图片 | 2013年 5月 18日 星期六 14:40 BJT

Editor's Choice - 17 May 2013

<p>A demonstrator grabs hold of a police security officer (R) during a protest rally in La Paz, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Claure</p>

A demonstrator grabs hold of a police security officer (R) during a protest rally in La Paz, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

<p>A man walks on sulphur and mineral salt formations near Dallol in the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks on sulphur and mineral salt formations near Dallol in the Danakil Depression, northern Ethiopia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Inmates are seen inside the Vaslui penitentiary, where Valentin Boanta is serving his sentence, 340 km (211 miles) northeast of Bucharest May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Inmates are seen inside the Vaslui penitentiary, where Valentin Boanta is serving his sentence, 340 km (211 miles) northeast of Bucharest May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit to Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in south west England, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit to Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in south west England, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People stand in the new Rain Room installation at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Le Passe' (The Past) in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>Real Madrid's goalkeeper Diego Lopez (R) after failing to save a shot by Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa during their Spanish King's Cup final soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Diego Lopez (R) after failing to save a shot by Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa during their Spanish King's Cup final soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Nepalese police personnel look through burnt books on the streets during a fire at Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Nepalese police personnel look through burnt books on the streets during a fire at Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Basketball fan Qin Xulei prepares to shoot a basketball into a hoop outside his home in Yichuan county, Luoyang, Henan province May 15, 2013. REUTERS</p>

Basketball fan Qin Xulei prepares to shoot a basketball into a hoop outside his home in Yichuan county, Luoyang, Henan province May 15, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Men are silhouetted against a video screen as they pose with Samsung Galaxy S3, Nokia Lumia 820 and iPhone 4 smartphones (L-R) in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Men are silhouetted against a video screen as they pose with Samsung Galaxy S3, Nokia Lumia 820 and iPhone 4 smartphones (L-R) in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People wearing a white cloth take part in "Divisor", a performance art piece by Brazilian artist Lygia Pape, during the exhibition entitled "A Journal of the Plague Year. Fear, ghosts, rebels. SARS, Leslie and the Hong Kong story" at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

People wearing a white cloth take part in "Divisor", a performance art piece by Brazilian artist Lygia Pape, during the exhibition entitled "A Journal of the Plague Year. Fear, ghosts, rebels. SARS, Leslie and the Hong Kong story" at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Workers pull as they work to remove a high voltage underground electrical cable on side of a road in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers pull as they work to remove a high voltage underground electrical cable on side of a road in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A worker poses with the death mask of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, at Bonhams auction house in London May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A worker poses with the death mask of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, at Bonhams auction house in London May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A man is detained by police and local security after shooting on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival near the Grand Journal de Canal+ television studio set on the Croisette in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nathan Gourdol</p>

A man is detained by police and local security after shooting on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival near the Grand Journal de Canal+ television studio set on the Croisette in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nathan Gourdol

<p>The Chinese team performs during the 2013 BelSwissBank Minsk rhythmic gymnastics world cup in Minsk, May 17, 2013. Gymnasts from 27 countries are taking part in the event. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

The Chinese team performs during the 2013 BelSwissBank Minsk rhythmic gymnastics world cup in Minsk, May 17, 2013. Gymnasts from 27 countries are taking part in the event. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama talks with a pre-kindergarten student at Moravia Park Elementary School during his second 'Middle Class Jobs and Opportunity Tour' in Baltimore, Maryland May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama talks with a pre-kindergarten student at Moravia Park Elementary School during his second 'Middle Class Jobs and Opportunity Tour' in Baltimore, Maryland May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov</p>

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg checks equipment during a training session at Baikonur cosmodrome May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

<p>Riot police officers remove a burning garbage container left by anti-government protesters as a road block on a highway during a protest in Budaiya, west of Manama May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed</p>

Riot police officers remove a burning garbage container left by anti-government protesters as a road block on a highway during a protest in Budaiya, west of Manama May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

<p>China's Wu Yang returns a shot to Kim Hye Song of North Korea in their women's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

China's Wu Yang returns a shot to Kim Hye Song of North Korea in their women's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A crowd attacks a minibus carrying gay rights activists during an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO) rally in Tbilisi, May 17, 2013. REUTERS</p>

A crowd attacks a minibus carrying gay rights activists during an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO) rally in Tbilisi, May 17, 2013. REUTERS

<p>Finalist Candice Glover (C) is congratulated by fellow contestants after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Finalist Candice Glover (C) is congratulated by fellow contestants after being announced the winner during the Season 12 finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp pass time in a mosque, where they were evacuated to shelter from cyclone Mahasen when it landed, outside of Sittwe, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People from a Rohingya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp pass time in a mosque, where they were evacuated to shelter from cyclone Mahasen when it landed, outside of Sittwe, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. Ford on Friday denied allegations that he smoked crack cocaine. Reporters for the Toronto Star newspaper and Gawker Media said late Thursday they had watched a cellphone video that appears to show Ford smoking crack. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. Ford on Friday denied allegations that he smoked crack cocaine. Reporters for the Toronto Star newspaper and Gawker Media said late Thursday they had watched a cellphone video that appears to show Ford smoking crack. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

<p>Free Syrian Army members have a meal together in one of the streets of Deir el-Zor May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army members have a meal together in one of the streets of Deir el-Zor May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

