Editor's Choice

A man ascends by bungee cords from a large former well during a traditional ceremony in the village of Ndande, May 19, 2013. Every year, inhabitants of the village take part in a Sufi Muslim ceremony called Gamou-Ndande. The ceremony combines nights of praying and chanting as well as traditionally animist ceremonies. The well, called Kalom, was the site of historic battles in Senegalese history. According to local historian Baye Niass, the well dates back to the 16th century. Today there is no water in the former well and it is used for ceremonial purposes. Niass says the well measure 36 meters in depth an 11m in diameter. Picture taken May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney