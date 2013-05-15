Editor's Choice

Fusionarte members Hugo Aritmendiz (L), Pablo Ruiz-Larrea, Sergio Martin (R) dance to their own rhythm during the group's dance class in Madrid April 20, 2013. Argentine choreographer and dancer Pau Vazquez set up Fusionarte dance group in 2007 in Madrid to introduce dance to people with special needs. The group, which is assisted by another three dance instructors, holds lessons every Saturday for an hour to teach around 20 adult men and women of varying intellectual disabilities to dance as a way to build up self-confidence and self-expression. The group does not receive any subsidies. Instead every member of the group contributes money to the studio rental for rehearsals, and pay for their costumes and props they use for their performances at charity galas. According to Vazquez, "Dance helps members of the group build their confidence and feel empowered. They express their emotions through the movement and learn to respect and admire what each individual is capable of doing". REUTERS/Susana Vera