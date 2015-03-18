版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 18日 星期三 10:50 BJT

Editor's Choice

Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others during services on Sunday in attacks claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attackmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others during services on Sunday in attacks claimed by a faction of the Pakistani Taliban. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
1 / 29
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv March 18, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 29
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderrymore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 29
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, Vanuatu, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, Vanuatu, days after Cyclone Pam hit the Southmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
People wash their clothes on the beach at Lenakel town in Tanna, Vanuatu, days after Cyclone Pam hit the South Pacific island nation March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 29
A Kurdish boy jumps over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish boy jumps over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring anmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A Kurdish boy jumps over a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring and the new year, in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 29
Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Christians carry the coffin of one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
6 / 29
Phil Blackwood, a bar manager from New Zealand, falls into a police vehicle as he is taken away after being sentenced to two and half years in prison, at Bahan township court in Yangon, Myanmar, March 17, 2015. Blackwood was found guilty along with two Myanmar citizens, bar owner Tun Thurein and manager Htut Ko Ko Lwin, of insulting religion after publishing a psychedelic image of Buddha wearing headphones to promote his bar in Yangon. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Phil Blackwood, a bar manager from New Zealand, falls into a police vehicle as he is taken away after being semore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Phil Blackwood, a bar manager from New Zealand, falls into a police vehicle as he is taken away after being sentenced to two and half years in prison, at Bahan township court in Yangon, Myanmar, March 17, 2015. Blackwood was found guilty along with two Myanmar citizens, bar owner Tun Thurein and manager Htut Ko Ko Lwin, of insulting religion after publishing a psychedelic image of Buddha wearing headphones to promote his bar in Yangon. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 29
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 29
Kazakhs herd their sheep in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

Kazakhs herd their sheep in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Kazakhs herd their sheep in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 29
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Local resident Uwen Garae stands in his home damaged by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Close
10 / 29
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement takes a position as he aims his weapon at Morek front line in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement takes a position as he aims his weapon at Morek front more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement takes a position as he aims his weapon at Morek front line in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 29
A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assaulmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi, India, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 29
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her garden. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikokmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her garden. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 29
People do morning exercises on a polluted day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People do morning exercises on a polluted day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Chinmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
People do morning exercises on a polluted day in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 29
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Protesters from the Christian community attack a car during clashes with riot police, a day after suicide attacks on two churches in Lahore, Pakistan, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
15 / 29
A child waits to receive a polio vaccination during an anti-polio campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz

A child waits to receive a polio vaccination during an anti-polio campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A child waits to receive a polio vaccination during an anti-polio campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
16 / 29
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru, March 15, 2015. The Paracas reserve, which aims to preserve the marine ecosystem, is located on the coastal areas and tropical desert of Peru. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, Peru, March 15, 2015. The Paracas reserve, which aims to preserve the marine ecosystem, is located on the coastal areas and tropical desert of Peru. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
17 / 29
A model presents a creation by designer Nadir Tati, as part of the Fall/Winter 2015 collection, during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model presents a creation by designer Nadir Tati, as part of the Fall/Winter 2015 collection, during Lisbon more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A model presents a creation by designer Nadir Tati, as part of the Fall/Winter 2015 collection, during Lisbon Fashion Week in Portugal, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
18 / 29
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positionmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama, Syria, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 29
Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 16, 2015. Kerry and Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held four hours of nuclear talks on Monday in the Swiss city of Lausanne before the Iranian delegation headed to Brussels for meetings with European ministers. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 16, 2015. Kermore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 16, 2015. Kerry and Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held four hours of nuclear talks on Monday in the Swiss city of Lausanne before the Iranian delegation headed to Brussels for meetings with European ministers. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
20 / 29
A boy called Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool

A boy called Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A boy called Samuel kicks a ball as his father Phillip searches through the ruins of their home which was destroyed by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/Pool
Close
21 / 29
Women react next to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during an oath-taking ceremony in Kiev March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Women react next to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during an oamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
Women react next to a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" during an oath-taking ceremony in Kiev March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
22 / 29
A farmer rests at a shelter near a construction site of a new residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer (

A farmer rests at a shelter near a construction site of a new residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province, Chmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A farmer rests at a shelter near a construction site of a new residential complex in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer (
Close
23 / 29
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 16日 星期一
A fighter from Misrata sits on top of a vehicle near Sirte March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 29
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth at an army base on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank City of Nablus March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (

An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth at an army basmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth at an army base on Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank City of Nablus March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (
Close
25 / 29
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in the southern Indian state of Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern parts of the country. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in the southern Indian state of Karnataka March 17, 2015. Theyyam is a form of worship and is celebrated mostly in southern parts of the country. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
26 / 29
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the abilty to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building last November, its since undergone four major surgeries which included removing parts of its organs, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqingmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An 8-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, March 16, 2015. The cat's rear legs lost the abilty to walk after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building last November, its since undergone four major surgeries which included removing parts of its organs, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
27 / 29
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
An aerial view of the destruction after Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
28 / 29
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region, Myanmar, March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA, which groups remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled Myanmar's government before splintering in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 17日 星期二
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region, Myanmar, March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA, which groups remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled Myanmar's government before splintering in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 17日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 3月 14日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 14日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 13日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐