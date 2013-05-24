Editor's Choice
A man carries his wife as they wade through a flooded street in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, May 22, 2013. Heavy rainfall since Saturday has killed two people in south China's Guangdong Province, bringing the death toll resulting from rainstorms to 36 this year, as of Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer carries an evidence bag containing a knife near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. The soldier was hacked to death on Wednesday by two men shouting Islamic slogans in a south London street, in what Prime Minister David Cameron said appeared to be a terrorist attack. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police forensics team searches a crime scene for evidence, where a man was killed the day before in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. British authorities believe that two men accused of hacking a soldier to death on a London street in revenge for wars in Muslim countries are British of Nigerian descent, a source close to the investigation said Thursday. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The clouds of a thunderstorm roll over neighborhoods heavily damaged in a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A pedestrian carrying an umbrella walks through a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. According to the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, the flags are planted on the Common for fallen Massachusetts service members at the Memorial Day holiday, which will be celebrated May 27 in the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A bystander checks the debris around a row of burnt cars in the suburb of Rinkeby after youths rioted in several different suburbs around Stockholm May 23, 2013. Hundreds of youth have torched cars and attacked police in four nights of riots in immigrant suburbs of Sweden's capital, shocking a country that dodged the worst of the financial crisis but failed to solve youth unemployment and resentment among asylum seekers. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix
Actresses Dita Von Teese (L) and Sharon Stone (R) attend the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event in Antibes during the 66th Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A woman holding an umbrella walks on the flooded streets during a heavy rainfall in Kathmandu May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Jennifer Tyrrell (L), who was removed from her position as a den leader in 2012 for being gay, hugs Pascal Tessier, 16, after a resolution passed to allow openly gay scouts in the Boy Scouts of America at the Boy Scouts' National Annual Meeting in Grapevine, Texas May 23, 2013. The Boy Scouts of America voted on Thursday to lift a ban on openly gay scouts that had been in place throughout the organization's 103-year history, capping weeks of intense lobbying on both sides, the group said in a statement. REUTERS/Michael Prengler
Dancers from the St. Petersburg State Ice Ballet perform on ice during a training session prior to the show in Lima, May 23, 2013. The ballet company will perform in Lima from May 24 to May 26. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Jodi Arias stands as the jury is excused after the verdict for sentencing was declared a hung jury for her first degree murder conviction at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix, Arizona, May 23, 2013. An Arizona jury weighing whether Jodi Arias should be put to death for the brutal murder of her ex-boyfriend deadlocked on Thursday and the judge ordered a retrial of the penalty phase of the case. REUTERS/David Wallace/The Arizona Republic/Pool
A Kashmir man looks through the window of his house in downtown Srinagar May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured Vietnam War veteran scuffles with South Korean police during an anti-Japan rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul May 23, 2013. The rally was held to denounce Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and demand an official apology for Japan's war crimes during World War Two. Protesters also condemned controversial comments by Toru Hashimoto, the mayor of the Japanese city of Osaka, who said last week that Japan's military brothels during World War Two were "necessary" to provide respite for soldiers, said organisers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits in a bus as she arrives for a visit to Cambridge May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Visitors take photographs during the evening at Gyeongbok palace in central Seoul May 23, 2013. Gyeongbok Palace offered late-night admissions to the public from Wednesday until Sunday, The Cultural Heritage Administration said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cast member Lea Seydoux cries as she attends a news conference for the film "La Vie D'Adele" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen plays a shot during his men's singles match against Taiwan's Hsueh Hsuan Yi at the quarterfinals of the Sudirman Cup World Team Badminton Championships in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Chinese Changan cars are parked inside a factory in Chongqing May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives a kiss from Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte before their bilateral talks in the western German town of Kleve May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Virgin Mary statue sits in the front yard of a damaged house in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. Tornado survivors thanked God, sturdy closets and luck in explaining how they lived through the colossal twister that devastated an Oklahoma town and killed 24 people, an astonishingly low toll given the extent of destruction. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi leaves the stage after delivering a speech on the future of Europe at the Guildhall in central London May 23, 2013 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Indiana Pacers' D.J. Augustin (L) takes a fall in front of Miami Heat's Shane Battier (31) during Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference final basketball playoff in Miami, Florida May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives during the second practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Wolfsburg's Zsanett Jakabfi (2nd L) reacts in the wall during their women's UEFA Champions League final soccer match against Olympique Lyon at Stamford Bridge in London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
