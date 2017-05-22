Editors Choice Pictures
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa more
The scene of North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test. KCNA/via REUTERS
President Trump sits next to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin dmore
Cher performs Believe at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Head clown Davis Vassallo poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. anmore
Drake with his many awards at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jogs past a group of high school students dressed for their prom in Vanmore
First lady Melania Trump chat with children as she visits American International School of Riyadh, Saudi Arabimore
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a vehicle in a camp near Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syrmore
Kendall Jenner poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
People celebrate carrying a Russian and Syrian national flags inside Waer district, after rebel fighters and tmore
A demonstrators is detained by riot police during a protest inside the headquarters of the Chilean Chamber of more
President Trump tours the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jonmore
Newly-wed couples attend a group wedding ceremony in traditional Han Dynasty style at Ganzhou, Jiangxi provincmore
A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religiomore
William Nylander and goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist of Sweden celebrate their victory over Canada in the IIHF golmore
The Sydney Harbour Bridge can be seen behind a visitor at a preview of Taronga Zoo's illuminated endangered anmore
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presents President Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saudmore
Demonstrators pretend to be ill during a theatrical performance at a protest against giant seeds company Monsamore
Director and actress Kristen Stewart poses at the screening of "120 battements par minute" (120 Beats Per Minumore
Smoke rises from an airstrike during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosumore
A man dressed as a traditional Fijian warrior stands atop a rock as tourists arrive by ferry on Barefoot Kuatamore
Data collectors sit at screens in new the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology as they wait for a tmore
Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church inmore
