celebrates victory aftermore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng pours beer over team mate Franck Ribery as the team celebrates victory after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Augsburg in Munich, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
18 / 24
<p>Reshma Begum, 19, rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed, lies on a bed at Savar Combined Military Hospital in Savar May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Reshma Begum, 19, rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed, more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Reshma Begum, 19, rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building 17 days after the building collapsed, lies on a bed at Savar Combined Military Hospital in Savar May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 24
<p>Hamburger SV's Slobodan Rajkovic (L) and Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland (R) jump over Hamburger SV's goalkeeper Rene Adler as he saves the ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Hamburger SV's Slobodan Rajkovic (L) and Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland (R) jump over Hamburger SV's goalkeepermore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Hamburger SV's Slobodan Rajkovic (L) and Hoffenheim's Kevin Volland (R) jump over Hamburger SV's goalkeeper Rene Adler as he saves the ball during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Sinsheim May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
20 / 24
<p>Workers install bamboo poles on an under constructed billboard along a road on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers install bamboo poles on an under constructed billboard along a road on the outskirts of the westernmore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Workers install bamboo poles on an under constructed billboard along a road on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
21 / 24
<p>Boston Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz (R) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Boston Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz (R) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista in the first inninmore

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Boston Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz (R) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in a shop in Deir al-Zor May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in a shop in Deir al-Zor May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in a shop in Deir al-Zor May 10, 2013. Picture taken May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
23 / 24
<p>Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, casts his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, casts his vote for more

2013年 5月 12日 星期日

Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) political party, casts his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 5月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 5月 10日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 5月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 5月 8日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐