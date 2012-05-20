版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 20日 星期日 19:35 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing (R) after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing (R) after arriving in New Yomore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) is helped by his wife Yuan Weijing (R) after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 24
<p>Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL </p>

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of more

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain (centre L-R) , President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Close
2 / 24
<p>Sri Lankan army snipers in ghillie suits march during a War Victory parade in Colombo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Sri Lankan army snipers in ghillie suits march during a War Victory parade in Colombo May 19, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Sri Lankan army snipers in ghillie suits march during a War Victory parade in Colombo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
3 / 24
<p>U.S. singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

U.S. singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

U.S. singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival for her concert in Manila May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
4 / 24
<p>Police arrest a man during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Police arrest a man during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Police arrest a man during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 24
<p>Cheerleaders change their outfits in red phone booths during a performance before the Heineken Cup final rugby match between Leinster and Ulster at Twickenham Stadium in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Cheerleaders change their outfits in red phone booths during a performance before the Heineken Cup final rumore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Cheerleaders change their outfits in red phone booths during a performance before the Heineken Cup final rugby match between Leinster and Ulster at Twickenham Stadium in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 24
<p>Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) celebrates with David Luiz after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) celebrates with David Luiz after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during thmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Chelsea's Didier Drogba (R) celebrates with David Luiz after scoring a goal against Bayern Munich during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
7 / 24
<p>French President Francois Hollande leaves the stage after he delivered a speech at the G8 summit in Camp David, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool </p>

French President Francois Hollande leaves the stage after he delivered a speech at the G8 summit in Camp Damore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

French President Francois Hollande leaves the stage after he delivered a speech at the G8 summit in Camp David, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Close
8 / 24
<p>Dancers perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

Dancers perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Dancers perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 20th Life Ball in Vienna May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
9 / 24
<p>New York Red Bulls' goalkeeper Ryan Meara (18) makes a save against Montreal Impact during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Montreal, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean </p>

New York Red Bulls' goalkeeper Ryan Meara (18) makes a save against Montreal Impact during the first half omore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

New York Red Bulls' goalkeeper Ryan Meara (18) makes a save against Montreal Impact during the first half of their MLS soccer match in Montreal, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

Close
10 / 24
<p>Buddhist monks carry lanterns during a lotus lantern parade to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha, which falls May 28 in South Korea, in Seoul May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Buddhist monks carry lanterns during a lotus lantern parade to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha, wmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Buddhist monks carry lanterns during a lotus lantern parade to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha, which falls May 28 in South Korea, in Seoul May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
11 / 24
<p>Women stand next to the poster of presidential candidate Hipolito Mejia PRD in the Capotillo neighborhood in Santo Domingo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas</p>

Women stand next to the poster of presidential candidate Hipolito Mejia PRD in the Capotillo neighborhood imore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Women stand next to the poster of presidential candidate Hipolito Mejia PRD in the Capotillo neighborhood in Santo Domingo May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close
12 / 24
<p>Winger Gio Aplon of South Africa's Stormers is tackled by scrum-half Brendan McKibbin of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs during their Super Rugby union match in Cape Town, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Winger Gio Aplon of South Africa's Stormers is tackled by scrum-half Brendan McKibbin of Australia's New Somore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Winger Gio Aplon of South Africa's Stormers is tackled by scrum-half Brendan McKibbin of Australia's New South Wales Waratahs during their Super Rugby union match in Cape Town, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
13 / 24
<p>Riad Kasseri (R), the son of Algerian singer Warda al Jazairia, stands by his mother's coffin as it is lowered into the ground during her funeral in Algiers May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

Riad Kasseri (R), the son of Algerian singer Warda al Jazairia, stands by his mother's coffin as it is lowemore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Riad Kasseri (R), the son of Algerian singer Warda al Jazairia, stands by his mother's coffin as it is lowered into the ground during her funeral in Algiers May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
14 / 24
<p>A woman poses with a painting, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in front of a graffiti illustrating Moscow's Kremlin during an opposition procession organized by painters, part of the campaign protesting against Putin's presidency, in Moscow May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

A woman poses with a painting, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in front of a graffiti illustramore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

A woman poses with a painting, depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in front of a graffiti illustrating Moscow's Kremlin during an opposition procession organized by painters, part of the campaign protesting against Putin's presidency, in Moscow May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
15 / 24
<p>An Occupy activist carries a sign while marching through a neighborhood ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

An Occupy activist carries a sign while marching through a neighborhood ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicagomore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

An Occupy activist carries a sign while marching through a neighborhood ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 24
<p>Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of thmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
17 / 24
<p>G-8 nations heads of state (L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Italy's premier Mario Monti, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, French President Francois Hollande, U.S. President Barack Obama, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the start of the first working session of the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

G-8 nations heads of state (L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Italy's premier Mario Monti, Canadamore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

G-8 nations heads of state (L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Italy's premier Mario Monti, Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper, French President Francois Hollande, U.S. President Barack Obama, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, Russia's Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the start of the first working session of the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 24
<p>Mario Gomez (R) of Bayern Munich competes for possession with Chelsea's David Luiz during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Mario Gomez (R) of Bayern Munich competes for possession with Chelsea's David Luiz during their Champions Lmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Mario Gomez (R) of Bayern Munich competes for possession with Chelsea's David Luiz during their Champions League final soccer match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
19 / 24
<p>Adventurer and television presenter Ben Fogle carries the Olympic lantern on a tree pruning helium balloon in a biodome at the Eden Project near St Austell in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Adventurer and television presenter Ben Fogle carries the Olympic lantern on a tree pruning helium balloon more

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Adventurer and television presenter Ben Fogle carries the Olympic lantern on a tree pruning helium balloon in a biodome at the Eden Project near St Austell in Cornwall, south west England May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
20 / 24
<p>A child stands in front of German riot police officers during an anti-austerity demonstration in Frankfurt May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

A child stands in front of German riot police officers during an anti-austerity demonstration in Frankfurt more

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

A child stands in front of German riot police officers during an anti-austerity demonstration in Frankfurt May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
21 / 24
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles semi-final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles semi-final matmore

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles semi-final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 24
<p>Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 1more

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng (C) speaks to members of the media after arriving in New York May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
23 / 24
<p>Chelsea fans celebrate in a pub on Kings Road in west London during the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League final soccer match, in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Chelsea fans celebrate in a pub on Kings Road in west London during the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions more

2012年 5月 20日 星期日

Chelsea fans celebrate in a pub on Kings Road in west London during the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League final soccer match, in London May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from last 24 hours

2012年 5月 19日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 5月 18日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 5月 17日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 5月 16日

精选图集

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

The long road to Raqqa

The long road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought kills off livestock and leaves the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's famed natural structure, known as the Azure Window, collapsed after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather.

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐